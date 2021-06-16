 Skip to main content
15.06.2021 | case report

Hemophagocytic lymphohistocytosis in a COVID-19 patient in the acute phase: case report

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
MD Maher Salamoon, Mazen Kenj
Summary

The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has put health systems worldwide under great pressure on numerous levels. COVID-19 is a heterogeneous situation where some people experience mild symptoms for which no serious intervention is needed, while others may experience serious situations ranging from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) or even respiratory failure and end organ damage. Serious COVID-19 cases may be complicated with a cytokine storm caused by hemophagocytic lymphohistocytosis, which is a life-threatening situation. Efforts should be directed to reveal accompanying diseases that may trigger the cytokine storm. Early diagnosis leads to a better understanding of how to deal with this emergency status; however, even with early intervention, outcomes are still very poor.

