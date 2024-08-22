KRAS (Kirsten rat sarcoma) in modern oncology—The molecular pathological point of view

Summary

The Rat sarcoma protein (RAS) was the first proto-oncogene to be discovered and is one of the best researched tumor drivers today. The RAS protein family includes the underlying genes KRAS , HRAS (Harvey rat sarcoma), and NRAS (Neuroblastoma rat sarcoma), with the majority of mutations affecting the KRAS gene. Mutations and other genetic alteration promote cell division, cell survival and proliferation.