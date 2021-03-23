Is there a correlation between hypomagnesemia linked to long-term proton pump inhibitor use and the active agent?

Summary

Background One of the electrolyte disorders considered to be linked to proton pump inhibitors (PPI) use is hypomagnesemia. The aim of this study was to assess the incidence of hypomagnesemia linked to long-term PPI use and the correlation with active agents.

Methods The study included 305 patients aged over 18 years with PPI use of 1 year or longer and attending the internal diseases clinic for any reason from April 2019 to December 2019. A survey study was performed about the demographic characteristics and PPI use of patients. Laboratory parameters, such as the hemogram, magnesium, phosphorus, calcium and vitamin B12 concentrations were recorded. Magnesium concentrations were measured by a colorimetric method.

Results Of the patients 140 (45.9%) were female and 165 (54.1%) were male. The most commonly used PPI active agent was pantoprazole. The duration of PPI use varied from 1–25 years with a mean of 4.31 ± 4.52 years. Of the patients 51.5% reported no medication side effects. The most commonly observed side effect was constipation ( n = 98, 32.1%). The mean magnesium concentration was 1.95 ± 0.02 mg/dL. Hypomagnesemia was identified in 65 (21.3%) patients and the incidence increased as age and duration of use increased. Patients using omeprazole had significantly lower magnesium levels compared to patients using pantoprazole, rabeprazole, esomeprazole and lansoprazole.