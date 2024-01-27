Skip to main content
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

26.01.2024 | original report

Can artificial intelligence provide accurate and reliable answers to cancer patients’ questions about cancer pain? Comparison of chatbots based on ESMO cancer pain guideline

verfasst von: Kadriye Bir Yücel, MD, Osman Sutcuoglu, MD, Ozan Yazıcı, MD, Ahmet Ozet, MD, Nuriye Ozdemir, MD

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

Purpose

The purpose of this study was to assess the accuracy, readability, and stability of the answers given by chatbots to patients’ questions about cancer pain management.

Materials and methods

Twenty questions about cancer pain were constructed based on the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) cancer pain patient guide. These questions were asked to five chatbots: Google Bard (Google AI, USA), ChatGPT‑4 (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transforme, OpenAI, USA) (premium version), ChatGPT‑3.5 (free version), Perplexity (Perplexity AI, USA), and Chatsonic (WriteSonic, USA). Three medical oncologists with at least 10 years of experience evaluated the chatbots’ responses for accuracy, readability, and stability.

Results

ChatGPT-4 had the highest accuracy rate of 96%. Perplexity had the highest readability but the lowest accuracy (86%). Google Bard and ChatGPT‑4 were the most stable (100%) chatbots. Both versions of ChatGPT appeared to provide extensive information, but the answers only included information before September 2021.

Conclusion

All chatbots are insufficient to obtain accurate information for cancer patients, and the resources are quite inadequate in acquiring accurate information for cancer patients and their families, and they need further development.
