Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Erschienen in:

01.12.2024 | editorial

Not only a chicken and egg problem in children with pancytopenia

verfasst von: Assoc. Prof. Michael N. Dworzak, M.D.

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 4/2024

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt

Making the correct diagnosis and defining the appropriate treatment in a case of persistent pancytopenia in a child can be enigmatic. The major choices are whether pathogenesis is more neoplastic, more immunologic, or more germline based. In other words, whether it is myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), severe aplastic anemia (SAA), or inherited bone marrow failure (IBMF). Or a mixture of all of those potential causes (which cause is primary, and which is secondary may not always be obvious). The newest confusion of wording between the two international reference nomenclature systems, i.e., the one by the World Health Organization (WHO) as opposed to the other proposed by the new International Consensus Classification (ICC) group does not add much to solving the problem [1, 2]. Description of pediatric MDS by both remains mostly descriptive and morphologic in many cases, although both standards of reference otherwise introduce revolutionary aspects into making a diagnosis of hematolymphoid tumors by putting much more weight on cause (genetics) over appearance (morphology, e.g., blast counts). Already in parallel to the inclusion of what is the most frequent form of pediatric MDS, i.e., refractory cytopenia of childhood (RCC), into the MDS category (a clonal hematopoietic stem cell neoplasm) by WHO in 2008 there were reports that RCC can be cured solely by immunotherapy [3, 4]. This is why ICC correctly states that RCC cannot always be considered a bona fide MDS (although it was included in the MDS category). So what is it: neoplastic, immunologic, germline-based? As shown in this edition of memo by Novak et al., it can be all of this: SAA by morphology, IBMF by genetics, therapeutic response still as a classical SAA; or RCC by morphology and IBMF by genomics [5]. What do we learn from this: pathogenesis of pancytopenia in a child frequently is not unimodal and sharp classification may rather obscure our understanding (and treatment choice). We need to consider that there is still a conundrum around pediatric pancytopenia and use all diagnostic methodologies available to choose best available treatment for this enigmatic disease. …
Vorheriger Artikel KRAS: Finally a druggable target in oncology?
Nächster Artikel CAR-T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in 2024—clinically available treatment options in Austria
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Metadaten
Titel
Not only a chicken and egg problem in children with pancytopenia
verfasst von
Assoc. Prof. Michael N. Dworzak, M.D.
Publikationsdatum
01.12.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology / Ausgabe 4/2024
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-024-01005-4

Weitere Artikel der Ausgabe 4/2024

Updates and changes in the treatment of cervical cancer

  • short review

Recent developments in marginal zone lymphoma

  • Open Access
  • short review

State-of-the-art therapy and innovative treatment strategies in esophageal squamous cell cancer

  • Open Access
  • short review

GATA2 deficiency: a mystery myelodysplasia

  • Open Access
  • case report

Impact of the WHO-5 classification of haematolymphoid tumours on clinical practice

  • Open Access
  • short review

NEC versus NET G3—is there a grey zone? Case report of pancreatic NET G3 with rapid disease progression

  • Open Access
  • case report