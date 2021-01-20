19.01.2021 | original article
Higher serum uric acid is associated with higher risks of thrombosis and death in patients with primary myelofibrosis
- Zeitschrift:
- Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Background
Serum uric acid (SUA) can promote inflammation and is associated with increased cardiovascular morbidity. Primary (PMF) and secondary myelofibrosis (SMF) are myeloproliferative neoplasms characterized by high cellular turnover and substantial risk of thrombosis and death.
Methods
We have retrospectively investigated SUA in 173 patients with myelofibrosis (125 PMF; 48 SMF) and 30 controls.
Results
The PMF patients had significantly higher SUA in comparison to SMF and controls. In both PMF and SMF higher SUA was significantly associated with arterial hypertension and decreased renal function. Among PMF patients, higher SUA was significantly associated with older age, larger spleen, higher white blood cell counts, higher lactate dehydrogenase, lower immunoglobulin G levels, allopurinol use and non-smoking. Among SMF patients, higher SUA was associated with male sex (P < 0.05 for all analyses).
In PMF higher SUA was univariately associated with inferior survival (> 427 μmol/L hazard ratio (HR) = 2.22; P = 0.006) and shorter time to thrombosis (> 444 μmol/L HR = 5.05; P = 0.006), which could be shown separately for arterial (> 380 μmol/L; HR = 4.9; P = 0.013) and venous thromboses (> 530 μmol/L; HR = 17.9; P < 0.001). In multivariate analyses, SUA remained significantly associated with inferior survival independent of the Dynamic International Prognostic Staging System and with shorter time to thrombosis independent of age in PMF patients; however, the prognostic significance of SUA was diminished after including serum creatinine in the models. SUA was not prognostic in SMF patients.
Conclusion
The PMF patients present with higher SUA levels, which are associated with features of more advanced disease and higher risks of arterial and venous thrombosis and death.