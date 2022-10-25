Open Access 01.12.2022 | Review
The Role of Immunoproteasomes in Tumor-Immune Cell Interactions in Melanoma and Colon Cancer
Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis | Ausgabe 1/2022
Abstract
The participation of proteasomes in vital cellular and metabolic processes that are involved in tumor growth has made this protease complex an attractive target for cancer treatment. In contrast to ubiquitously available constitutive proteasome, the increased enzymatic activity of immunoproteasome is associated with tumor-infiltrating immune cells, such as antigen-presenting cells and T lymphocytes. In various tumors, an effective anti-tumor immunity is provided through generation of tumor-associated antigens by proteasomes, contributing crucially to cancer eradication by T lymphocytes. The knowledge regarding the role of immunoproteasomes in the communication between tumor cells and infiltrating immune cells is limited. Novel data suggest that the involvement of immunoproteasomes in tumorigenesis is more complex than previously thought. In the intestine, in which diverse signals from commensal bacteria and food can contribute to the onset of chronic inflammation and inflammation-driven cancer, immunoproteasomes exert tumorigenic properties by modulating the expression of pro-inflammatory factors. In contrast, in melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer, the immunoproteasome acts against cancer development by promoting an effective anti-tumor immunity. In this review, we highlight the potential of immunoproteasomes to either contribute to inflammatory signaling and tumor development, or to support anti-cancer immunity. Further, we discuss novel therapeutic options for cancer treatments that are associated with modulating the activity of immunoproteasomes in the tumor microenvironment.
DOI: 10.1007/s00005-022-00644-x
© The Author(s) 2022
Received: 3 November 2021
Accepted: 14 December 2021
Published: 22 January 2022
KeywordsImmunoproteasome Colitis-associated cancer Melanoma Tumor microenvironment T cells
Introduction
The ubiquitin–proteasome system (UPS) has a central role in the selective degradation of intracellular proteins. More than 80% of eukaryotic proteins within a cell are degraded through the UPS to maintain cellular homeostasis and cell viability (Crawford et al. 2011). Consequently, the UPS regulates the levels and activity of numerous cellular proteins and, therefore, affects multiple cellular functions, such as cell cycle, apoptosis, inflammatory processes, DNA repair and transcription (Elliott et al. 2003). Dysfunction of the UPS is implicated in development of various diseases (Dahlmann 2007). An impairment of the UPS has been proposed as a common pathological feature among several autoimmune diseases and brain disorders, such as ischemia, epilepsy and neurodegenerative diseases, although the exact mechanisms remain poorly defined (Basler et al. 2014; Dantuma and Bott 2014; Schmidt et al. 2010). In cancer cells, the down-regulation of proteasome activity might lead to the escape of immune surveillance (Dahlmann 2007).
Immunoproteasomes and Immune System
Immunoproteasomes are constitutively expressed in the cells of the immune system such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and T lymphocytes (McCarthy and Weinberg 2015). The altered catalytic activity of immunoproteasome subunits influences the quantity and quality of peptides presented by MHC class I molecules (Basler et al. 2013). Immunoproteasomes have a reduced caspase-like activity and enhanced chymotrypsin-like activity leading to more efficient generation of specific epitopes (Driscoll et al. 1993). According to current model, the immunoproteasome assembly is efficiently achieved by competitive integration of catalytic β subunits. The high affinity of immunosubunits to assembling proteasome complexes facilitates the replacement of constitutive proteasomes by immunoproteasomes during infection even in non-immune cells. A strong interaction of LMP7 and POMP (a chaperone that selectively binds to precursor subunits of the proteasome) promotes the immunoproteasome assembly and increases the proteasome amount in infected cells during infections (Heink et al. 2005), which is an essential step for clearance of intercellular pathogens by mammalian cells.
