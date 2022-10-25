The Role of Immunoproteasomes in Tumor-Immune Cell Interactions in Melanoma and Colon Cancer

The ubiquitin–proteasome system (UPS) has a central role in the selective degradation of intracellular proteins. More than 80% of eukaryotic proteins within a cell are degraded through the UPS to maintain cellular homeostasis and cell viability (Crawford et al. 2011). Consequently, the UPS regulates the levels and activity of numerous cellular proteins and, therefore, affects multiple cellular functions, such as cell cycle, apoptosis, inflammatory processes, DNA repair and transcription (Elliott et al. 2003). Dysfunction of the UPS is implicated in development of various diseases (Dahlmann 2007). An impairment of the UPS has been proposed as a common pathological feature among several autoimmune diseases and brain disorders, such as ischemia, epilepsy and neurodegenerative diseases, although the exact mechanisms remain poorly defined (Basler et al. 2014; Dantuma and Bott 2014; Schmidt et al. 2010). In cancer cells, the down-regulation of proteasome activity might lead to the escape of immune surveillance (Dahlmann 2007).

Degradation of selected proteins by the proteasome is the central step of the ubiquitin–proteasome pathway. The proteasome is abundantly located in nuclei and cytoplasm of all eukaryotic cells to maintain cellular homeostasis (Reits et al.). The 26S proteasome, a large multi-catalytic complex, is composed of a 20S core proteasome and two 19S regulatory units. The barrel-shaped 20S core proteasome consists of four stacked seven-membered protein rings. While the outer α-rings have scaffold-like function, the inner β-rings contain the enzymatic activity (Huber et al.). The α-rings regulate the access to the core complex, whereby the α3 subunit is essential for sealing the central channel and stabilizing the closed state of proteasome (Groll and Huber). The 19S protein complexes recognize ubiquitinated proteins and transfer them into the central catalytic cavity in an ATP-dependent manner. Following the selective degradation of protein substrates, short peptides are generated and subsequently presented on MHC class I molecules to CD8T cells (Kloetzel). The three catalytic β-subunits (β1, β2 and β5), which are responsible for generating antigenic peptides, have distinct proteolytic activities: caspase-like (β1), trypsin-like (β2) and chymotrypsin-like (β5) activity (Fig.). Recently, a "bite and chew mechanism" was proposed, in which catalytic activities allosterically regulate each other (Kisselev et al.). An initial cleavage of the peptide by chymotrypsin-like site ("bite") stimulates the caspase-like site. Their activation accelerates further cleavage ("chewing") of the fragments. The 20S core proteasome containing the catalytic subunits β1, β2 and β5 is called the constitutive or standard proteasome (Kruger et al.). While constitutive proteasomes are ubiquitously expressed in all cell types of eukaryotes, there are other proteasome forms that are exclusively present in specific tissues (Kniepert and Groettrup; Kuckelkorn et al.). Apart from the constitutive proteasome, the best characterized type of proteasome is the immunoproteasome, which is optimized for efficient presentation of antigens on MHC I class molecules and is implicated in the differentiation of T cells via regulation of cytokine expression (Kalim et al.; Kloetzel and Ossendorp). Assembly of the immunoproteasome is induced through inflammatory cytokines such IFN-γ and TNF-α (Ebstein et al.; Heink et al.). Upon infection with viruses and intracellular bacteria, the three catalytic proteasome subunits are substituted in the infected tissue with the immunoproteasome subunits β1i (LMP2), β2i (MECL-1) and β5i (LMP7). Simultaneously, the 19S regulatory complex can be replaced with the 11S regulator composed of proteasome activators α (PA28α) and β (PA28β) (Basler et al.; Kimura et al.). Recently, cell-type specific proteasome subtypes, such as thymoproteasomes and spermatoproteasomes, were identified (Belote and Zhong; Murata et al.). The thymoproteasome is exclusively expressed in cortical thymic epithelial cells and is crucial for the selection of developing CD8T cells. This type proteasome contains two catalytic immunosubunits β1i and β2i, together with a specialized catalytic protein β5t, which is crucial for the functional activity of thymoproteasomes (Fig.). Mice deficient for β5t exhibit a strong reduction of CD8T cells with a markedly altered T-cell receptor repertoire (Nitta et al.).

