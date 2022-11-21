 Skip to main content
Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis 1/2022

01.12.2022 | Original Article

Recombinant Human Lactoferrin Reduces Inflammation and Increases Fluoroquinolone Penetration to Primary Granulomas During Mycobacterial Infection of C57Bl/6 Mice

verfasst von: Thao K. T. Nguyen, Zainab Niaz, Marian L. Kruzel, Jeffrey K. Actor

Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis | Ausgabe 1/2022

Abstract

Infection with Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) results in the primary formation of a densely packed inflammatory foci that limits entry of therapeutic agents into pulmonary sites where organisms reside. No current therapeutic regimens exist that modulate host immune responses to permit increased drug penetration to regions of pathological damage during tuberculosis disease. Lactoferrin is a natural iron-binding protein previously demonstrated to modulate inflammation and granuloma cohesiveness, while maintaining control of pathogenic burden. Studies were designed to examine recombinant human lactoferrin (rHLF) to modulate histological progression of Mtb-induced pathology in a non-necrotic model using C57Bl/6 mice. The rHLF was oral administered at times corresponding to initiation of primary granulomatous response, or during granuloma maintenance. Treatment with rHLF demonstrated significant reduction in size of primary inflammatory foci following Mtb challenge, and permitted penetration of ofloxacin fluoroquinolone therapeutic to sites of pathological disruption where activated (foamy) macrophages reside. Increased drug penetration was accompanied by retention of endothelial cell integrity. Immunohistochemistry revealed altered patterns of M1-like and M2-like phenotypic cell localization post infectious challenge, with increased presence of M2-like markers found evenly distributed throughout regions of pulmonary inflammatory foci in rHLF-treated mice.
Recombinant Human Lactoferrin Reduces Inflammation and Increases Fluoroquinolone Penetration to Primary Granulomas During Mycobacterial Infection of C57Bl/6 Mice
Thao K. T. Nguyen
Zainab Niaz
Marian L. Kruzel
Jeffrey K. Actor
01.12.2022
Springer International Publishing
Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis / Ausgabe 1/2022
