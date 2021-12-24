Current state of clinical development of TROP2-directed antibody–drug conjugates for triple-negative breast cancer

Summary

Antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) against numerous molecular targets are currently being developed for the treatment of breast cancer (BCa). While the first ADC directed against Her2, namely trastuzumab–emtansine, was approved several years ago, targeting of TROP‑2, an epithelial cell marker overexpressed in approximately 80% of triple-negative breast cancers (TNBC) has gained interest through positive clinical data reported for the compound sacituzumab–govitecan (SG) resulting from the phase 3 ASCENT trial. This short review summarizes the data that led to approval of SG and to take a closer look at the state of clinical development of other ADCs targeting TROP‑2 in TNBC.