Immunoproteasomes and Immune System Immunoproteasomes are constitutively expressed in the cells of the immune system such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and T lymphocytes (McCarthy and Weinberg 2015). The altered catalytic activity of immunoproteasome subunits influences the quantity and quality of peptides presented by MHC class I molecules (Basler et al. 2013). Immunoproteasomes have a reduced caspase-like activity and enhanced chymotrypsin-like activity leading to more efficient generation of specific epitopes (Driscoll et al. 1993). According to current model, the immunoproteasome assembly is efficiently achieved by competitive integration of catalytic β subunits. The high affinity of immunosubunits to assembling proteasome complexes facilitates the replacement of constitutive proteasomes by immunoproteasomes during infection even in non-immune cells. A strong interaction of LMP7 and POMP (a chaperone that selectively binds to precursor subunits of the proteasome) promotes the immunoproteasome assembly and increases the proteasome amount in infected cells during infections (Heink et al. 2005), which is an essential step for clearance of intercellular pathogens by mammalian cells. One of the main functions of the immunoproteasome is an efficient antigen processing for presentation on MHC class I molecules. Peptides generated by immunoproteasome show a higher binding affinity for the MHC class I complex (Aki et al. 1994). The lack of immunoproteasomes in mice reduces the CD8+ T-cell-mediated immune responses during influence virus, hepatitis B virus and lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) infections (Chen et al. 2001; Moebius et al. 2010; Robek et al. 2007). In addition, immunoproteasomes seem to be essential for survival of LCMV-specific CD8+ T cells in infected mice (Moebius et al. 2010). Furthermore, it was shown that mice with genetic deletion of immunoproteasomes are more susceptible to infections with intracellular bacteria and protozoan parasites. The combined deficiency of all three immunoproteasome subunits in mice abrogated the development of an effective host resistance against the human protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi. Immunoproteasome-deficient mice exhibited significantly lower magnitude and quality of T. cruzi-specific CD8+ T-cell responses (Ersching et al. 2016). Moreover, during infection of mice with the intracellular bacterium Brucella abortus, a lower MHC I surface expression, an impairment of granzyme B and IFN-γ expression, as well as a reduced cytotoxic activity of CD8+ T lymphocytes was observed in the absence of immunoproteasomes (Guimaraes et al. 2018). In general, the immunoproteasome-mediated generation of peptides with higher binding affinity crucially impacts the availability and repertoire of epitopes for antigen presentation. Cells completely lacking immunoproteasomes have a restricted repertoire of presented peptides and a strong reduction of MHC class I surface expression compared to wild-type (WT) cells. Of note, the animals lacking immunoproteasomes reject skin transplants or splenic cells from WT mice, suggesting that cells in WT and immunoproteasome-deficient mice present a markedly different set of peptides (Kincaid et al. 2012; Toes et al. 2001). Recently, novel functions of immunoproteasomes in modulating a complex network of pro-inflammatory signaling pathways in APCs that are linked to autoimmunity, gut and neuro-inflammation, as well as to T helper (Th) cell differentiation and cytokine production have been proposed (Basler et al. 2013). Moreover, lack of immunoproteasomes is associated with decreased cellular ability to degrade oxidized proteins, showing so far unknown role for this protease complex in the cells (Ebstein et al. 2013; Seifert et al. 2010). Thus, in addition to immune functions, the immunoproteasome provides also protection against the accumulation of oxidatively damaged cellular proteins (Pickering et al. 2010).

