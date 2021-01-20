Higher serum uric acid is associated with higher risks of thrombosis and death in patients with primary myelofibrosis

Serum uric acid (SUA) can promote inflammation and is associated with increased cardiovascular morbidity. Primary (PMF) and secondary myelofibrosis (SMF) are myeloproliferative neoplasms characterized by high cellular turnover and substantial risk of thrombosis and death.

Results

The PMF patients had significantly higher SUA in comparison to SMF and controls. In both PMF and SMF higher SUA was significantly associated with arterial hypertension and decreased renal function. Among PMF patients, higher SUA was significantly associated with older age, larger spleen, higher white blood cell counts, higher lactate dehydrogenase, lower immunoglobulin G levels, allopurinol use and non-smoking. Among SMF patients, higher SUA was associated with male sex ( P < 0.05 for all analyses).