State-of-the-art therapy and innovative treatment strategies in esophageal squamous cell cancer

In contrast to the FDA label, the current European guidelines suggest immunohistochemical staining of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) to determine the eligibility for the administration of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) []. PD-L1 scoring can be evaluated using several assessments including the tumor proportion score (TPS) or the combined positive score (CPS). TPS investigates viable tumor cells with either partial or complete membrane staining at any intensity, while CPS also comprises lymphocytes and macrophages. Tumor area positivity (TAP) score, which is determined by visually estimating positive tumor cells and tumor-associated immune cells, is already frequently used in clinical trials for ESCC and might become the baseline for future approvals, as it is suggested to be less time-consuming and more visually estimated than CPS and TPS [].

The evaluation of other molecular markers associated with response to immunotherapy (IO; i.e., high microsatellite instability [MSI-H], mismatch repair deficiency [MMRD] or high tumor mutational burden [TMB-H]) is only mentioned in American National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines and should be performed for all newly esophageal cancers, whereas there is no mention in European guidelines []. For these specific subgroups, the anti-PD‑1 antibody pembrolizumab has already been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in advanced stages lacking other suitable treatment options. Although these molecular markers are rarely detected and ESCC is not specifically included in the EMA’s approval, pembrolizumab may still be considered for use in advanced ESCC cases under a “tissue-agnostic” approach []. Another key point is the various antibodies used for immunohistochemical staining of PD‑1 in clinical trials, which are not specifically highlighted by approval authorities and may indicate that antibodies such as 22C3 (Keynote590) or 28‑8 (Checkmate577) are exchangeable [].