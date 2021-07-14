Non-functioning adrenal incidentalomas may increase toxic metabolites

Summary

Background Non-functioning adrenal incidentaloma (NFAI) is a frequent diagnosis with increasing radiological tests. The emerging shreds of evidence showed that they might have negative cardiometabolic effects. The study aimed to investigate whether the toxic metabolites, asymmetric dimethylarginine (ADMA) levels, were altered in NFAI patients.

Methods We included 43 NFAI patients and 41 controls with similar ages and body mass indices in the study. We compared plasma ADMA levels of both groups and noted the radiological features of NFAIs.

Results The ADMA levels were significantly higher in NFAI patients than in the control group (307.04 ng/ml, range 81.89–577.7 ng/ml vs 192.54 ng/ml, range 70.61–440.26 ng/ml, p = 0.001). Nevertheless, we could not reach a significant correlation between ADMA levels and mass size.