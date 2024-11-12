State-of-the-art therapy and innovative treatment strategies in esophageal squamous cell cancer

Introduction
Esophageal cancer is the eleventh most common cancer worldwide, with over 510,000 newly diagnosed cases and over 440,000 recorded deaths in 2022 [1]. The highest regional incidence is observed in Eastern Asia and Eastern Africa [1]. ESCC represents the predominant histologic subtype globally. However, increased esophageal adenocarcinoma (AC) diagnoses have been recently detected, particularly in more developed countries. Smoking and alcohol consumption are well-known major risk factors for ESCC in Western countries. In contrast, those associated with ESCC cases in lower-income countries have yet to be uncovered [2].
As ESCC represents a major clinical challenge for physicians and the prognosis remains poor, it is indispensable to offer suitable treatment strategies. This article focuses on current treatment possibilities in the European subpopulation, while still aiming to depict other geographically dependent treatment perspectives. Figure 1 illustrates the treatment approaches discussed in this review.
Molecular markers
In contrast to the FDA label, the current European guidelines suggest immunohistochemical staining of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) to determine the eligibility for the administration of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) [3]. PD-L1 scoring can be evaluated using several assessments including the tumor proportion score (TPS) or the combined positive score (CPS). TPS investigates viable tumor cells with either partial or complete membrane staining at any intensity, while CPS also comprises lymphocytes and macrophages. Tumor area positivity (TAP) score, which is determined by visually estimating positive tumor cells and tumor-associated immune cells, is already frequently used in clinical trials for ESCC and might become the baseline for future approvals, as it is suggested to be less time-consuming and more visually estimated than CPS and TPS [4].
The evaluation of other molecular markers associated with response to immunotherapy (IO; i.e., high microsatellite instability [MSI-H], mismatch repair deficiency [MMRD] or high tumor mutational burden [TMB-H]) is only mentioned in American National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines and should be performed for all newly esophageal cancers, whereas there is no mention in European guidelines [3, 5]. For these specific subgroups, the anti-PD‑1 antibody pembrolizumab has already been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in advanced stages lacking other suitable treatment options. Although these molecular markers are rarely detected and ESCC is not specifically included in the EMA’s approval, pembrolizumab may still be considered for use in advanced ESCC cases under a “tissue-agnostic” approach [6‐8]. Another key point is the various antibodies used for immunohistochemical staining of PD‑1 in clinical trials, which are not specifically highlighted by approval authorities and may indicate that antibodies such as 22C3 (Keynote590) or 28‑8 (Checkmate577) are exchangeable [9, 10].
Management of localized ESCC
Early disease
Early disease is defined according to the TNM-classification as T1N0M0 and should be treated with endoscopic en bloc resection, i.e., either endoscopic mucosal resection or endoscopic submucosal dissection [11]. In patients with increased risk factors for lymph node metastases (i.e., depth of invasion, large tumor size, lymphovascular invasion, low differentiation grade, ulceration), further resective surgery with lymphadenectomy should be discussed [3].
Locally advanced disease
The definition of locally advanced ESCC applies when staged either T2–T4 or N1–3 with M0. To date, therapeutic strategies in localized settings remain independent of molecular markers. Based on the results from the Chemoradiotherapy for Oesophageal Cancer Followed by Surgery Study (CROSS), chemoradiotherapy (CRT) followed by surgical resection is the standard-of-care treatment recommendation for ESCC. Patients with locally advanced ESCC (n = 84) benefited from the addition of weekly administered carboplatin + paclitaxel + radiation with a dose of 41.4 Gy in 23 fractions, compared to surgery alone, which has been emphasized by the 10-year overall survival (OS) data (46% vs. 23%, P = 0.007) [12].
Despite following a multimodal treatment approach based on CROSS, the risk of recurrence remains high. Recently, the Checkmate 577 trial demonstrated an increase in disease-free survival (DFS) in patients with ESCC (n = 230), who received adjuvant nivolumab after R0 resection and residual pathological disease, compared to the addition of placebo (29.7 vs. 11.0 months; hazard ratio [HR] 0.61; P < 0.001) [10]. OS data are not yet available. Post hoc analyses concluded that patients with CPS ≥ 5 had the largest gain, although a positive effect was also visible in patients with CPS < 5. Thus, both EMA and FDA approved adjuvant nivolumab for patients without pCR (pathologic complete response) after CRT and R0 resection.
Some patients are not willing to undergo or are not eligible for surgery, due to increased perioperative morbidity, particularly in cervically localized ESCC. Thus, definitive CRT is the standard of care in this patient cohort with up to 65 Gy and either a CROSS regimen (carboplatin + paclitaxel) or a fluorouracil + platin-based regimen according to PRODIGE5/ACCORD17 trial [3, 13]. No superiority in OS between these chemotherapy (CHT) backbones was observed [14]. Whether patients after definitive CRT might also profit from additional checkpoint inhibition is currently investigated in several clinical trials, which are discussed below.
Advanced/metastatic disease
ESCC is considered advanced when there is no possibility of having curative-intended/definitive CRT or when metastases are present. Treatment strategies in this setting are shown in Fig. 1b.
First-line therapy
Platinum–fluoropyrimidine doublet with or without ICI constitutes the first-line treatment for advanced ESCC. The KEYNOTE-590 trial demonstrated a significant survival benefit of the addition of pembrolizumab to cisplatin + fluoropyrimidine in treatment-naive advanced patients with both histologic subtypes [9]. Mainly patients with ESCC (n = 548) and a CPS ≥ 10 (n = 286) had the greatest OS gain (HR 0.57, P < 0.0001). The 5‑year outcomes showed that pembrolizumab + chemotherapy led to a significantly higher OS rate in all patients with ESCC regardless of CPS, compared to chemotherapy alone (11.8% vs. 3.4%) [15].
