ESMO 2021—my top three abstracts in breast cancer

Results of the randomized phase III DESTINY-Breast03 study

1 ], all of us were waiting for a head-to-head comparison of the two ADCs, i.e., T‑DXd vs T‑DM1 in patients with Her2+ metastatic breast cancer. DESTINY-Breast03 is an open label, multicenter, phase III trial of 524 patients with unresectable or metastatic Her2-positive breast cancer who had previously received trastuzumab and a taxane in the advanced or metastatic setting [ 2 ]. They were randomized 1:1 to receive T‑DXd 5.4 mg/kg ( n = 261) or T‑DM1 3.6 mg/kg every 3 weeks ( n = 263). The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS); key secondary endpoint was overall survival (OS). About half of the patients received one prior therapy line in the metastatic setting, the rest two or more lines. All of the patients were trastuzumab-pretreated, about 60% also received pertuzumab. About 20% of the patients in this trial had a history of brain metastases. The median age of the patients in the T‑DXd arm was 54.3 years (range 27.9–83.1 years). Median follow-up in the T‑DXd arm was 16.2 months and 15.3 months in the T‑DM1 arm.

The PFS was not reached in the T‑DXd arm and was 6.8 months in the T‑DM1 arm, for an impressing hazard ratio (HR) of 0.28 (95% confidence interval [CI] 0.22–0.37, p = 7.8 × 10−22). The OS did not reach prespecified cut-off for significance (HR 0.56, 95% CI 0.36–0.86, p = 0.007) which was not very surprising given the short follow-up. The confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 79.7% under T‑DXd versus 34.2% under T‑DM1 ( p < 0.0001). 16.1% of the patients treated with T‑DXd had a complete response and 63.6% a partial response. The disease control rate (DCR) was 96.6% for T‑DXd and 76.8% for T‑DM1. After a median treatment duration of 14.3 months with T‑DXd and 6.9 months with T‑DM1, treatment-related events occurred in 98.1% and 86.6%. The most common treatment-related adverse event which led to discontinuation of T‑DXd was interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis. In 2 of 27 cases grade 3 ILD was diagnosed, there were no grade 4 or grade 5 cases. Serious treatment-related adverse events were seen in 10.9% in the T‑DXd arm versus 6.9% in the T‑DM1 arm. The most common treatment-related adverse events leading to dose reduction of T‑DXd were nausea and neutropenia; in case of T‑DM1 thrombocytopenia and increase of AST/ALT.