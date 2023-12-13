Skip to main content
European Surgery

12.12.2023 | original article

MELD-Na score is associated with postoperative complications in non-cirrhotic gastric cancer patients undergoing gastrectomy

verfasst von: Omer Akay, M.D, Mert Guler, M.D, Husnu Sevik, M.D, Ishak Yildiz, M.D, Prof. Mert Mahsuni Sevinc, M.D, Assoc. Prof. Aziz Ari, M.D, Assoc. Prof. Ufuk Oguz Idiz, M.D, Assoc. Prof. Cihad Tatar, M.D.

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Summary

Background

We aimed to investigate whether the MELD-Na score has a predictive value for postoperative complications in non-cirrhotic gastric cancer patients undergoing gastrectomy.

Materials and methods

The non-cirrhotic patients who were diagnosed with gastric cancer and underwent gastrectomy in our center from December 2020 to June 2022 were enrolled. MELD-Na scores of all patients were calculated within 48 h before surgery. A cut-off value was calculated for the MELD-Na score and patients were divided into two groups with a score of ≤ 10 and > 10. Postoperative 30-day complications including bleeding, ileus, wound infection, intra-abdominal abscess, evisceration, obstruction, anastomosis leakage, and pulmonary and cardiac complications were recorded. Clavien–Dindo scores were calculated. Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed.

Results

A total of 159 patients were included in this study. In the patients with a score of more than 10, wound infection, postoperative bleeding, pulmonary complications, re-operation risk, and any complications were found to increase significantly. A positive correlation was found between the Clavien–Dindo score and the higher value of MELD-Na score (p = 0.046). Moreover, postoperative complications were significantly higher in patients with comorbidity and high pathologic stages (p = 0.002 and 0.044, respectively). Multivariate analysis showed that comorbidity and high MELD-Na score were independent risk factors for postoperative complications.

Conclusion

In this study, it was found that a higher value of MELD-Na score was an independent predictive factor for development of postoperative complications.
