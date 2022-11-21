The Role of Gut Microbiota in Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers

Zhang et al. () examined microbiota composition in various stages of OSCC in three different types of samples: neoplastic tissue collected during surgery, saliva, and mouthwash. The study revealed significant differences between the samples in bacterial quantity and diversity: In particularwere elevated in the cancer tissue (predominant taxaand), whilepredominated in saliva and mouthwash (predominant taxaand). Interestingly,andwhich were enriched in the neoplastic tissue, remained increased in the late stage of OSCC facilitating cancer progression by their ability to cause local inflammation. Zhang et al. () performed a series of functional analyses demonstrating that microbiota might be involved in lipopolysaccharides (LPS) synthesis and escape of host cell cycle arrest which are potential risk factors for OSCC. Importantly, LPS was described as an effector facilitating transformation of oral epithelial cells into cancer cells (Gholizadeh et al.). These authors found that microbiota found in the saliva damage the environment by penetrating cells and secreting toxins (Zhang et al.). It was also reported thatinfections may cause cancer through their effect on MMP9 pathways and upregulation of cytokines such as tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 (Whitmore and Lamont 2014).

Oral cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers globally (Zhang et al.) and its most common form (> 90%) is the squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) (Kademani). Oral microbiota in patients with OSCC are characterized by the increased prevalence of anaerobic and acid-resistant bacteria (), Firmicutes (mainly), and Actinobacteria (mainly) (Hooper et al., 2007).

Interestingly, the role of Campylobacter in EAC progression may mimic that ofin gastric cancer (Baba et al.), and colonization by this bacteria results in increased expression of cancerogenic IL-18 (Blackett et al.). In the esophagojejunostomy rat model, the antibiotic treatment resulted in the reduction of Lactobacillales and increase of Clostridium, but these shifts in the esophageal microbiome did not affect the incidence of EAC (Sawada et al.).

There are contradictory reports regarding the association between EAC andinfection. On the one hand, it was found thatcan protect against EAC by decreasing gastric acid production (Bonde et al.). On the other, Bonde et al. () reported thatinfection may dysregulate micro RNAs expression and subsequently modify intestinal metaplasia factors such as caudal-type homeobox 2 and cyclooxygenase-2.

Lopetuso et al. () found that BE and EAC patients have higher number of Operational Taxonomic Units and biodiversity when compared to healthy controls. They also observed a progressive reduction of Firmicutes to Bacteroidetes ratio during transition from BE to EAC and an increase of Leptotrichia, Veillonella and Prevotella, which are considered to be pro-oncogenic (Bundgaard-Nielsen et al.; Castano-Rodriguez et al.; Geng et al.; Guerrero-Preston et al.).

Esophageal cancer is the eighth most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide (Parkin et al.) and esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) accounts for more than 60% of esophageal cancers in the United States (Jain and Dhingra 2017). The only established precursor of EAC is Barrett’s esophagus (BE) (Lopetuso et al.). Normal esophagus flora consist mainly of Firmicutes, especially(Baba et al.), but chronic inflammation associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease may result in the increase of Gram-negative organisms such as Prevotella and Fusobacterium (Yang et al.). In turn, LPS of these bacteria may activate the innate immune system facilitating the development of EAC through inflammatory cytokines IL-8 and TNF-(Abdel-Latif et al.; O'Riordan et al.).

Zhang et al. () showed that the microbiotic community of patients with gastritis is more similar to that found in patients with gastric cancer than those present in healthy controls. Furthermore, chemotherapy reduced bacteria levels in gastric cancer patients by more than half: 14 genera were decreased, including 12, which were enriched in gastric cancer group in relation to healthy controls. Importantly, this study associatedandwith gastric cancer.

Interestingly, antibiotic treatment ofinfections may result in regression of ocular adnexal lymphomas, which are usually marginal zone B-cell lymphomas of MALT type (Ferreri et al.; Senff et al.). Ferreri et al. () reported that therapy with doxycycline was followed by lymphoma regression in 50% of patients, including those resistant to standard therapy.

