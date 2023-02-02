 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

01.02.2023 | review

Single-incision laparoscopic cholecystectomy vs. conventional laparoscopic cholecystectomy: a meta-analysis of the literature

verfasst von: Mark Portelli, Samuel Attard, Tonio Bezzina

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Introduction

Minimally invasive surgery is gradually becoming the mainstay of surgical treatment. In addition to the current mainstream four-port cholecystectomy, current research has looked upon the possibility of a single-incision laparoscopic cholecystectomy (SILC). In this meta-analysis, we aim to compare conventional multi-port laparoscopic cholecystectomy (CLC) to single-incision laparoscopic cholecystectomy in terms of operative time, cosmesis and postoperative pain.

Materials and methods

A literature search was carried out in PubMed, MEDLINE, EMBASE, and Google Scholar, using the MESH terms ‘randomised controlled trial’, ‘laparoscopy’, ‘single port’, ‘multi-port’ and ‘cholecystectomy’. Randomised controlled trials (RCT) comparing SILC versus CLC published between January 2010 and January 2021 were included. Data were collected on operative time, cosmesis and postoperative pain visual analogue score (VAS) at 6 and 24 h.

Results

Seven randomised controlled trials were used. When compared to CLC, SILC had comparable operative time (chi2 = 273.78; p < 0.00001; CI −2.19, 24.12; I2 = 98%) and VAS pain score at 6 h (chi2 = 19.77; p < 0.0001; CI −0.49, 0.15; I2 = 90%). CLC had a significantly better cosmetic outcome (chi2 = 16.07; p < 0.0003; CI 0.89, 1.38; I2 = 88%). SILC demonstrated a significantly better VAS pain score at 24 h (chi2 = 45.15; p < 0.00001; CI −0.37, −0.02; I2 = 91%).

Conclusion

This meta-analysis demonstrated that except for improved postoperative pain at 24 h, SILC did not show improved outcomes when compared to CLC. With the presently published RCTs, we are unable to provide statistical analysis on further outcomes such as postoperative complications. Hence, the choice of procedure remains largely the decision of the operating surgeon.
Literatur
1.
Hauters P, Auvray S, Cardin JL, et al. Comparison between single-incision and conventional laparoscopic cholecystectomy: a prospective trial of the Club Coelio. Surg Endosc. 2013;27:1689–94. CrossRef
2.
Navarra G, Pozza E, Occhionorelli S, et al. One-wound laparoscopic cholecystectomy. Br J Surg. 1997;84:695.
3.
Deveci U, Barbaros U, Kapakli MS, et al. The comparison of single incision laparoscopic cholecystectomy and three port laparoscopic cholecystectomy: prospective randomized study. J Korean Surg Soc. 2013;85:275–82. CrossRef
4.
Sharma A, Soni V, Baijal M, et al. Single port versus multiple port Laparoscopic cholecystectomy—A comparative study. Indian J Surg. 2013;75(2):115–22. CrossRef
5.
Banoria NK, Panwar S, Prakash S, et al. Comparing the operative duration and the pain scores in patients undergoing single port laparoscopic cholecystectomy (SPLC) vs. multiple port laparoscopic cholecystectomy (MPLC). J Evol Med Dent Sci. 2016;5(75):5568–72. CrossRef
6.
Ganchev G, Saroglu A, Julianov A. Transumbilical laparoscopic cholecystectomy versus standard 4‑port laparoscopic cholecystectomy—Results from prospective randomised trial and 7 years of follow-up. Trakia J Sci. 2020;18(1):97–102. CrossRef
7.
Klein D, Barutcu AG, Kroll D, et al. Randomized controlled trial of single incision versus conventional multiport laparoscopic cholecystectomy with long-term follow-up. Langenbecks Arch Surg. 2020;405:551–61. CrossRef
8.
Roy A, Datta PN, Guha K. Role of a modified epigastric port in reducing post operative pain and causing early ambulation in a patient undergoing laparoscopic cholecystectomy as compared to a standard four port procedure, a randomized controlled study. Int Surg J. 2020;7(12):3986–93. CrossRef
9.
Subirana H, Rey FJ, Barri J, et al. Single-incision versus four-port laparoscopic cholecystectomy in an ambulatory surgery setting: A prospective randomised double-blind controlled trial. J Min Access Surg. 2020;17(3):311–7. CrossRef
10.
Lyu Y, Cheng Y, Wang B, et al. Single-incision versus conventional multiport laparoscopic cholecystectomy: A current meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials. Surg Endosc. 2020;34:4315–29. CrossRef
11.
Evers L, Bouvy N, Branje D, et al. Single-incision laparoscopic cholecystectomy versus conventional four-port laparoscopic cholecystectomy: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Surg Endosc. 2017;31:3437–48. CrossRef
12.
Saad S, Strassel V, Sauerland S. Randomized clinical trial of single-port, minilaparoscopic and conventional laparoscopic chole-cystectomy. Br J Surg. 2013;100(3):339–49. CrossRef
13.
Abdelrahman AM, Bingener J, Yu D, et al. Impact of single-incision lap-aroscopic cholecystectomy (SILC) versus conventional laparoscopic cholecystectomy (CLC) procedures on surgeon stress and work-load: a randomized controlled trial. Surg Endosc. 2016;30(3):1205–11. CrossRef
14.
Arezzo A, Passera R, Bullano A, et al. Multi-port versus single-port cholecystectomy: results of a multi-centre, randomised controlled trial (MUSIC trial). Surg Endosc. 2017;31(7):2872–80. CrossRef
15.
Antoniou SA, Pointer R, Granderath FA. Single-incision laparoscopic cholecystectomy: a systematic review. Surg Endosc. 2011;25:367–77. CrossRef
16.
Kravetz AJ, Iddings D, Basson MD, et al. The learning curve with single-port cholecystectomy. JSLS. 2009;13:332–6.
17.
Sajid MS, Ladwa N, Kalra L, et al. Single-incision laparoscopic cholecystectomy: Meta-analysis and systematic review of randomised controlled trials. World J Surg. 2012;36:2644–53. CrossRef
18.
Pisanu A, Reccia I, Porceddu G, et al. meta-analysis of prospective randomized studies comparing single-incision laparoscopic cholecystectomy (SILC) and conventional multiport laparoscopic cholecystectomy (CMLC). J Gastrointest Surg. 2012;16:1790–801. CrossRef
19.
Phillips MS, Marks JM, Roberts K, et al. Intermediate results of a prospective randomized controlled trial of traditional four-port laparoscopic cholecystectomy versus single-incision laparoscopic cholecystectomy. Surg Endosc. 2012;26:1296–303. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Single-incision laparoscopic cholecystectomy vs. conventional laparoscopic cholecystectomy: a meta-analysis of the literature
verfasst von
Mark Portelli
Samuel Attard
Tonio Bezzina
Publikationsdatum
01.02.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-022-00791-7