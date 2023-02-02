Adenocarcinoma of the duodenojejunal flexure: our recent experience

Summary

Background Duodenal adenocarcinomas account for 0.3% of all gastrointestinal malignancies. Most of them are found in the second portion of the duodenum, while those in the third and/or fourth portions, particularly at the duodenojejunal flexure, are very rare, representing a separate entity.

Case presentation We had two male patients who presented with non-specific symptoms in the form of pain in the upper abdomen accompanied by nausea and vomiting. After CT diagnostics had revealed duodenal lesions in the region of the Treitz ligament, patients were subjected to operative treatment, with curative intent in the first case and palliative intent in the second case due to peritoneal carcinomatosis.