Early-stage immunoproliferative small intestinal disease and gastric MALT lymphoma share some histopathological features and both respond to antibiotics, which suggests a possible role of bacteria in their pathogenesis (Lecuit et al.). Analysis of tissue specimens obtained from gastric, duodenal, and jejunal biopsies of patients with immunoproliferative small intestinal disease before and after antibiotic therapy suggest some role of(Lecuit et al.). Thus,was detected in the biopsy samples of the small intestine by fluorescence in situ hybridization and immunohistochemical staining and its eradication by antibacterial therapy resulted in disease remission. Importantly, the 16S analysis of biopsy specimens from the proximal small intestine obtained before the initiation of antimicrobial treatment did not reveal the presence of any other enteropathogens.

is likely to be a factor in the cascade leading to gastric adenocarcinoma (GAC), but infection alone is not sufficient (Kumar et al.; Wang et al.). Kumar et al. () analyzed 371,813 veterans infected withand found that successful antibiotic treatment decreased gastric cancer risk. The study also found significantly higher risks of gastric cancer were found amongracial ethnic minorities and smokers. Conversely, Nguyen et al. () studied 91 patients with gastric adenocarcinoma and found that the prevalence ofinfection was low and decreasing over time, which suggests that there are other important factors apart frominvolved in the pathogenesis of GAC.

Primary gastric lymphomas constitute approximately 2–8% of all gastric tumors and one type in particular – marginal zone lymphoma of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) has become the focus of extensive microbiota analysis (Zullo et al.). The latter lymphoma is characterized by activation of B and T helper cells, which are specifically reactive toantigens (Wotherspoon et al.). It was shown that anti-treatment can prevent the development of gastric cancer and it also inhibits the progression of some precancerous lesions in humans (Correa et al.; de Vries et al.), and can also stop gastric cancer progression in mice (Chang and Parsonnet 2010Lee et al.; Romero-Gallo et al.). Antibiotics are effective in the early, but not advanced, stage of gastric cancer, although deferred therapy may still positively affect histological abnormalities in mice (Chang and Parsonnet 2010). It is worth noting some epidemiological studies have demonstrated that higher life standards and improved levels of hygiene, while decreasing the prevalence ofinfection, do not affect the incidence of gastric cancer (de Martel et al.).

PDAC incidence in humans was reported to be higher in the presence of, andspp. GI infections (Wei et al.). Although in PDACDNA is detected neither in pancreatic juice nor tissue (Jesnowski et al.), it could exert its negative effects indirectly by facilitating inflammation (Wei et al.). Maekawa et al. () showed thatandwere the predominant bacteria in bile of PDAC patients, and the levels of antibodies againstcapsular polysaccharide were increased in serum supporting the concept of a causal relationship between these bacteria and PDAC.

Immune activation and bacteria-related inflammation could play some role in pancreatic tumorigenesis by increasing proinflammatory cells and cytokines, oxidative stress damaging DNA, and altering energy metabolism. Consequently, bacterial infections could result in molecular alterations promoting tumor growth and metastases (Wei et al.). In animal models pancreatitis and the previously mentionedgene mutations were found to be necessary for the development of pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia and invasive carcinoma (Guerra et al.).

Such major periodontitis-causing pathogens asandsecrete peptidyl-arginine deiminase enzymes, which degrade arginine and can can cause p53 and K-ras point mutations associated with poor prognosis in PDAC patients (Wei et al.). Moreover,can negatively affect leukocyte-mediated bacteria killing mechanisms by inhibition of IL-8 secretion (local chemokine paralysis), complement activity and TLR4 activation. These effects facilitate local inflammatory responses that contribute to progression of periodontitis (Tribble et al.).

infection was reported to increase the risk of PDAC development by 59% (Fan et al.). Studies of blood antibodies againstATTC 53978 revealed higher levels in patients with PDAC than in healthy controls (Michaud et al.) and levels > 200 ng/ml were associated with a twofold increase in the risk of pancreatic cancer suggesting that they may serve as a marker of increased PDAC risk (Michaud et al.; Wei et al.). Gnanasekaran et al. () showed in vivo that pancreatic tumor cell proliferation is enhanced byindependently of Toll-like receptor (TLR)2. Furthermore, the authors found that hypoxia, a dominant feature of the PDAC microenvironment, greatly enhancesintracellular survival (Gnanasekaran et al.).

