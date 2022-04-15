Agony of choice—selecting chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment in 2022

p

Given the improved progression-free survival (PFS) with targeted drugs as well as prolonged overall survival even in young and fit CLL patients seen with the BTK inhibitor (BTKi) ibrutinib and rituximab compared to CIT with fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and rituximab (FCR) [], CIT has widely faded into the background in the western hemisphere []. Reflecting novel data at ASH 2021 on minimal residual disease (MRD) eradication in the randomized phase III GAIA study [], appropriate usage of CIT may now even be questioned in the remaining subset of CLL patients with mutated IGHV-status and without TP53 disruption, showing significantly higher rates of undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) achievable with the BCL2-inhibitor venetoclax in combination with obinutuzumab (GVe, 86.5% versus 52% with FCR/BR,< 0.0001,= 458). Following the superior data on drug efficacy and tolerability in the era of novel agents, patients’ comorbidities and treatment preferences rather than patients’ age are considered driving criteria for individual therapy selection. As such, continuous BTKi treatment appeals favorably in patients at higher risk of tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) and/or concerns surrounding adequate TLS prophylaxis (e.g., declined renal function, discomfort with requirement of close monitoring/infusion visits) compared to combination treatment with GVe []. On the contrary, GVe may be preferred over ibrutinib in patients presenting with cardiac comorbidities, a higher risk of bleeding due to concurrent anticoagulation or basically the desire for a time-limited regimen []. As recently demonstrated in an ad hoc evaluation of the phase III FLAIR study at ASH 2021 [], ibrutinib is associated with an 18-times higher risk of sudden unexplained death or cardiac death in young and fit patients with pre-existing arterial hypertension and/or history of cardiac disorders requiring therapy, questioning its usage in this patient subpopulation. Albeit prospective comparative randomized evidence is limited, the currently approved more selective second-generation BTKi acalabrutinib may be at least similarly effective and more favorable in terms of tolerability compared with ibrutinib, particularly as far as cardiac and bleeding side effects are considered []. As such, acalabrutinib may be preferred in younger patients with a history of comorbidities predisposing to poor clinical outcome with ibrutinib. High-risk disease with TP53 dysfunction portrays a special situation where GVe may indeed prove inferior to BTKi treatment. At ASH 2021, longer follow-up of the phase III ALLIANCE study demonstrated similar PFS with ibrutinib in patients with or without deletion 17p [], whereas PFS of patients with deletion 17p was significantly shortened with GVe in the phase III CLL14 study []. The randomized phase III CLL16 trial has been launched, investigating acalabrutinib in combination with GVe versus GVe in CLL patients with deletion 17p to better elucidate which treatment regimen to prefer in this patient subgroup (NCT05197192).