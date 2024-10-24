Treatment sequencing in gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors

The registration trial of sunitinib, a multitargeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) with antiangiogenic activity, showed an improvement in PFS (11.4 vs 5.5 months, HR 0.42, 95% CI 0.26–0.66), OS (HR 0.41, 95% CI 0.19–0.89), and ORR (9.3% vs 0%) in progressive panNET compared to placebo []—siNET were not included, so there is no indication for these patients. CABINET, a more recent placebo-controlled phase III trial of cabozantinib (published 2024), was positive regarding the primary endpoint PFS (8.4 vs 3.9 months with placebo in extrapancreatic and 13.8 vs 4.4 months in pancreatic NET) []. Cabozantinib could also be an effective option for the treatment of NET G3 and low-proliferative NEC (Ki-67 index 20–60%), as indicated by the phase II CABONEN trial (disease control rate after 6 months of 64.1% in the interim analysis) []. The addition of the immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab to cabozantinib showed an ORR of 16.7% in gepNET in the phase II study CABATEN, but the added benefit of this anti-PD-L1 antibody is unclear []—overall, there is currently no relevant evidence for the efficacy of immunotherapy in NET []. In the phase II study TALENT (2021), lenvatinib was associated with an ORR of 29.9% and a median PFS of 15.7 months in gepNET, which is promising (particularly the high activity) and deserves further study []. Moreover, the TKI surufatinib was tested in two phase III trials in a Chinese population and is approved for NET in China []. The updated ENETS guidance paper on siNET already includes novel TKI in the treatment algorithm as a potential option after failure of standard treatments []. A potential future basis for treatment choice might be the safety profile of these drugs. Use of everolimus might be less favored in case of pre-existing lung disease (adverse event pneumonitis of any grade in 16–17%) or diabetes (hyperglycemia in 10–13%) [], whereas sunitinib and cabozantinib seem less favorable in case of hypertension (hypertension grade 3+ in 10% and 13–22%, respectively), cardiovascular disease (single cases of heart failure observed with both), or bleeding [].