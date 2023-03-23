Skip to main content

European Surgery

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

Erschienen in: European Surgery 2/2023

01.04.2023 | editorial

Positive surgery works sunny side up

verfasst von: Doz. Dr. Martin Riegler

Erschienen in: European Surgery | Ausgabe 2/2023

Excerpt

Dear reader,recognise yourself, put your ideas and visions into reality, allow to sense yourself; let your sun shine, let your moon dream, let your stars dance and mingle with the beautiful horizons of your phantasy. There exists no science without phantasy, there exists no process without resistance to the given mind sets, there is no adventure without the need for novelty and actuality (Fig.  1).
Nächster Artikel Single-incision laparoscopic cholecystectomy vs. conventional laparoscopic cholecystectomy: a meta-analysis of the literature
