Toupet fundoplication to prevent progression of scleroderma-associated interstitial lung damage: a study protocol

Background

1 ]. Gastrointestinal tract involvement is common, with the esophagus being affected in up to 80% of patients. Esophageal dysfunction consists of reduced lower esophageal sphincter pressure and loss of peristalsis in the lower two thirds of the esophagus (Fig. 1 Fig. 1 Esophageal-related alterations in patients with systemic sclerosis. TLESR transient lower esophageal sphincter relaxation × Systemic sclerosis (SSc) is a rare and heterogeneous autoimmune connective tissue disease. It is characterized by inflammatory changes, microvascular involvement, immune dysregulation, and connective tissue fibrosis. A considerable variability of disease phenotypes and progression has been reported, but multidisciplinary consensus on diagnosis and treatment is still lacking and SSc remains an “orphan” disease with a high unmet medical need []. Gastrointestinal tract involvement is common, with the esophagus being affected in up to 80% of patients. Esophageal dysfunction consists of reduced lower esophageal sphincter pressure and loss of peristalsis in the lower two thirds of the esophagus (Fig.).

2 , 3 ]. Furthermore, GERD may cause recurrent episodes of aspiration pneumonitis and chronic lung damage secondary to microaspiration contributing to the onset/progression of ILD [ 4 ‐ 7 ] and to the risk of lung transplant. Despite sharing common pro-fibrotic pathways and pathophysiological characteristics at presentation, SSc-associated ILD and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are distinct clinical entities [ 8 ]. Pulmonary involvement may be found in patients with either limited or diffuse SSc. Overall, the prognosis of SSc-associated ILD remains poor, with a 10-year mortality rate of 20% [ 9 ] and a 2.5–3.5-fold increased risk for death compared with patients with SSc without pulmonary involvement [ 10 ]. Immunosuppressive drugs including mycophenolate and cyclophosphamide are most commonly used as first-line medical treatments. A recent randomized trial with patients with SSc-associated ILD has shown that nintedanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, decreased by 44% the annual rate of decline in forced vital capacity compared to placebo, and no clinical benefit was observed for other manifestations of SSc [ 11 ]. Disruption of the antireflux barrier in combination with loss of peristalsis, impaired salivary production, and gastroparesis can promote the progression of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and the development of SSc-associated interstitial lung disease (ILD). Up to 80% of patients with SSc present with symptoms of heartburn, regurgitation, and dysphagia. Severe GERD can result in complications such as erosive esophagitis, peptic stricture, and Barrett’s esophagus, which occur in 65%, 30%, and 37% of patients, respectively []. Furthermore, GERD may cause recurrent episodes of aspiration pneumonitis and chronic lung damage secondary to microaspiration contributing to the onset/progression of ILD [] and to the risk of lung transplant. Despite sharing common pro-fibrotic pathways and pathophysiological characteristics at presentation, SSc-associated ILD and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are distinct clinical entities []. Pulmonary involvement may be found in patients with either limited or diffuse SSc. Overall, the prognosis of SSc-associated ILD remains poor, with a 10-year mortality rate of 20% [] and a 2.5–3.5-fold increased risk for death compared with patients with SSc without pulmonary involvement []. Immunosuppressive drugs including mycophenolate and cyclophosphamide are most commonly used as first-line medical treatments. A recent randomized trial with patients with SSc-associated ILD has shown that nintedanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, decreased by 44% the annual rate of decline in forced vital capacity compared to placebo, and no clinical benefit was observed for other manifestations of SSc [].

12 ]). While the efficacy of PPI therapy in the overall GERD population is well documented, up to 40% of the patients present with symptoms refractory to PPI. Conceivably, PPI resistance in the SSc population may increase due to extreme deterioration of LES pressure, concomitant loss of esophageal body peristalsis, and coexisting hiatal hernia. In addition, long-term pharmacologic acid suppression does not effectively relieve symptoms related to weakly acidic/nonacidic reflux and can lead to side effects, such as small intestinal bacterial overgrowth and nutritional deficiencies that may further impair patients’ quality of life. A prospective study investigated 40 patients with SSc who underwent chest high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) and 24‑h impedance pH monitoring [ 13 ]. The esophageal acid exposure, the number of acid reflux episodes, and the number of acid and non-acid reflux episodes reaching the proximal esophagus were higher in patients with ILD compared to patients with normal lungs ( p < 0.01), and the total number of reflux episodes correlated with the degree of pulmonary fibrosis. First-line management of GERD consists of lifestyle modifications, dietary interventions, and gastric acid suppression with proton pump inhibitors (PPIs; []). While the efficacy of PPI therapy in the overall GERD population is well documented, up to 40% of the patients present with symptoms refractory to PPI. Conceivably, PPI resistance in the SSc population may increase due to extreme deterioration of LES pressure, concomitant loss of esophageal body peristalsis, and coexisting hiatal hernia. In addition, long-term pharmacologic acid suppression does not effectively relieve symptoms related to weakly acidic/nonacidic reflux and can lead to side effects, such as small intestinal bacterial overgrowth and nutritional deficiencies that may further impair patients’ quality of life. A prospective study investigated 40 patients with SSc who underwent chest high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) and 24‑h impedance pH monitoring []. The esophageal acid exposure, the number of acid reflux episodes, and the number of acid and non-acid reflux episodes reaching the proximal esophagus were higher in patients with ILD compared to patients with normal lungs (< 0.01), and the total number of reflux episodes correlated with the degree of pulmonary fibrosis.