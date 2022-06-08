Excerpt While still being held in a—largely—virtual format, the 2021 Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) was a fascinating meeting and clinically relevant results have been reported in many areas of oncology. With regards to its scientific significance, it appears that the ESMO Congress today is on par with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and therefore, this issue of MEMO provides a series of articles focusing on relevant results presented at the virtual 2021 ESMO congress in the fields of breast cancer, lung cancer, gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers. …