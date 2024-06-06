GATA2 deficiency: a mystery myelodysplasia

This case report underscores the diagnostic challenges posed by the highly variable nature of GATA2 deficiency and emphasizes the significance of early diagnosis. In the subsequent sections, we will comprehensively outline the clinical journey and diagnostic challenges encountered by this patient, highlighting the importance of a timely and accurate diagnosis in the management of GATA2 deficiency.

GATA2, as a nuclear transcription factor, orchestrates the development and differentiation of hematopoietic stem cells, ultimately influencing the formation of diverse blood cell types and the functionality of the immune system []. In the context of GATA2 deficiency, the ramifications are profound, encompassing early-onset immunodeficiency, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), lung diseases, and a range of vascular and lymphatic complications []. The clinical spectrum of GATA2 deficiency is as broad as its impact, presenting unique diagnostic complexities and emphasizing the critical importance of early recognition for effective management []. This case report will provide a comprehensive account of a 55-year-old female patient affected by GATA2 deficiency, highlighting the clinical manifestations, diagnostic challenges, and therapeutic approaches in the context of this enigmatic disorder.

The GATA2 gene, a pivotal regulator of hematopoiesis and immune system function, plays an indispensable role in maintaining the delicate balance of the human body’s blood-forming and immune processes []. Its absence or malfunction can result in a rare and complex genetic disorder known as GATA2 deficiency. This case report is dedicated to the exploration of the GATA2 gene’s critical functions, the consequences of its deficiency, and the ensuing clinical challenges faced by individuals affected by this condition.

GATA2 deficiency is a rare genetic disorder characterized by immune system dysfunction, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), lung disease, and vascular and lymphatic problems []. It results from mutations in the GATA2 gene, which encodes a critical nuclear transcription factor involved in hematopoiesis and the maintenance of hematopoietic stem cells, ultimately playing a pivotal role in immune system function and the differentiation of progenitor cells []. GATA2 deficiency is an autosomal dominant disorder with incomplete penetrance, meaning that individuals with the mutation may not always display symptoms [].

Case presentation

A 55-year-old female with a medical history of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and Meckel’s diverticulum presented with a series of perplexing symptoms that unfolded over several months. In November 2020, she initially complained of myalgias, which, by early December 2020, had progressed to include new onset fevers, chills, anemia, and shortness of breath. Although her symptoms bore resemblance to a viral illness, particularly the rapidly spreading SARS-CoV‑2, official testing for COVID-19 returned negative results. The patient’s symptoms, however, did not wane, and she returned to the Emergency Department (ED) after a few weeks, adding a concerning 40-pound weight loss over one month to her complaints. This complex clinical presentation prompted healthcare providers to initiate a differential diagnosis, considering Adult Stills Disease versus Mixed Connective Tissue Disease as potential culprits for her symptoms. Prednisone therapy was commenced, resulting in an initial improvement, but the patient later experienced a recurrence of symptoms, necessitating further evaluation. In March 2021, her condition took a more severe turn, culminating in her readmission to the hospital. Notably, chest imaging revealed increasing alveolar nodular opacities and enlarged mediastinal lymph nodes, contrasting with the previous imaging from January 2021. This imaging raised concern and prompted further investigation into her condition.

Microbiological findings during her hospitalization included sputum cultures that grew Aspergillus fumigatus, indicating a fungal infection. To explore this further, a bone marrow biopsy (BMB) was conducted, alongside a bronchoalveolar lavage. Although the initial smear from the lavage showed no presence of acid-fast bacilli (AFB), biopsy pathology unveiled the existence of intra-alveolar eosinophilic proteinaceous material and AFB within macrophages. As a result, the patient was discharged and prescribed voriconazole while initiating a prednisone taper in an attempt to manage her symptoms and the identified fungal infection.