Pancreatic cancer is the fourth major cause of cancer-related death in the USA, with the vast majority of patients (93%) dying within 5 years of initial diagnosis (Fan et al.). Multiple factors including oral, GI, and intrapancreatic microbiota are likely to be involved in pancreatic carcinogenesis and may influence response to therapy (Wei et al.). Poor oral health and related local microbiota changes, such as lower proportions of, seem to be a risk factor for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) (Nagano et al.; Olson et al.; Wei et al.). On the other hand, genusand its phylumwere associated with a lowered risk of pancreatic cancer (Fan et al.; Nagano et al.).

While there is no generally agreed upon marker of dysbiosis, a novel integrated index called degree of dysbiosis () was proposed by Ni et al ().is based on the relative abundance of seven protective bacteria commonly decreased in patients with chronic liver diseases (, and) and 13 potentially harmful bacteria, which are often increased in these patients (, and) (Fox et al.; Malaguarnera et al.; Ren et al.). In the study by Ni et al. (were higher in patients with primary HCC when compared to healthy controls, and increased in parallel to HCC progression. However, this parameter could not reliably determine cancer stage in individual patients (Ni et al.).

Gut microbiota dysbiosis, which is common in HCC, increases LPS blood levels and may consequently lead to further liver damage (Ma et al.; Yu and Schwabe 2017). Moreover, using antibiotics in rats to reduce LPS levels or genetic ablation of its receptor TLR4 prevented excessive tumor growth and multiplicity (Yu et al.). TLR4 on both parenchymal (hepatocytes) and nonparenchymal cells such as Kupffer cells recognizes endotoxin and activates transcription factors that initiate innate immune response (Yu et al.). The latter cells are the main target of LPS, which may lead to hepatic damage by producing proinflammatory cytokines (e.g. TNF-α and IL-6) (Anderson and Van Itallie 1995).

Mechanisms contributing to bacterial liver carcinogenesis are likely to be indirect and include the following : (1) increased intestinal permeability caused by alterations in the tight junctions between enterocytes allowing for the inflow of such harmful substances as LPS into portal blood. (2) Modification of specific receptor activity which consequently allows for passage of microbial metabolites into circulation. (3) Increased secretion of biochemically active factors (e.g. upregulation of transcription of various cytokines and receptors associated with innate and Th1-type adaptive immunity by(Fox et al.).

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is currently the third leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide (El-Serag and Kanwal 2014). Although HCC is closely related to chronic infection with hepatitis B virus and hepatitis C virus as well as to chronic liver damage (Dhifallah et al.), a general gut microbiota dysbiosis (Ni et al.) and an increase in 13 specific genera includingandwere found in its early stages (Ren et al.).

Colorectal Cancer

2014 ) and colon microbiota changes could be responsible for up to 15% of all cases (Nagano et al. 2019 ; Parkin 2006 ) However, no specific bacterial species was identified as a definite CRC risk factor (Zhang et al. 2019a ). CRC patients were reported to have four-fold decrease of Eubacterium in their gut (Balamurugan et al. 2008 ), which negatively affects the production of butyric acid (Zhang et al. 2019a ). This short-chain fatty acid provides energy for colonic epithelial cells, regulates cellular gene expression, and could play an important role in the protection from cancer development (Scharlau et al. 2009 ). A significantly increased diversity of Clostridium leptum and C. coccoides was found in CRC and polypectomized patients (Scanlan et al. 2008 ). Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second leading cause of cancer death in the USA (Baxter et al.) and colon microbiota changes could be responsible for up to 15% of all cases (Nagano et al.; Parkin) However, no specific bacterial species was identified as a definite CRC risk factor (Zhang et al.). CRC patients were reported to have four-fold decrease ofin their gut (Balamurugan et al.), which negatively affects the production of butyric acid (Zhang et al.). This short-chain fatty acid provides energy for colonic epithelial cells, regulates cellular gene expression, and could play an important role in the protection from cancer development (Scharlau et al.). A significantly increased diversity ofandwas found in CRC and polypectomized patients (Scanlan et al.).

