Serial assessment of inflammatory parameters for prediction of septic complications following surgery for colorectal endometriosis

Results

Out of 183 surgeries performed, 10 major surgical complications were observed, including 4 anastomotic leakages (AL 2%) and 2 rectovaginal fistulae (RVF 1%). In the presence of a lower gastrointestinal tract (GIT)-related septic complication or abdominal wall abscess, serum CRP levels were increased starting at postoperative day 2–3. A cut-off value of 10 mg/dl on day 4 for prediction of early septic complications could be verified (area under the curve 0.94, obtained by receiver operating characteristics analysis, sensitivity 88%, specificity 90%, positive predictive value 32%, negative predictive value 99%). Additionally, most patients with early septic complications exhibited increased WBC levels starting mainly from day 3–4; however, increased inflammatory parameters could not be observed in one patient with an RVF. Body temperature did not prove useful for early discrimination between uncomplicated cases and those with early septic complications.