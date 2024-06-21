Updates and changes in the treatment of cervical cancer

Summary

Recently, a number of randomized controlled trials regarding the therapy of cervical cancer have been published. Thus, the aim of the current review is to provide an overview of the most recent studies that will likely have a substantial influence on clinical practice. In general, checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs) have been evaluated in a variety of clinical settings. The use of CPIs will be expanded to a variety of clinical scenarios due to a number of positive randomized clinical trials. In particular, the combination of taxane-based combination chemotherapy and pembrolizumab ± bevacizumab represents the new standard in the treatment of primary metastatic or recurrent programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1)-positive cervical cancer. With respect to locally advanced cervical cancer, two new treatment escalation regimes on top of chemoradiation have been evaluated (neoadjuvant chemotherapy and adjuvant CPI therapy). Additionally, antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), such as tisotumab vedotin (TV), could represent a promising therapeutic option in the future treatment of cervical cancer.