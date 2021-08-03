02.08.2021 | original article Open Access
Serial assessment of inflammatory parameters for prediction of septic complications following surgery for colorectal endometriosis
A descriptive, retrospective study
- Zeitschrift:
- Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Summary
Purpose
To assess whether C‑reactive protein (CRP), white blood cell count (WBC) and body temperature changes are suitable parameters for the early detection of septic complications following resection of colorectal deep endometriosis (DE).
Methods
Retrospective data analysis of CRP, WBC and body temperature courses following colorectal surgery for DE at a tertiary referral center for endometriosis.
Results
Out of 183 surgeries performed, 10 major surgical complications were observed, including 4 anastomotic leakages (AL 2%) and 2 rectovaginal fistulae (RVF 1%). In the presence of a lower gastrointestinal tract (GIT)-related septic complication or abdominal wall abscess, serum CRP levels were increased starting at postoperative day 2–3. A cut-off value of 10 mg/dl on day 4 for prediction of early septic complications could be verified (area under the curve 0.94, obtained by receiver operating characteristics analysis, sensitivity 88%, specificity 90%, positive predictive value 32%, negative predictive value 99%). Additionally, most patients with early septic complications exhibited increased WBC levels starting mainly from day 3–4; however, increased inflammatory parameters could not be observed in one patient with an RVF. Body temperature did not prove useful for early discrimination between uncomplicated cases and those with early septic complications.
Conclusion
Relevant elevations of serum CRP and WBC levels were demonstrated in patients with early septic complications following surgery for colorectal DE starting at postoperative day 2–4. The cut-off value of 10 mg/dl for CRP levels may serve as an early predictor for lower GIT-related septic complications but should be used with caution in women with suspected RVF development.