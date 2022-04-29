ESMO 2021—highlights in colorectal cancer

Targeted therapy in KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic CRC

1 ]. KRAS G12C is a point mutation in the KRAS gene resulting in a glycine-to-cysteine amino acid substitution at codon 12, thereby, leading to constitutive activation and oncogenesis. These patients show a worse prognosis when compared to patients with non-KRAS G12C mutated disease. Although KRAS is one of the most frequently mutated genes in colorectal cancer (CRC), only 3–4% of all patients with metastatic CRC exhibit a KRAS G12C mutation []. KRAS G12C is a point mutation in the KRAS gene resulting in a glycine-to-cysteine amino acid substitution at codon 12, thereby, leading to constitutive activation and oncogenesis. These patients show a worse prognosis when compared to patients with non-KRAS G12C mutated disease.

2 ]. In the KRYSTAL‑1 phase 1/2 trial, adagrasib was investigated as monotherapy ( n = 46) or in combination with the anti-EGFR antibody cetuximab ( n = 32) in heavily pretreated KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic CRC [ 3 ]. This combination is based on the rationale that EGFR signaling has been identified as the dominant mechanism of CRC resistance to KRAS G12C inhibitors [ 4 ]. Adagrasib is a covalent inhibitor of KRAS G12C which irreversibly and selectively binds to KRAS G12C []. In the KRYSTAL‑1 phase 1/2 trial, adagrasib was investigated as monotherapy (= 46) or in combination with the anti-EGFR antibody cetuximab (= 32) in heavily pretreated KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic CRC []. This combination is based on the rationale that EGFR signaling has been identified as the dominant mechanism of CRC resistance to KRAS G12C inhibitors [].

Adagrasib alone resulted in an overall response rate (ORR) of 22% and disease control rate (DCR) of 87% among 45 evaluable patients. Median progression-free survival (PFS) for monotherapy was 5.6 months (95% confidence interval [CI] 4.1–8.3). The addition of cetuximab could increase clinical efficacy to an ORR of 43% and DCR of 100% among 28 evaluable patients. Here, median time to response was 1.3 months and 71% of patients remained on treatment at the time of analysis. Grade 3/4 adverse events for combination therapy could be observed in 16% of patients, with diarrhea, acneiform rash, stomatitis and QTc prolongation being the most frequent (each 3%).

Based on these results, adagrasib and cetuximab is compared to standard chemotherapy plus/minus antiangiogenic agent in the KRYSTAL-10 trial, a phase 3 randomized trial in patients with KRAS G12C mutated metastatic CRC who have progressed after first-line treatment (NCT04793958).

5 ]. The investigators reported a confirmed plus unconfirmed ORR of 27% and a DCR of 81%. These data are supported by another trial: in the phase Ib CodeBreaK101 trial, sotorasib, another KRAS G12C inhibitor, was investigated in combination with the anti-EGFR antibody panitumumab in 31 chemorefractory patients []. The investigators reported a confirmed plus unconfirmed ORR of 27% and a DCR of 81%.

6 ]. Sotorasib is already approved by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors harbor a KRAS G12C mutation and who have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy [].

The combination of sotorasib and panitumumab will be investigated in the CodeBreak300 trial, a phase 3 randomized trial in patients with KRAS G12C mutated metastatic CRC in the third-line setting (NCT04793958).