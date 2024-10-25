Next generation of drugs in breast cancer

Recent years have seen the introduction of several novel drugs in the field of metastatic breast cancer (mBC), improving treatment options and outcomes in patients with recurrent or progressive disease. Cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitors (CDKi) in combination with endocrine therapy are the standard-of-care for the first-line treatment of hormone receptor (HR)-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER) 2 negative disease, but patients will eventually progress and require further treatment lines. In addition, novel strategies are also sought in patients recurring after prior adjuvant CDKi-containing therapy. In HER2-positive mBC, first-line therapy consists of chemotherapy and the monoclonal antibodies trastuzumab and pertuzumab; in the second-line setting, the antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) is the standard-of-care; defining the optimal treatment approach in patients progressing on T‑DXd has become a major focus of scientific and clinical interest. Finally, novel drugs or combination strategies are urgently sought in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), where treatment options remain limited. This article is intended as a nonsystematic overview of promising novel therapies that may shape the field of mBC therapy in the near future.

Luminal breast cancer

Currently, the combination of endocrine therapy and a CDKi is the standard first-line approach in luminal (HR-positive/HER2-negative) mBC. In frail patients, single-agent endocrine therapy may remain an option, while in patients with primary endocrine resistance and life-threatening disease, upfront chemotherapy or ADCs may be preferred [ 1 ]. Second-line endocrine therapy is recommended when reasonable, with different options according to disease biology considering—among others— ESR1 mutation status, genetic alterations in the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway and germline BRCA mutation status. Elacestrant is currently the only oral selective estrogen-receptor degrader (SERD) approved for the treatment of patients with ESR1 mutant disease progressing on prior endocrine therapy plus CDKi, with several other SERDs currently in clinical development [ 2 ]. As primary resistance to single-agent second-line endocrine therapy is evident in approximately half of this population, the phase 3 ADELA trial (NCT06382948) compares elacestrant with the mTOR inhibitor everolimus with single-agent elacestrant in ESR1 mutant tumors progressing on prior endocrine therapy plus CDKi. The ongoing phase 1b/2 ELEVATE trial (NCT05563220) is an umbrella study evaluating the combination of elacestrant with either the CDKi palbociclib or ribociclib or drugs targeting the PI3K/mTOR/AKT signaling pathway (everolimus, alpelisib, capivasertib). In the phase 1 part of the study, no new safety signals were observed, and results indicate a toxicity profile in line with that of the individual targeted agents [ 3 ]. ELECTRA is another phase 1b/2 trial specifically investigating the combination of elacestrant with the CDKI abemaciclib in the context of patients with brain metastases (NCT05386108). In the phase 1 part, brain metastases were not required for inclusion; again, the safety profile of the combination was consistent with previous abemaciclib data [ 4 ]. In addition, the phase 3 TREAT cTDNA trial (NCT05512364) compares elacestrant with standard-of-care in early-stage breast cancer patients with ctDNA relapse.

Clinical development of the oral SERD amcenestrant, in contrast, has been discontinued. In the phase III AMEERA-5 trial, first-line amcenestrant plus palbociclib was not superior to letrozole plus palbociclib at an interim analysis (HR progression-frees survival [PFS] 1.209; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.939–1.557; p = 0.9304) and the trial was therefore discontinued for futility [ 5 ]. Development of several other oral SERDs is ongoing, and this review will discuss drugs in late stages of clinical development.

The phase I SERENA-1 trial evaluated camizestrant as monotherapy and in combination with palbociclib and other targeted agents after at least one prior endocrine treatment line and up to two prior lines of chemotherapy. In the dose escalation phase of single-agent camizestrant, at doses ≤ 150 mg, no treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) grade 3 or higher or serious AEs (SAEs) were observed [ 6 ]. Overall, most common TRAEs were visual disturbances (56%), bradycardia (44%), fatigue (26%), and nausea (15%). Clinical activity was observed across all dose levels, including responses in patients with prior CDKi and/or fulvestrant treatment. The phase II SERENA-2 trial randomized 240 patients (68.8% second-line; 49.6% prior CDKi; 37.7% ESR1 mut disease) after a maximum of one line of prior endocrine therapy for advanced breast cancer without prior fulvestrant to fulvestrant or three different dosing cohorts of camizestrant (75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg) [ 7 ]. Recruitment to the 300 mg cohort was discontinued early. Numerically, more overall and grade 3/4 TEAE were observed in the 150 mg cohort. In the 75 mg cohort, PFS was 7.2 months as compared with 3.7 months in participants receiving fulvestrant (hazard ratio [HR] 0.58; 95% CI 0.41–0.81), suggesting a relevant improvement. In patients with detectable ESR1 mutation, there was a pronounced decrease in variant allele frequency in the camizestrant arms compared with fulvestrant. Ongoing phase 3 trials include SERENA‑4 comparing camizestrant plus palbociclib with an aromatase inhibitor (AI) plus palbociclib (NCT04711252) and SERENA‑6 evaluating an early switch to camizestrant upon detection of ESR1 mutation (NCT04964934).