Moore and Moore (1995) showed that Bacteroides vulgatus , Bacteroides stercoris, Bifidobacterium longum, and Bifidobacterium angulatum were associated with high risk of colon cancer and total concentrations of bifidobacteria correlated with higher risk of colon cancer. On the other hand, these authors found that Lactobacillus sp. and Eubacterium aerofaciens were associated with lowered odds of colon cancer oncogenesis.

2011 ). Moreover, gut microbiota disturbances varied depending on their disease stage. The authors (Sobhani et al. 2011 ) speculated that the levels of Bacteroides/Prevotella were not the result of carcinogenesis, since they did not correlate with tumor size. B. fragilis was proposed as a likely carcinogen because of its ability to produce metalloprotease in CRC patients (Sears et al. 2008 ) and as mucosal regulatory T-cell responses inductor in experimental models (Ivanov et al. 2008 ; Mazmanian et al. 2008 ). Moreover, it was suggested that the immune response in colon cancer tissue characterized by IL-17 overexpression exacerbating the disease is due to Bacteroides (Sobhani et al. 2011 ; Wu et al. 2009 ). Patients with CRC were found to have a significant elevation of the Bacteroides/Prevotella population and elevated number of IL-17 producing cells in the mucosa compared to control subjects with normal colonoscopy findings (Sobhani et al.). Moreover, gut microbiota disturbances varied depending on their disease stage. The authors (Sobhani et al.) speculated that the levels of Bacteroides/Prevotella were not the result of carcinogenesis, since they did not correlate with tumor size.was proposed as a likely carcinogen because of its ability to produce metalloprotease in CRC patients (Sears et al.) and as mucosal regulatory T-cell responses inductor in experimental models (Ivanov et al.; Mazmanian et al.). Moreover, it was suggested that the immune response in colon cancer tissue characterized by IL-17 overexpression exacerbating the disease is due to Bacteroides (Sobhani et al.; Wu et al.).

Fusobacterium nucleatum , B. fragilis , and E. coli expressing polyketide synthase ( pks) are also likely to be important for colonic tumorigenesis (Garrett 2019 ). F. nucleatum was reported to be abundant in CRC tissue in patients with post-chemotherapy recurrence (Yu et al. 2017 ) and was found to promote transformed cells proliferation in vitro (Bullman et al. 2017 ), likely due to the action of its adhesin and FadA activity, which bind to E-cadherin on the surface of epithelial cells and play an important role in malignant cell transformation and cancer progression (Pecina-Slaus 2003 ). Binding of FadA to E-cadherin activates Wnt/ β -catenin signalling and consequently nuclear translocation of β -catenin and overexpression of inflammatory genes and oncogenes c-Myc and Cyclin D1 (Rubinstein et al. 2013 ). F. nucleatum binds preferentially to cancerous cells and is aided by Annexin A1, which is expressed in proliferating CRC cells. While F. nucleatum is detected in both colorectal adenoma and adenocarcinoma, the FadA gene levels are significantly higher in the latter (Rubinstein et al. 2019 ). However, Fusobacterium is detected in less than half of all GI adenoma cases (Baxter et al. 2014 ). , andexpressing polyketide synthase (are also likely to be important for colonic tumorigenesis (Garrett).was reported to be abundant in CRC tissue in patients with post-chemotherapy recurrence (Yu et al.) and was found to promote transformed cells proliferation in vitro (Bullman et al.), likely due to the action of its adhesin and FadA activity, which bind to E-cadherin on the surface of epithelial cells and play an important role in malignant cell transformation and cancer progression (Pecina-Slaus). Binding of FadA to E-cadherin activates Wnt/-catenin signalling and consequently nuclear translocation of-catenin and overexpression of inflammatory genes and oncogenes c-Myc and Cyclin D1 (Rubinstein et al.).binds preferentially to cancerous cells and is aided by Annexin A1, which is expressed in proliferating CRC cells. Whileis detected in both colorectal adenoma and adenocarcinoma, the FadA gene levels are significantly higher in the latter (Rubinstein et al.). However,is detected in less than half of all GI adenoma cases (Baxter et al.).

