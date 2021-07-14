 Skip to main content
13.07.2021 | original article

Non-functioning adrenal incidentalomas may increase toxic metabolites

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
M.D. Assis. Prof. Irfan Karahan, M.D. Prof. Senay Durmaz Ceylan, M.D. Assoc. Prof. Askin Gungunes, M.D. Assoc. Prof. Aydın Cifci, M.D. Fatih Eker, M.D. Prof. Ucler Kisa
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Non-functioning adrenal incidentaloma (NFAI) is a frequent diagnosis with increasing radiological tests. The emerging shreds of evidence showed that they might have negative cardiometabolic effects. The study aimed to investigate whether the toxic metabolites, asymmetric dimethylarginine (ADMA) levels, were altered in NFAI patients.

Methods

We included 43 NFAI patients and 41 controls with similar ages and body mass indices in the study. We compared plasma ADMA levels of both groups and noted the radiological features of NFAIs.

Results

The ADMA levels were significantly higher in NFAI patients than in the control group (307.04 ng/ml, range 81.89–577.7 ng/ml vs 192.54 ng/ml, range 70.61–440.26 ng/ml, p = 0.001). Nevertheless, we could not reach a significant correlation between ADMA levels and mass size.

Conclusion

The ADMA is known as a toxin and is increased in NFAI patients. NFAIs may not be innocent and may be considered a potential risk for the body. Further investigations were needed for more explanations.