One of the main functions of the immunoproteasome is an efficient antigen processing for presentation on MHC class I molecules. Peptides generated by immunoproteasome show a higher binding affinity for the MHC class I complex (Aki et al. 1994). The lack of immunoproteasomes in mice reduces the CD8+ T-cell-mediated immune responses during influence virus, hepatitis B virus and lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) infections (Chen et al. 2001; Moebius et al. 2010; Robek et al. 2007). In addition, immunoproteasomes seem to be essential for survival of LCMV-specific CD8+ T cells in infected mice (Moebius et al. 2010). Furthermore, it was shown that mice with genetic deletion of immunoproteasomes are more susceptible to infections with intracellular bacteria and protozoan parasites. The combined deficiency of all three immunoproteasome subunits in mice abrogated the development of an effective host resistance against the human protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi. Immunoproteasome-deficient mice exhibited significantly lower magnitude and quality of T. cruzi-specific CD8+ T-cell responses (Ersching et al. 2016). Moreover, during infection of mice with the intracellular bacterium Brucella abortus, a lower MHC I surface expression, an impairment of granzyme B and IFN-γ expression, as well as a reduced cytotoxic activity of CD8+ T lymphocytes was observed in the absence of immunoproteasomes (Guimaraes et al. 2018). In general, the immunoproteasome-mediated generation of peptides with higher binding affinity crucially impacts the availability and repertoire of epitopes for antigen presentation. Cells completely lacking immunoproteasomes have a restricted repertoire of presented peptides and a strong reduction of MHC class I surface expression compared to wild-type (WT) cells. Of note, the animals lacking immunoproteasomes reject skin transplants or splenic cells from WT mice, suggesting that cells in WT and immunoproteasome-deficient mice present a markedly different set of peptides (Kincaid et al. 2012; Toes et al. 2001). Recently, novel functions of immunoproteasomes in modulating a complex network of pro-inflammatory signaling pathways in APCs that are linked to autoimmunity, gut and neuro-inflammation, as well as to T helper (Th) cell differentiation and cytokine production have been proposed (Basler et al. 2013). Moreover, lack of immunoproteasomes is associated with decreased cellular ability to degrade oxidized proteins, showing so far unknown role for this protease complex in the cells (Ebstein et al. 2013; Seifert et al. 2010). Thus, in addition to immune functions, the immunoproteasome provides also protection against the accumulation of oxidatively damaged cellular proteins (Pickering et al. 2010).
Immunoproteasome-Dependent Regulation of Inflammation-Driven Carcinogenesis in the Intestine
Immunoproteasome is crucially involved in mediating protective immunity against viral and bacterial antigens, but it is also implicated in the pathogenesis of several autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis (Basler et al. 2018; Muchamuel et al. 2009). We and others have shown that immunoproteasome activity in the inflamed intestine promotes the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-6, TNF-α, IL-17A and IL-23 (Basler et al. 2010; Schmidt et al. 2010; Visekruna et al. 2006). Because these cytokines are the integral part of the signaling network that synergistically activates NF-κB and STAT3 in colonic epithelial cells (De Simone et al. 2015), they are also crucially implicated in the onset of inflammation-associated carcinogenesis in the gut. IL-17A, IL-21, IL-22, TNF-α, IL-6 and IL-23 are also excessively produced in the early colonic lesions in patients with inflammatory bowel disease who have an increased risk for development of colon tumorigenesis (Karin 2009; Neurath 2014; West et al. 2015). Thus, the cytokine network abundantly secreted in the inflamed areas of gastrointestinal tract contributes to the induction of oncogenic transcription factors in colonocytes, which promotes cell survival and uncontrolled proliferation. Interestingly, the simultaneous neutralization of IL-17A and TNF-α abrogating NF-κB signaling pathways, or IL-22 and IL-6 inhibiting STAT3-mediated signaling impairs the mitogenic effects on colorectal cancer cells (De Simone et al. 2015). In mice, the deletion of IL-17A or IL-23 was sufficient to significantly reduce the number and size of tumors in experimental model of colitis-associated cancer (Grivennikov et al. 2012; Hyun et al. 2012). Importantly, the specific inhibition of the immunoproteasome subunit LMP7, but also the non-specific blockade of proteasomes by bortezomib, suppresses the expression of these inflammatory mediators and prevents the development of acute colitis in mice (Kalim et al. 2012; Schmidt et al. 