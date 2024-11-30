KRAS: Finally a druggable target in oncology?

Excerpt

After the initial establishment of microsatellite instability (MSI) as a tissue-agnostic biomarker, medical oncology is increasingly faced with other biomarkers that are assessed beyond tumor tissue type and have appropriate treatment options []. Although Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homologue (KRAS) was discovered as one of the first oncogenes, direct inhibition of the KRAS molecule has not yet been possible. Evaluating KRAS status helped us to implement upstream or downstream inhibitor molecules as this was considered a predictive biomarker []. …