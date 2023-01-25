 Skip to main content
24.01.2023 | original article

Changes in diagnosis and management of anastomotic leakage after esophagectomy for underlying malignancy reduce postoperative mortality and improve patient outcome

verfasst von: FACS Dr. med. Nader El-Sourani, Sorin Miftode, Achim Troja, Fadl Alfarawan, Maximilian Bockhorn

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Summary

Background

Anastomotic leakage after esophagectomy for underlying malignancy is a major cause of postoperative morbidity and mortality. Diagnosis and management of anastomotic leakage has changed drastically over the past two decades. The aim of this study was to highlight the necessity of treatment algorithms to decrease postoperative mortality.

Materials and methods

All patients who underwent Ivor Lewis esophagectomy between 2010 and 2022 were included in this study. All patients who developed an anastomotic leakage were extracted and divided into two groups to analyze the differences in management between 2010–2015 and 2016–2022.

Results

Of 174 patients enrolled in this study, 33 patients developed an anastomotic leakage. Changes in management led to a significant decrease in re-do surgeries and a subsequent decrease in hospital mortality.

Conclusion

Our data clearly show that optimizing patient management is a necessity, as it drastically improves patient survival.
