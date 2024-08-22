Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

21.08.2024 | review

KRAS (Kirsten rat sarcoma) in modern oncology—The molecular pathological point of view

verfasst von: Katja Schmitz, Christoph Schatz, Ludwig Knabl

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

The Rat sarcoma protein (RAS) was the first proto-oncogene to be discovered and is one of the best researched tumor drivers today. The RAS protein family includes the underlying genes KRAS, HRAS (Harvey rat sarcoma), and NRAS (Neuroblastoma rat sarcoma), with the majority of mutations affecting the KRAS gene. Mutations and other genetic alteration promote cell division, cell survival and proliferation.
As a result of ever-improving diagnostics and the growing understanding of the role of RAS in tumor development and progression, numerous therapies have been developed in recent years that target either KRAS itself or a protein upstream or downstream in the KRAS pathway. PanRAS inhibitors are promising subjects in clinical trials. There have also been significant improvements in the field of diagnostics due to the emergence of new technologies that allow the genomic material of tumor samples to be decoded quickly and cost-effectively. The correct pathological and clinical understanding of molecular reports generated is essential. Nevertheless, in their current clinical role, KRAS mutations still represent a major challenge for medicine, and intensive research is still needed to optimize the treatment of KRAS mutated tumors.
Literatur
1.
Mitin N, Rossman KL, Der CJ. Signaling interplay in Ras superfamily function. Curr Biol. 2005;15(14):R563–74.PubMedCrossRef
2.
DeFeo D, et al. Analysis of two divergent rat genomic clones homologous to the transforming gene of Harvey murine sarcoma virus. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 1981;78(6):3328–32.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
3.
4.
5.
Quinlan MP, Settleman J. Isoform-specific ras functions in development and cancer. Future Oncol. 2009;5(1):105–16.PubMedCrossRef
6.
7.
8.
Guo TA, et al. Clinicopathologic features and prognostic value of KRAS, NRAS and BRAF mutations and DNA mismatch repair status: A single-center retrospective study of 1,834 Chinese patients with Stage I–IV colorectal cancer. Int J Cancer. 2019;145(6):1625–34.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
9.
10.
Modest DP, et al. Outcome according to KRAS-, NRAS- and BRAF-mutation as well as KRAS mutation variants: pooled analysis of five randomized trials in metastatic colorectal cancer by the AIO colorectal cancer study group. Ann Oncol. 2016;27(9):1746–53.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
11.
Ottaiano A, et al. Genetic trajectory and immune microenvironment of lung-specific oligometastatic colorectal cancer. Cell Death Dis. 2020;11(4):275.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
12.
Rajagopalan H, et al. Tumorigenesis: RAF/RAS oncogenes and mismatch-repair status. Nature. 2002;418(6901):934.PubMedCrossRef
13.
De Roock W, et al. Effects of KRAS, BRAF, NRAS, and PIK3CA mutations on the efficacy of cetuximab plus chemotherapy in chemotherapy-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer: a retrospective consortium analysis. Lancet Oncol. 2010;11(8):753–62.PubMedCrossRef
14.
Li S, et al. Coexistence of EGFR with KRAS, or BRAF, or PIK3CA somatic mutations in lung cancer: a comprehensive mutation profiling from 5125 Chinese cohorts. Br J Cancer. 2014;110(11):2812–20.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
15.
Diehl AC, et al. KRAS mutation variants and co-occurring PI3K pathway alterations impact survival for patients with pancreatic ductal Adenocarcinomas. Oncologist. 2022;27(12):1025–33.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
16.
Schutte M, et al. Abrogation of the Rb/p16 tumor-suppressive pathway in virtually all pancreatic carcinomas. Cancer Res. 1997;57(15):3126–30.PubMed
17.
Lee JK, et al. Comprehensive pan-cancer genomic landscape of KRAS altered cancers and real-world outcomes in solid tumors. Npj Precis Oncol. 2022;6(1):91.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
18.
19.
Timar J, Kashofer K. Molecular epidemiology and diagnostics of KRAS mutations in human cancer. Cancer Metastasis Rev. 2020;39(4):1029–38.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
20.
21.
Zhang J, et al. Utility of next-generation sequencing technologies for the efficient genetic resolution of haematological disorders. Clin Genet. 2016;89(2):163–72.PubMedCrossRef
22.
Tsuchihara K, Yamashita R, Yoshino T, Shitara K, Watanabe J, Yasui H, Uetake H. Clonal and subclonal mutational landscapes in circulating tumor DNA in metastatic colorectal cancer: An exploratory analysis from the phase III PARADIGM study. In: Cancer Research. Vol. 80. USA: Amer Assoc Cancer Research; 2020. pp. 19106–14404.
23.
Holm M, et al. Detection of KRAS mutations in liquid biopsies from metastatic colorectal cancer patients using droplet digital PCR, Idylla, and next generation sequencing. PLoS ONE. 2020;15(e0239819):11.
24.
25.
26.
de Macedo MP, de Lima LGCA, de Souza Begnami MDF, de Melo FM, Andrade LDB, Lisboa BCG, da Cunha IW. KRAS insertions in colorectal cancer: what do we know about unusual KRAS mutations? Exp Mol Pathol. 2014;96(2):257–60.PubMedCrossRef
27.
Favazza LA, Parseghian CM, Kaya C, Nikiforova MN, Roy S, Wald AI, Landau MS, Proksell SS, Dueker JM, Johnston ER, Brand RE, Bahary N, Gorantla VC, Rhee JC, Pingpank JF, Choudry HA, Lee K, Paniccia A, Ongchin MC, Zureikat AH, Singhi AD. KRAS amplification in metastatic colon cancer is associated with a history of inflammatory bowel disease and may confer resistance to anti-EGFR therapy. Mod Pathol. 2020;33(9):1832–43. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1038/​s41379-020-0560-x.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
28.
Wang D, et al. 161P Real-world large-scale study of KRAS fusions in Chinese non-small cell lung cancer patients: A multicenter study (Yangtze River Delta Lung Cancer Cooperation Group-002). J Thorac Oncol. 2021;16:786–784.CrossRef
29.
30.
31.
Metadaten
Titel
KRAS (Kirsten rat sarcoma) in modern oncology—The molecular pathological point of view
verfasst von
Katja Schmitz
Christoph Schatz
Ludwig Knabl
Publikationsdatum
21.08.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-024-00986-6