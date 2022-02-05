Antibody–drug conjugates—the magic bullet?

Summary

Antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) are a relatively new class of highly potent molecules which combine the targeting properties of monoclonal antibodies with the cell destructive properties of cytotoxic agents in order to reduce systemic exposure and toxicity of the latter. Gemtuzumab–ozogamicin was the first-in-class drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2000, but later approval was withdrawn. In the meantime, the number of these types of drugs available for clinical use is rapidly evolving. This review gives a brief overview of currently approved ADCs, with special consideration of pharmaceutical aspects