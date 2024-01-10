Quality assurance in surgery—a moral obligation

Fig. 1 Data stream and modules in ChiBASE, courtesy of B. Schulz, Salzburg

Fig. 2 So-called jargon catalog of procedures (ICPM++ codes). ICPM International Codes of Procedures in Medizine, MEL Medizinische Einzelleistung, SURG suergery

×

×

From what has been described so far, it is clear that valid and thus controlled and transparent data, which third parties can verify, is a central, obligatory factor in all quality management areas. These so-called quality-controlled registries (qcRegistries), whether set up at a departmental, supra-regional, or international level, do not exist in the quality described. Regarding the vision of a registry-embedded clinical trial, it is undisputed that surgical documentation can increase knowledge to better treat patients. The strategy is, therefore, to develop a comprehensive, department-wide, quality-controlled registry for medical documentation. This strategy was realized in Innsbruck with the proprietary documentation system ChiBASE, which provides quality-controlled data over several levels in clinical routine, which can be verified from within the program by third parties using unalterable original documents. ChiBASE was developed because there is currently no alternative to approach the vision of a registry-embedded clinical trial []. Previous systems for clinical documentation were almost exclusively derived from other industries and were only modified for medicine, with the main focus on economic aspects. Mainly due to the documentation of surgical services using the LKF coding in Austria, these systems are unusable for the goals of quality-controlled surgical documentation. Many surgical services do not have a unique code. Another inherent problem is the complexity of surgical conditions, which makes it challenging to develop commercially available systems suitable for surgical documentation. The development effort is disproportionate to the size of the market. In addition, ChiBASE delivers not only quality of results but also quality of processes, in that the program accompanies the daily clinical routine so that the processes are mapped and checked for completeness and plausibility. The result of 30 years of development is a modular system. In addition to the possibilities of quality-controlled recording of procedures, postoperative morbidity, adverse events, and the history of the clinical course, a tool for personnel development and deployment, a recording of teaching and publication performance, a reporting of critical data and key point indicators (KPI), a knowledge database, a content database for standard operating procedures (SOP), a blog, handovers for services, and much more are available (Fig.). As the modules interlock like gears, they open up unprecedented dimensions of interrelationships. Basically, a medical documentation system requires six dimensions of data quality: completeness, accuracy, consistency, validity, uniqueness, and integrity []. All problems related to these parameters in uniform coding and assignment have been solved in ChiBASE. Completeness is ensured by the establishment of a “minimal dataset” and by the introduction of closure routines. Unambiguity is ensured by integrating jargon catalogs relating to surgical services (ICPM++) and diagnoses (ICD-10++). The surgical procedures have been modified in wording according to the International Codes of Procedures in Medicine (ICPM) [] (one “plus” stands for this, and the second “plus” stands for additional procedures that do not appear in the ICPM). The same applies to diagnoses, where complications had to be mapped more precisely in the ICD-10++ catalog. Currently, the ICPM++ comprises 1056 procedures and the ICD-10++ 15,144 diagnoses. Another problem was the specific automatic assignment of postoperative morbidity to operations or procedures. Understandably, with more than 100,000 operations at present, this cannot be done manually. The solution is to define a leading operation and its procedures when checking an operation with several operations during an inpatient stay, and to define the leading procedure for an operation within several procedures. Thanks to the special user-friendly tools included in the program, this can be done in a few seconds and does not interfere with the checking process in any way. The modified terminology catalogs (ICD-10++ and ICPM++) ensure uniqueness, which can be considered a table, where the first column contains the terminology text with numerous synonyms, followed by several other expressions. The international code, the wound class according to Cruse [], the affiliation of the service to the Surgical Training Certificate, the responsible working group, and so on (see Fig.), are such additional characteristics. This makes it possible, for example, to stratify wound infection rates according to wound classification or to provide trainees with an up-to-date overview of their training status.