Despite initial treatment, the patient’s symptoms remained unyielding, and further examination revealed numerous AFB in the bone marrow, coupled with a diagnosis of refractory anemia, a trisomy 8 mutation, and disseminated Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) infection. The bone marrow aspirate morphology and biopsy revealed dysplastic features (hypogranular neutrophils, megaloblastic erythropoiesis), increased blasts, and abnormal megakaryocytes. The biopsy provided additional insights, demonstrating increased cellularity, dysplastic changes in multiple cell lineages, and evidence of ineffective hematopoiesis, including ringed sideroblasts and abnormal localization of immature precursors within the bone marrow microenvironment. These detailed assessments, coupled with cytogenetic analysis showing trisomy 8, confirmed the diagnosis of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

In diagnosing refractory anemia, the bone marrow smears were scrutinized for distinct dysplastic features. Notably, dysplastic erythrocytes characterized by megaloblastic changes, irregular nuclear contours, and abnormal nuclear-cytoplasmic ratios were observed. Additionally, dysplastic megakaryocytes exhibiting abnormal nuclear lobulation and cytoplasmic vacuolation were noted, consistent with the diagnosis. These morphological abnormalities, in conjunction with other diagnostic criteria, supported the diagnosis of refractory anemia. Subsequently, she was readmitted to the hospital, where treatment began with RIPE therapy (RIF/INH/PZA/EMP), which was later altered to RIPE with azithromycin following negative GeneXpert testing for Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb).

1 2 Lab Test Date Completed Patient Values Normal Reference Range Babesia 03/05/2021 IgG < 1:64 IgG < 1:64 Lupus Anticoagulant 03/10/2021 Positive Negative Titers Complement Levels 03/10/2021 C3: 137 mg/dl C3: 80–178 mg/dl – – C4: 21 mg/dl C4: 12–42 mg/dl Beta 2 Glycoprotein – Ambiguous Lab Results 0–26 U/mL Rheumatoid Factor – Elevated, > 20 IU/ml 0–20 IU/ml Glomerular Basement Membrane IgG – Negative Negative Cytoplasmic-Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Autoantibody – Elevated Negative Antinuclear Antibodies – Negative Negative Anti-Smooth Muscle – Negative Negative Lab Test Date Completed Patient Values Normal Reference Range Aspergillus Antigen – Negative Negative Funigtell – Negative Negative CSF Glucose 03/24/2022 58 mg/100 mL 50–80 mg/100 mL CSF Protein – 32 mg/dL 15–60 mg/dL CSF Lactate Dehydrogenase – 20 units/L < 40 units/L CSF Puncture Sample Color – Clear Clear CSF Puncture Red Blood Cells – 4 RBC/mm3 < 1 RBC/mm3 CSF Puncture Cells – Oligoclonal Bands Noted None Fibrinogen Levels – 731 mg/dL 200–400 mg/dL C‑Reactive Protein Levels – 10 mg/dL < 0.3 mg/dL Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate – > 100 mm/hr < 30 mm/hr Erythropoietin – 131 mU/mL 4–26 mU/mL Thyroid Stimulating Hormone – 2.5 mIU/L 0.4–4.0 mIU/L Absolute CD4 count 03/12/2021 138 cells/mm3 500–1500 cells/mm3 Human Immunodeficiency Virus Antigen and Antibody 04/12/2021 Negative Negative IgG Levels – 1465 mg/dL 600–1600 mg/dL IgA Levels – 135 mg/dL 80–350 mg/dL Hepatitis A – Negative Negative Hepatitis B – Negative Negative Hepatitis C – Negative Negative Tick Born and Viral Illness (Rocky Mountain Labs) – Negative Negative Rickettsia Typhi – Negative Negative Mycobacterium Avium – Positive Negative GATA 2 deficiency – Positive Negative In April 2021, the patient’s clinical journey took another significant turn, marked by abdominal pain and shortness of breath. It was during this period that the possibility of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and GATA2 deficiency was introduced as a potential diagnosis. Recognizing the intricacies of the case and the need for specialized care, the decision was made to transfer the patient to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where her ultimate diagnosis of GATA2 deficiency was confirmed. This chronological narrative offers a comprehensive insight into the unfolding clinical presentation of a patient whose path to diagnosis and management was marked by complexity and challenges, ultimately leading to the discovery of GATA2 deficiency as the underlying cause of her symptoms. The patient’s diagnostic journey is depicted in two tables: Tablepresents a detailed overview of immunological tests, while Tableprovides microbiology findings, both at different time points.

Tableprovides a summary of immunological tests conducted on the patient, including the date of completion, patient values, and normal reference ranges.