Highlights ESMO 2021—lung cancer

Summary

The following three abstracts presented at EESMO 2021 highlight three different areas of therapeutic strategies for non small cell lung cancer. First, neoadjuvant Atezolizumab managed to show a superior DFS compared to best supportive care in completely resected NSCLC stage II–IIIA. Second, Cemiplimab combined with chemotherapy reached the primary endpoint of OS compared to chemo alone in advanced stage IIIB/C & stage IV NSCLC patients. Third, the BEVERLY trial showed that the combination of Erlotinib with Bevacizumab in advanced EGFR-mutated NSCLC prooved to be superior to Erlotinib monotherapy in the current/former smoker subgroup, suggesting that this subgroup represents a differnt tumor biology with sprecial therapeutic needs.