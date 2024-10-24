Escalation of neoadjuvant therapy in triple-negative breast cancer—balancing effectiveness and toxicities

There is also evidence that there is an association between immune-related toxicities and clinical benefit. A meta-analysis of 51 studies on different tumor types but with lung cancer as the major tumor type showed a positive association between developing immune-related side effects and progression-free or overall survival. These effects were observed regardless of disease site, type of checkpoint inhibitor, or immune-related adverse event []. One of the major aims when treating our younger female patients should be preserving their fertility. The effect of immunotherapy on ovarian function and fertility is still unclear but trials focusing on this important issue are on the way. Winship et al. evaluated the effect of immune checkpoint inhibitors on the ovary in mice. They showed that immune checkpoint inhibitors not only reduce the ovarian follicular reserve but also worsen the capability of oocytes in maturation and ovulation []. Therefore, it should be the highest priority to investigate preventive strategies and offer fertility preservation to all of our patients with an unfulfilled desire to have a child. Similar to reliable and routinely biomarkers for response to immunotherapy we also lack any biomarkers for predicting treatment-related side effects. Female sex, pre-existing autoimmune conditions, a higher neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio or higher amounts of circulating cytokines have been associated with increased immune-related adverse events in the literature []. Bukhari et al. performed single-cell RNA sequencing of circulating T cells from cancer patients. They interestingly described that different populations of T cells are associated with different immune-related adverse events leading to the hypothesis that these cells have the potential to serve as biomarkers predicting immune-related toxicity [].