2017 ). In preclinical models, tumors with high figures of F. nucleatum exhibit increased resistance to such commonly used chemotherapeutic as oxaliplatin. F. nucleatum was found to activate autophagy (a cellular recycling process which affects cell survival) through TLR4 expression on CRC cells (Garrett 2019 ) (Fig. 1 Fig. 1 Mechanisms by which gastrointestinal (GI) microbiota could contribute to GI cancers. The mechanisms and bacteria driving oncogenesis are marked in grey, while protective mechanisms and bacteria are in green. Note that some bacteria have more than one mechanism of action. E. aerofaciens- Eubacterium aerofaciens , H. pylori- Helicobacter pylori, H. hepaticus- Helicobacter hepaticus, F. nucleatum- Fusobacterium nucleatum, P. gingivalis- Porphyromonas gingivalis, T. forsythia- Tannerella forsythia, T. denticola- Treponema denticola, E. coli- Escherichia coli, B. fragilis- Bacteroides fragilis, EAC- esophageal adenocarcinoma , IL-1- interleukin- 1, IL-6- interleukin- 6, IL-23- interleukin- 23, TNF- α- tumor necrosis factor-α, NF-κB- nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, lncRNA- long non-coding RNA, HCC- hepatocellular carcinoma × Interestingly, Fusobacterium was found to promote chemoresistance in CRC by increasing the production of inflammatory cytokines and by modulating tumor immune microenvironment (Yu et al.). In preclinical models, tumors with high figures ofexhibit increased resistance to such commonly used chemotherapeutic as oxaliplatin.was found to activate autophagy (a cellular recycling process which affects cell survival) through TLR4 expression on CRC cells (Garrett) (Fig.).

1996 ) studied 13 males, who previously underwent surgery for sigmoid colon cancer and later developed new second or third colonic epithelial neoplasia, and compared them to fourteen healthy controls. He found increased levels of succinic, lactic, propionic, and isovaleric acids and increased fecal pH, as well as increased numbers of Clostridia and Lactobacillus (Kanazawa et al. 1996 ). Thus, microbiota could play an important role in colon carcinogenesis, because feces of high-risk patients is abundant in cancer promoters. Kanazawa et al. () studied 13 males, who previously underwent surgery for sigmoid colon cancer and later developed new second or third colonic epithelial neoplasia, and compared them to fourteen healthy controls. He found increased levels of succinic, lactic, propionic, and isovaleric acids and increased fecal pH, as well as increased numbers of Clostridia and Lactobacillus (Kanazawa et al.). Thus, microbiota could play an important role in colon carcinogenesis, because feces of high-risk patients is abundant in cancer promoters.

