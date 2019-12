The journal European Surgery focuses on general surgery, endocrine surgery, thoracic surgery, heart and vascular surgery. Special features include new surgical and endoscopic techniques such as minimally invasive surgery, robot surgery, and advances in surgery-related biotechnology and surgical oncology.

The journal especially addresses benign and malignant esophageal diseases, i.e. achalasia, gastroesophageal reflux disease, Barrett’s esophagus, and esophageal adenocarcinoma. In keeping with modern healthcare requirements, the journal’s scope includes inter- and multidisciplinary disease management (diagnosis, therapy and surveillance).

The journal is a powerful instrument for bringing up-to-date scientific information to specialized surgery units at general hospitals. European Surgery presents original articles, reviews, case reports, and short communications on developments in surgical practice and research.

European Surgery is the official journal of the Austrian Society of Surgery and its affiliated societies, the Association of Surgeons of the Federation Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Croatian Surgical Society, the Czech Surgical Society (Member of the Czech Medical Society), the Hungarian Surgical Society, the Slovak Surgical Society, the Slovenian Association of Surgeons, and the European Federation for Colorectal Cancer.