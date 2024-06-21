Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

20.06.2024 | short review

Updates and changes in the treatment of cervical cancer

verfasst von: Dr. M. Danisch, Dr. M. Postl, Dr. T. Bartl, Prof. Dr. C. Grimm

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Recently, a number of randomized controlled trials regarding the therapy of cervical cancer have been published. Thus, the aim of the current review is to provide an overview of the most recent studies that will likely have a substantial influence on clinical practice. In general, checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs) have been evaluated in a variety of clinical settings. The use of CPIs will be expanded to a variety of clinical scenarios due to a number of positive randomized clinical trials. In particular, the combination of taxane-based combination chemotherapy and pembrolizumab ± bevacizumab represents the new standard in the treatment of primary metastatic or recurrent programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1)-positive cervical cancer. With respect to locally advanced cervical cancer, two new treatment escalation regimes on top of chemoradiation have been evaluated (neoadjuvant chemotherapy and adjuvant CPI therapy). Additionally, antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), such as tisotumab vedotin (TV), could represent a promising therapeutic option in the future treatment of cervical cancer.
Literatur
1.
Arbyn M, Weiderpass E, Bruni L, et al. Estimates of incidence and mortality of cervical cancer in 2018: A worldwide analysis. Lancet Glob Health. 2020;8:e191–e203.CrossRefPubMed
2.
AWMF S3-Leitlinie Diagnostik, Therapie und Nachsorge der Patientin mit Zervixkarzinom
3.
4.
Monk, et al. First-line pembrolizumab 1 chemotherapy versus placebo 1 chemotherapy for persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer: final overall survival results of KEYNOTE-826.
5.
Kenter, et al. Randomized phase III study comparing Neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by surgery versus chemoradiation in stage IB2-IIB cervical cancer: EORTC-55994.
6.
Mileshkin, et al. Adjuvant chemotherapy following chemoradiotherapy as primary treatment for locally advanced cervical cancer versus chemoradiotherapy alone (OUTBACK): an international, open-label, randomised, phase 3 trial. ASCO. 2021.
7.
Monk, et al. Durvalumab versus placebo with chemoradiotherapy for locally advanced cervical cancer (CALLA): a randomised, double-blind, phase 3 trial.
8.
Lorusso, et al. LBA38 Pembrolizumab plus chemoradiotherapy for high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer: A randomized, double-blind, phase III ENGOT-cx11/GOG-3047/KEYNOTE-A18 study.
9.
McCormack, et al. LBA8 A randomized phase III trial of induction chemotherapy followed by chemoradiation compared with chemoradiation alone in locally advanced cervical cancer: The GCIG INTERLACE trial.
10.
Oaknin, et al. Atezolizumab plus bevacizumab and chemotherapy for metastatic, persistent, or recurrent cervical cancer (BEATcc): a randomised, open-label, phase 3 trial.
11.
Bartl, et al. Interactions of EGFR/PTEN/mTOR-pathway activation and estrogen receptor expression in cervical cancer.
12.
Coleman, et al. Efficacy and safety of tisotumab vedotin in previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer (innovaTV 204/GOG-3023/ENGOT-cx6): a multicentre, open-label, single-arm, phase 2 study. 2021.
13.
Vergote, et al. Tisotumab Vedotin in combination with carboplatin, pembrolizumab, or bevacizumab in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer: results from the innovaTV 205/GOG-3024/ ENGOT-cx8 study. 2023.
14.
15.
Xu, et al. Local treatment improves survival in patients with stage IVB cervical cancer. Gynecol Oncol 2022;165(3):538–545
Metadaten
Titel
Updates and changes in the treatment of cervical cancer
verfasst von
Dr. M. Danisch
Dr. M. Postl
Dr. T. Bartl
Prof. Dr. C. Grimm
Publikationsdatum
20.06.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-024-00981-x