Unraveling (K)RAS in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

KRAS G12C

KRAS

KRAS G12C

N Phase ORR DCR DOR PFS OS TRAE NCT Sotorasib 38 I/II 21 84 5.7 4 6.9 TRAE: 57% G3: 11.6% ELE, Diarrhea, Anemia 9 , 14 ] NCT03600883 [ Adagrasib 21 II 33 NR 5.3 5.4 8 TRAE: 97% G3: 27% Nausea, diarrhea, fatigue 10 ] NCT03785249 [ Divarasib 7 I 43 100 NR NR NR TRAE: 93% G3:12% Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting 11 ] NCT04449874 [ Glecirasib 28 I/II 46 96 4.1 5.5 NR TRAE:90% G3: 25% Anemia, ELE, diarrhea 12 ] NCT05002270 [ Olomorasib 24 I 33 92 NR NR NR TRAE: 62% G3: 5% Diarrhea, fatigue, nausea 13 ] NCT04956640 [ HS-10370 NR I Responses observed NR NR NR NR TRAE: 87% G3: 27% ELE, anemia, diarrhea 15 ] NCT05367778 [ MK-1084 1 I 100 NR NR NR NR TRAE: 57% G3: 9% ELE, diarrhea, pruritus 16 ] NCT05067283 [

Although themutation is found in only 1.6% of PDAC patients, it is the onlymutation for which selective inhibitors have reached clinical application. Historically, the KRAS protein was considered “undruggable” until 2013, when Shokat and colleagues identified a novel cysteine-containing switch II pocket in KRAS G12C []. The CodeBreaK 100 trial, a multicenter phase I/II study, evaluated sotorasib, a selective covalent inhibitor of KRAS G12C. Among 38 patients with-mutated metastatic PDAC, the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 21%, with a median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 4.0 months and a median overall survival (mOS) of 6.9 months []. The KRYSTAL-1 study investigating adagrasib showed an ORR of 33.3%, a disease control rate (DCR) of 81%, an mPFS of 5.4 months, and an mOS of 8 months for 21 PDAC patients []. Several other KRAS G12C inhibitors, such as divarasib, olomorasib, and glecirasib, are currently in (pre)clinical evaluation, demonstrating ORRs of up to 40% in pancreatic cancer cohorts (Table; []). Further studies are needed to validate the clinical benefit of these targeted therapies in the PDAC population and to assess the efficacy of combining them with other treatments.