Bacteroides fragilis toxin which decreases E-cadherin on the surfaces of epithelial cells loosening intercellular junctions and thus allowing for an increased inflow of harmful substances and antigens from the gut (Sears et al. 2008 ). “Driver-passenger” hypothesis assumes that some other harmful bacteria (passenger bacteria) could adapt to the environmental changes produced by the driver bacteria and promote tumor growth. Thus, the tumor environment may select for certain bacteria, which in turn drive the tumor process. Biofilm hypothesis postulates the role of the biofilm produced by the gut microbiota and involves lack of E-cadherin or activation of signal transducers and activator of transcription 3 (Nagano et al. 2019 ). Bacterial biofilms are carcinogenic only in the context of specific bacteria, especially Fusobacteria (Dejea et al. 2014 ), and bacteria demonstrating invasion and co-aggregation properties are required for the formation of tumor-promoting biofilms (Li et al. 2017 ). Finally, the bystander effect hypothesis emphasizes the harmful effects of microbiota-produced metabolites (Van Raay and Allen-Vercoe 2017 ). Several mechanisms have been proposed to explain the effect of bacteria on CRC development. The “alpha-bug” hypothesis assumes that bacteria induce CRC by a specific action such as the one described fortoxin which decreases E-cadherin on the surfaces of epithelial cells loosening intercellular junctions and thus allowing for an increased inflow of harmful substances and antigens from the gut (Sears et al.). “Driver-passenger” hypothesis assumes that some other harmful bacteria (passenger bacteria) could adapt to the environmental changes produced by the driver bacteria and promote tumor growth. Thus, the tumor environment may select for certain bacteria, which in turn drive the tumor process. Biofilm hypothesis postulates the role of the biofilm produced by the gut microbiota and involves lack of E-cadherin or activation of signal transducers and activator of transcription 3 (Nagano et al.). Bacterial biofilms are carcinogenic only in the context of specific bacteria, especially Fusobacteria (Dejea et al.), and bacteria demonstrating invasion and co-aggregation properties are required for the formation of tumor-promoting biofilms (Li et al.). Finally, the bystander effect hypothesis emphasizes the harmful effects of microbiota-produced metabolites (Van Raay and Allen-Vercoe).

E. coli and B. fragilis already at an early noncancerous stage (Dejea et al. 2018 ) and experimental colonization of tumor-prone mice with these bacteria resulted in an increase of IL-17 levels and DNA damage in colonic epithelium as well as in faster tumor onset and higher mortality (Dejea et al. 2018 ). Interestingly, the colonic mucosa biofilm in patients with familial adenomatous polyposis was reported to be composed mainly ofandalready at an early noncancerous stage (Dejea et al.) and experimental colonization of tumor-prone mice with these bacteria resulted in an increase of IL-17 levels and DNA damage in colonic epithelium as well as in faster tumor onset and higher mortality (Dejea et al.).

F. nucleatum has been confirmed in studies involving global cohorts. However, this biomarker is not sufficiently specific and sensitive to allow for non-invasive CRC diagnosis (Chang et al. 2021 ). Promising results were also provided by analysis of Streptococcus bovis , which has been associated with colon cancer (Tjalsma et al. 2006 ). An immunocapture mass spectrometry analysis of S. bovis antigen profiles could distinguish 11 out of 12 colon cancer patients from 8 control subjects, whereas E. coli antigen profiles were not useful (Tjalsma et al. 2006 ). Furthermore, these S. bovis antigen profiles were also detected in patients with polyps, suggesting that this infection occurs in the early stage of carcinogenesis. This could be a promising diagnostic tool for the early detection of human colon cancer (Tjalsma et al. 2006 ). Based on metagenomic analyses a number of microbes have been proposed as biomarkers of CRC, but onlyhas been confirmed in studies involving global cohorts. However, this biomarker is not sufficiently specific and sensitive to allow for non-invasive CRC diagnosis (Chang et al.). Promising results were also provided by analysis of, which has been associated with colon cancer (Tjalsma et al.). An immunocapture mass spectrometry analysis ofantigen profiles could distinguish 11 out of 12 colon cancer patients from 8 control subjects, whereasantigen profiles were not useful (Tjalsma et al.). Furthermore, theseantigen profiles were also detected in patients with polyps, suggesting that this infection occurs in the early stage of carcinogenesis. This could be a promising diagnostic tool for the early detection of human colon cancer (Tjalsma et al.).

2021 ). It has been proposed that probiotics may minimize the development and progression of CRC by mitigating the aggressiveness of tumors. Bacillus and Saccharomyces and next-generation probiotics are currently tested in clinical trials (Torres-Maravilla et al. 2021 ). Probiotics show promise as agents of host–microbiome modulation therapies for several diseases, including CRC (Torres-Maravilla et al.). It has been proposed that probiotics may minimize the development and progression of CRC by mitigating the aggressiveness of tumors. Bacillus and Saccharomyces and next-generation probiotics are currently tested in clinical trials (Torres-Maravilla et al.).