Imlunestrant was evaluated in the phase 1a/b EMBER study as a single agent in patients with advanced breast cancer and endometrial cancer and in different combinations with targeted agents. In the monotherapy part, 114 advanced breast cancer patients and 24 endometrial cancer patients were accrued [ 8 ]. In the advanced breast cancer cohort, more than 90% had received prior treatment with endocrine therapy (approximately 50% fulvestrant) and CDKi as well. Grade 3 toxicity rate was low at 3.6%; the most common TEAEs were nausea (33.3%), fatigue (27.5%), and diarrhea (23.2%). None of the participants discontinued treatment due to an AE. Regarding activity, an objective response rate (ORR) of 8% and a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 40.4% was reported; responses were observed regardless of ESR1 mutation status. Median PFS for the overall population was 4.3 months and encouraging 6.5 months in the group of patients receiving imlunestrant as second-line therapy. In the phase Ib dose expansion cohort of EMBER evaluating imlunestrant plus abemaciclib with or without an AI [ 9 ], the toxicity profile was in line with safety results of the MONRACH-2 trial of fulvestrant and abemaciclib [ 10 ]. ORR was approximately 40% and CBR 70%, suggesting relevant clinical activity. Clinical development of imlunestrant is currently ongoing, with the phase 3 EMBER-3 trial (NCT04975308) comparing imlunestrant plus abemaciclib with endocrine therapy plus abemaciclib as second-line therapy for advanced breast cancer and the phase 3 EMBER-4 trial (NCT05514054) investigating imlunestrant in high-risk early-stage breast cancer after 2–5 years of conventional antihormonal treatment.

Giredestrant is an oral SERD with higher inhibitory potency compared with fulvestrant and other oral SERDs in a preclinical study [ 11 ]. In the phase II acelERA trial, giredestrant was compared with fulvestrant or an aromatase inhibitor in the second- and third-line settings [ 12 ]. At a median follow-up of 7.9 months, no significant PFS difference was detected in the overall population (HR 0.81; 95% CI 0.60–1.10; p = 0.1757). In the prespecified subgroup of patients with detectable ESR1 mutation, the numerical advantage was more pronounced (HR 0.60; 95% CI 0.35–1.03); in addition, response rate and clinical benefit rate favored the giredestrant arm as well. No differences between the study arms were observed in terms of grade 3–4 TEAEs, SAEs, and discontinuation rates due to toxicity. Grade 1/2 bradycardia was detected in 3.3% of patients compared with 1.3% in the standard arm. Currently, the phase III trial persevERA (NCT04546009) is evaluating the combination of giredestrant and palbociclib in the first-line setting and lidERA (04961996) is an ongoing phase III trial with giredestrant as adjuvant endocrine therapy in early-stage breast cancer.

In summary, data on SERD suggest relevant differences in the respective safety profile despite similar chemical structures. Beside oral SERDs, other approaches for optimized HR targeting include novel selective receptor modulators (SERMs), proteolysis targeting chimerics (PROTACs), complete estrogen receptor antagonists (CERANs), and selective estrogen receptor covalent antagonists (SERCAs) with the majority of drugs—with the exception of the SERM lasofoxifene—in an early clinical development stage [ 13 ]. The phase 2 ELAINE 1 trial compared lasofoxifene with fulvestrant in patients progressing on prior therapy with an AI plus a CDKi. While not statistically significant, PFS improved from 3.7 months to 5.2 months (95% CI 0.434–1.125; p = 0.138) [ 14 ]. In addition, ESR1 variant allele fraction decreased from baseline to week 8 in 82.9% of evaluable patients in the lasofoxifene arm as compared with 61.5% of patients in the control group. Numerically, a higher incidence of nausea, hot flushes, and dizziness was observed in patients receiving lasofoxifene, but all events were of grade 1/2 severity only. In the single-arm phase II ELAINE 2 trial, 29 patients with luminal breast cancer progressing on prior endocrine therapy and harboring ESR1 mutations received a combination of lasofoxifene and abemaciclib [ 15 ]. All but one patient had received prior CDKis as well. Combination therapy yielded an encouraging PFS of approximately 13 months (56.0 weeks; 95% CI 31.9–not estimable). Treatment was relatively well tolerated, with 61.4 and 17.2% of patients experiencing grade 1 and 2 diarrhea, respectively; anemia and fall were the only grade 3 adverse events occurring in more than one patient. Based upon these results, the ongoing phase 3 ELAINE 3 trial (NCT05696626) compares lasofoxifene plus abemaciclib with fulvestrant plus abemaciclib in patients with ESR1 mutant disease progressing on prior AI with either palbociclib or ribociclib.