Preliminary Results for Personalized Therapy in Pregnant Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Abstract

Increased androgen level, hyperinsulinemia, diabetes, impaired fibrinolysis, obesity, hypertension, chronic inflammation, abnormal immune response to infections and hyperhomocysteinemia are the most common abnormalities related to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) women and are the factors predisposing to the severe course of COVID-19. The SARS-Cov-2 infection during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of complications (spontaneous abortion), similar to those in PCOS. The treatment of PCOS pregnant women with a history of fertility failures raises many doubts, especially during the COVID pandemic. However, due to the increasing incidence of infections among reproductive people and the potentially more serious course in pregnant women, numerous questions about the safety and effectiveness of the treatment are still very current. In our study we presented a series of cases of recurrent miscarriages or recurrent implantation failure PCOS pregnant women with confirmed COVID-19. The diagnosis of infertility confirmed the presence of plasminogen activator inhibitor type 1 and/or 5,10-methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase polymorphisms in each of them. Moreover, some of the women presented immune dysfunction associated with infertility. We have described the personalized treatments of each pregnant patient included: metformin, enoxaparin and tacrolimus. The treatment applied had the expected effect, supporting the implantation processes. Furthermore, despite the ambiguous data according to immunological therapy of infertile women during the COVID pandemic, we observed a mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 course and we noticed no pregnancy complications.