memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Erschienen in:

01.12.2024 | editorial

KRAS: Finally a druggable target in oncology?

verfasst von: Aysegul Ilhan-Mutlu, MD, PhD

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 4/2024

Excerpt

After the initial establishment of microsatellite instability (MSI) as a tissue-agnostic biomarker, medical oncology is increasingly faced with other biomarkers that are assessed beyond tumor tissue type and have appropriate treatment options [1]. Although Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homologue (KRAS) was discovered as one of the first oncogenes, direct inhibition of the KRAS molecule has not yet been possible. Evaluating KRAS status helped us to implement upstream or downstream inhibitor molecules as this was considered a predictive biomarker [2]. …
Metadaten
Titel
KRAS: Finally a druggable target in oncology?
verfasst von
Aysegul Ilhan-Mutlu, MD, PhD
Publikationsdatum
01.12.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology / Ausgabe 4/2024
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-024-01004-5

