Intraoperative strategies and techniques to achieve surgical radicality in pancreatic cancer

Level I: Dividing the mesopancreas and leaving lymphatic and nerve tissue surrounding the SMA intact

Level II: Removing systematically all lymph nodes along the SMA with dissection of inferior pancreaticoduodenal vessels

Level III: Entire clearance of periarterial neurolymphatic tissues of the arterial wall from the right and posterior circumference of the SMA

Several dissection techniques have been further improved from the classic medial-to-lateral approach after dissection of the pancreas at the level of the portal vein to increase resectability rates and surgical outcomes with tumor clearance of soft tissue along the CHA and the SMA []. This includes the artery-first approach to immediately determine arterial involvement before committing irreversible steps of the operation and to dissect the tumor along the SMA, as this margin is frequently infiltrated by tumor on final pathology studies []. The artery-first approach can be carried out after a wide Kocher maneuver via an anterior, superior, right posterior, left posterior, medial uncinate, or mesenteric approach. Based on the tumor localization and the suspected vascular involvement, these approaches should be combined. In a meta-analysis published in 2018, it was shown that patients with artery-first versus standard pancreatic head resection experienced less blood loss, lower need for blood transfusion, and fewer postoperative complications, while the R0 rate and the overall survival were significantly higher []. After the artery-first maneuver, the pancreatic head is dissected from the SMA beginning at the uncinate process in a lateral-to-medial and posterior-to-anterior approach with the pancreatic tissue dissected at the end []. In addition, the term “mesopancreas” has gained wide acceptance although this is not a “true” meso but an anatomical space between the posterior surface of the pancreatic head to the mesenteric vessels with soft tissue, lymphatic, and neural structures, and which should be entirely dissected as it adds to the prognosis of PDAC patients (total mesopancreas excision; []). The dissection of the mesopancreas can be carried out in different levels: