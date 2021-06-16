Clipping of unruptured cerebral aneurysms

Summary

Background The incidence of aneurysms is steadily increasing in older patients due to the aging population. This study compared radiological parameters as well as clinical outcomes between patients younger than 65 years and those over 65 years of age, with special respect to individual treatment options.

Methods Retrospective data were obtained for patients with cerebral aneurysms at a single academic institution within a 7-year period. Data reviewed included admission protocols, patient charts, operating reports as well as outpatient clinic charts. Aneurysmal characteristics as well as surgical outcome were compared between older patients, defined as patients older than 65 years of age, and a control group of patients younger than 65 years of age. To evaluate and compare individual clinical characteristics various scores including the Hunt and Hess score, the Fisher score, and the Glasgow outcome scale were used.

Results A total of 347 patients were included in the final analysis. The control group included 290 patients, while 57 patients were in the older patient group. Neither the Hunt and Hess scores nor Fisher scores were significantly correlated to patient age. The Glasgow outcome scale was significantly lower in the older group after clipping of ruptured aneurysms ( p < 0.000) but not significantly different after clipping of unruptured aneurysms ( p = 0.793).