Immunoproteasome-Dependent Regulation of Inflammation-Driven Carcinogenesis in the Intestine Immunoproteasome is crucially involved in mediating protective immunity against viral and bacterial antigens, but it is also implicated in the pathogenesis of several autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis (Basler et al. 2018; Muchamuel et al. 2009). We and others have shown that immunoproteasome activity in the inflamed intestine promotes the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-6, TNF-α, IL-17A and IL-23 (Basler et al. 2010; Schmidt et al. 2010; Visekruna et al. 2006). Because these cytokines are the integral part of the signaling network that synergistically activates NF-κB and STAT3 in colonic epithelial cells (De Simone et al. 2015), they are also crucially implicated in the onset of inflammation-associated carcinogenesis in the gut. IL-17A, IL-21, IL-22, TNF-α, IL-6 and IL-23 are also excessively produced in the early colonic lesions in patients with inflammatory bowel disease who have an increased risk for development of colon tumorigenesis (Karin 2009; Neurath 2014; West et al. 2015). Thus, the cytokine network abundantly secreted in the inflamed areas of gastrointestinal tract contributes to the induction of oncogenic transcription factors in colonocytes, which promotes cell survival and uncontrolled proliferation. Interestingly, the simultaneous neutralization of IL-17A and TNF-α abrogating NF-κB signaling pathways, or IL-22 and IL-6 inhibiting STAT3-mediated signaling impairs the mitogenic effects on colorectal cancer cells (De Simone et al. 2015). In mice, the deletion of IL-17A or IL-23 was sufficient to significantly reduce the number and size of tumors in experimental model of colitis-associated cancer (Grivennikov et al. 2012; Hyun et al. 2012). Importantly, the specific inhibition of the immunoproteasome subunit LMP7, but also the non-specific blockade of proteasomes by bortezomib, suppresses the expression of these inflammatory mediators and prevents the development of acute colitis in mice (Kalim et al. 2012; Schmidt et al. 2010). The immunoproteasome-specific inhibitor, ONX 0914 was effective in suppressing the onset of inflammation-driven cancer even when applied in a therapeutic setting when the tumor size was macroscopically visible in mice (Koerner et al. 2017; Vachharajani et al. 2017). In recent study, we addressed the role of immunoproteasomes in the azoxymethane (AOM)-dextran sodium sulfate (DSS) model of colitis-associated cancer (CAC) in mice with combined deficiency of all three immunoproteasome subunits, LMP2, LMP7 and MECL-1. Remarkably, immunoproteasome-deficient triple-knockout mice were not susceptible to the development of CAC, since no visible tumors were detected in these mice (Leister et al. 2021). In addition, in the lamina propria, a negligible expression of pro-inflammatory chemokines CXCL1, CXCL2 and CXCL3, as well as cytokines that contribute to the CAC progression such IL-6, TNF-α, IL-17A and IL-23 was observed. Of note, we also found an upregulation of immunoproteasome-regulated pro-tumorigenic chemokines in patients with ulcerative colitis, who have a high risk for development of colorectal cancer (Leister et al. 2021). These findings suggest that in humans a similar mechanisms may lead to the recruitment of neutrophils and other innate immune cells that promote the damage in the gut epithelial cells and contribute to the onset of tumorigenesis. Collectively, these data have identified the immunoproteasome as a key regulator of pro-tumorigenic signaling networks in the inflamed gut, leading to the onset of colorectal carcinoma. Interestingly, one study demonstrated that LMP7 inhibition was effective not only in a model of inflammation-driven cancer, but also in APCMin/+ mice, a preclinical model that closely resembles familial adenomatous polyposis in humans, suggesting that immunoproteasomes might be also involved in promoting inflammation-independent carcinogenesis (Koerner et al. 2017). The components of the UPS such as immunoproteasomes might be directly involved in the regulation of proliferation and differentiation, as well as in pro-apoptotic signaling pathways in colorectal cancer cells (Voutsadakis 2008). An effective targeting strategy for colorectal cancer in future may be a specific blockade of immunoproteasomes with small compounds, which, in contrast to non-specific proteasome inhibitors, could reduce therapeutic side effects, as the cells expressing constitutive proteasomes are not targeted. In conclusion, accumulating evidence strongly suggests that immunoproteasomes regulate the activity of infiltrated immune cells in the inflamed gut and promote the development of CAC. Thus, novel immunoproteasome-specific inhibitors should be tested in future clinical studies to optimize the treatment of rectal and colon adenocarcinomas.