Another trial that led to the approval of immunotherapy in a first-line setting was CheckMate 648. Patients were randomized into three arms: nivolumab + CHT (cisplatin + 5-FU), nivolumab + ipilimumab or CHT (cisplatin + 5-FU) alone [16]. Both treatment arms comprising ICIs had significantly longer OS, when TPS was ≥ 1%. However, a lower radiological response rate and higher risks of early progression and consequently mortality were observed in patients with dual ICI administration, resulting in stronger recommendations for CHT with nivolumab [3, 16]. High tumor burden and the presence of liver metastases were two factors associated with delayed onset of response to dual immune checkpoint inhibition in this trial [17].
Nevertheless, it is indispensable to state that ICI-based first-line therapeutic regimens do not necessarily have a survival benefit in advanced ESCC patients with a TPS < 1% and CPS < 10. This finding was suggested by a meta-analysis, examining various clinical trials, among them CheckMate-648 and KEYNOTE-590 [18]. Moreover, information on the long-term management of these patients is missing, as it is still unclear, which therapy to provide in maintenance or progressive settings.
Second-line therapy
Based on the results of the predominantly Asian multicenter phase III ATTRACTION-3 trial, nivolumab monotherapy is a second-line option in patients with advanced ESCC previously treated with fluoropyrimidine- or platinum-based CHT, as it significantly improved median OS compared to taxane-based CHT [19]. FDA and EMA approved nivolumab in this setting independent of PD-L1 status. Similar outcomes were reported with the anti-PD‑1 antibody tislelizumab in the global phase-III RATIONALE-302 trial, leading to approval both by FDA and EMA [20]. Pembrolizumab may be an option for patients who did not receive ICIs in first-line treatment and a CPS ≥ 10, according to the findings of KEYNOTE-181 [21]. Second-line pembrolizumab was only approved by the FDA and not EMA [6].
It is necessary to state that patients in these three trials did not receive any IO in first-line treatment, which does not allow to draw any conclusions whether IO reinduction is feasible. 48 patients, who were treated in first-line setting with tislelizumab in the RATIONALE-306 trial, had posttreatment immunotherapy, though no response data on this subgroup is available [22].
CHT (taxane-based or irinotecan) is an option for fit patients who were previously treated with CHT (platinum + fluoropyrimidine) and/or ICI (nivolumab or pembrolizumab) [3].
Outlook
Novel drugs inhibiting the PD‑1 pathway such as camrelizumab (ESCORT-1st [23]), toripalimab (JUPITER-06 [24]), or sintilimab (ORIENT-15 [25]) have already proved their efficacy in Asian populations with advanced ESCC. Tislelizumab (RATIONALE-306 [26]) provided superior survival both in Asian and Caucasian patients, which might lead to approval in Europe as first-line therapy. Anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) antibodies, i.e., nimotuzumab, were also reported to increase pCR combined with CRT in unresectable ESCC [27]. Tiragolumab (SKYSCRAPER-08), a novel T‑cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM (immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motif) domain (TIGIT) inhibitor, led to significantly elevated PFS and OS, when combined with atezolizumab and CHT, compared to CHT alone [28]. In pretreated ESCC expressing EGFR and/or mesenchymal epithelial transition (MET), the bispecific antibody amivantamab showed antitumor activity, another promising novel treatment strategy [29].
Regarding curative treatment, camrelizumab, another novel PD‑1 inhibitor, showed promising results in the phase III ESCORT NEO trial (n = 391) in neoadjuvant administration with CHT in locally advanced ESCC, leading to much higher pCR rates compared to CHT alone [30].
Treatment strategies after definitive CRT are still not defined, engendering the phase III trials KEYNOTE-975 and SKYSCRAPER-07. In the first trial, pembrolizumab is administered for 1 year, whereas in the other trial, atezolizumab ± tiragolumab is given to patients who have not progressed following definitive CRT ([31, 32]; Table 1).
Table 1
First-line phase III studies of immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced unresectable ESCC
ESCORT-1st
JUPITER-06
ORIENT-15
SKYSCRAPER-08
Experimental arm
Camrelizumab + cisplatin + paclitaxel
Toripalimab + cisplatin + paclitaxel
Sintilimab + cisplatin + paclitaxel or 5‑FU
Tiragolumab + atezolizumab + cisplatin + paclitaxel
n
298
257
327
229
Control arm
Placebo + cisplatin + paclitaxel
Placebo + cisplatin + paclitaxel
Placebo + cisplatin + paclitaxel or 5‑FU
Placebo + cisplatin + paclitaxel
n
298
257
332
232
Population
100% China
100% China
97% China
100% Asia
Primary endpoint
OS and PFS in all
OS and PFS in all
OS in all, OS in CPS > 10
OS in all
OS in ITT
15.3 vs 12.0 months, HR = 0.70
17.0 vs 11.0 months, HR = 0.58
16.7 vs 12.5 months, HR = 0.63
15.7 vs 11.1 months, HR = 0.70
Conclusion
In recent years, the landscape of systemic therapeutic options for localized and metastatic esophageal squamous cell cancer (ESCC) has been revolutionized by novel drugs and numerous randomized controlled trials. Nevertheless, prognosis in advanced stages remains poor, which necessitates further research. Particularly some patient subgroups with specific biomarkers might profit from targeted therapies that are currently under investigation. As treatment options are still limited, therapeutic decisions should always be made after discussion in an interdisciplinary tumor board and in accordance with the patients’ wishes.
Take-home message
With limited treatment options, innovative targets and drugs are emerging to enhance care for esophageal squamous cell cancer. This brief review highlights state of the art therapy and new strategies.