2010). The immunoproteasome-specific inhibitor, ONX 0914 was effective in suppressing the onset of inflammation-driven cancer even when applied in a therapeutic setting when the tumor size was macroscopically visible in mice (Koerner et al. 2017; Vachharajani et al. 2017). In recent study, we addressed the role of immunoproteasomes in the azoxymethane (AOM)-dextran sodium sulfate (DSS) model of colitis-associated cancer (CAC) in mice with combined deficiency of all three immunoproteasome subunits, LMP2, LMP7 and MECL-1. Remarkably, immunoproteasome-deficient triple-knockout mice were not susceptible to the development of CAC, since no visible tumors were detected in these mice (Leister et al. 2021). In addition, in the lamina propria, a negligible expression of pro-inflammatory chemokines CXCL1, CXCL2 and CXCL3, as well as cytokines that contribute to the CAC progression such IL-6, TNF-α, IL-17A and IL-23 was observed. Of note, we also found an upregulation of immunoproteasome-regulated pro-tumorigenic chemokines in patients with ulcerative colitis, who have a high risk for development of colorectal cancer (Leister et al. 2021). These findings suggest that in humans a similar mechanisms may lead to the recruitment of neutrophils and other innate immune cells that promote the damage in the gut epithelial cells and contribute to the onset of tumorigenesis. Collectively, these data have identified the immunoproteasome as a key regulator of pro-tumorigenic signaling networks in the inflamed gut, leading to the onset of colorectal carcinoma. Interestingly, one study demonstrated that LMP7 inhibition was effective not only in a model of inflammation-driven cancer, but also in APCMin/+ mice, a preclinical model that closely resembles familial adenomatous polyposis in humans, suggesting that immunoproteasomes might be also involved in promoting inflammation-independent carcinogenesis (Koerner et al. 2017). The components of the UPS such as immunoproteasomes might be directly involved in the regulation of proliferation and differentiation, as well as in pro-apoptotic signaling pathways in colorectal cancer cells (Voutsadakis 2008). An effective targeting strategy for colorectal cancer in future may be a specific blockade of immunoproteasomes with small compounds, which, in contrast to non-specific proteasome inhibitors, could reduce therapeutic side effects, as the cells expressing constitutive proteasomes are not targeted.
In conclusion, accumulating evidence strongly suggests that immunoproteasomes regulate the activity of infiltrated immune cells in the inflamed gut and promote the development of CAC. Thus, novel immunoproteasome-specific inhibitors should be tested in future clinical studies to optimize the treatment of rectal and colon adenocarcinomas.
The Role of Immunoproteasomes in the Tumor Microenvironment of Melanoma and Other Solid Tumors
Collectively, tumors have developed many strategies to avoid immune surveillance and to minimize the production of neo-antigens. Hence, a better understanding and a deeper knowledge of multiple interaction between tumor and immune cells in the tumor microenvironment is needed to develop therapeutic strategies for facilitating generation of more immunogenic tumor antigens. This might be achieved by enhancing the activity of immunoproteasomes in both, tumor and immune cells.
Concluding Remarks
The flexibility and fine-tuning of the UPS is important for immune cells to adopt to inflammation, viral infections and cancers. It is well known that pro-inflammatory factors such as IFN-γ synergistically induce all three subunits of immunoproteasome to optimize the presentation of antigens on MHC class I molecules. In addition to shaping the T-cell repertoire for CTLs to better recognize tumor antigens, immunoproteasomes also modulate the cytokine production in APCs, T-cell differentiation, and even the secretion of chemokines and other factors by cancer cells. Novel results have revealed that the immunoproteasome is a crucial player in promoting colon tumorigenesis, and thus a potential molecular target for treatment of colorectal cancer. In contrast, the anti-tumorigenic properties of immunoproteasomes have been described for melanoma and other cancer types. Various aspects of proteasomal activities appear to be implicated in the multiple crosstalk of cancers with immune cells. Therefore, a better understanding of the immunoproteasome activity in different cancer types and in the immune cells of tumor microenvironment will be essential for developing targeted therapeutic approaches aiming at improving anti-tumor immunity. The utilization of pharmacological inhibition and modulation of immunoproteasome function in various cancer types, but also in the context of adoptive cell therapy, may shed light on novel therapeutic strategies to halt the progression of malignant neoplastic diseases.
