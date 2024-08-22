Anzeige
21.08.2024 | review
KRAS (Kirsten rat sarcoma) in modern oncology—The molecular pathological point of view
Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical OncologyEinloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
Summary
The Rat sarcoma protein (RAS) was the first proto-oncogene to be discovered and is one of the best researched tumor drivers today. The RAS protein family includes the underlying genes KRAS, HRAS (Harvey rat sarcoma), and NRAS (Neuroblastoma rat sarcoma), with the majority of mutations affecting the KRAS gene. Mutations and other genetic alteration promote cell division, cell survival and proliferation.
As a result of ever-improving diagnostics and the growing understanding of the role of RAS in tumor development and progression, numerous therapies have been developed in recent years that target either KRAS itself or a protein upstream or downstream in the KRAS pathway. PanRAS inhibitors are promising subjects in clinical trials. There have also been significant improvements in the field of diagnostics due to the emergence of new technologies that allow the genomic material of tumor samples to be decoded quickly and cost-effectively. The correct pathological and clinical understanding of molecular reports generated is essential. Nevertheless, in their current clinical role, KRAS mutations still represent a major challenge for medicine, and intensive research is still needed to optimize the treatment of KRAS mutated tumors.