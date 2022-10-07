Postoperative driving ability after appendectomy

Summary

Purpose To investigate driving ability (brake reaction time, BRT) after appendectomy. It was assumed that 1 day after appendectomy, BRT would differ significantly from that of a healthy control group (hypothesis 1). It was also hypothesized that BRT would return to normal 2 weeks after surgery (hypothesis 2). The study also intended to compare the patient data and the recommended BRT threshold values as previously published by road authorities.

Methods BRT was prospectively collected from 20 patients who underwent laparoscopic appendectomy and from 67 healthy controls. BRT was measured preoperatively with a custom-made driving simulator and on postoperative days 1 and 14.

Results In the control group, median BRT was 544 msec (±183 msec standard deviation, SD). In the patient cohort, median BRT was 640 msec (±343 msec SD) on the first postoperative day. This difference was statistically significant ( p = 0.001). Two weeks postoperatively, BRT was 562 msec (±119 msec SD) in the appendectomy patients and no longer differed from that of controls ( p = 0.683). BRT values of appendectomy patients were always well below BRT thresholds published by several road authorities.