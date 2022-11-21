 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis 1/2022

01.12.2022 | Original Article

CD5L Secreted by Macrophage on Atherosclerosis Progression Based on Lipid Metabolism Induced Inflammatory Damage

verfasst von: Liang Wang, Lijuan Liu, Wei Qian, Zeqi Zheng

Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis | Ausgabe 1/2022

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Abstract

To explore the molecular mechanism of exosomal protein CD5L secreted by macrophage to promote the progression of atherosclerosis. Twenty cases of patients with atherosclerosis (AS) and 20 cases of healthy subjects were collected. Morphological properties of exosomes were identified by transmission electron microscopy, and the marker proteins CD63 and CD81 of exosomes were measured by Western blot. The secretion of inflammatory factors in the blood supernatant were analyzed by ELISA. Atherosclerosis cell models were established by transwell and separated into three groups: first group was treated with exosome inhibitor (GW4869), second group was injected with CD5L protein and third group was model control. Morphological properties of exosomes were identified by transmission electron microscopy, and the marker proteins CD63 and CD81 of exosomes were measured by Western blot. The levels of TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-13, IL-17A, IL-31 in the cells were analyzed by ELISA. Analysis of the expression and distribution of IL-17RA in vascular smooth muscle cells by immunofluorescence. The proteins of CD63, CD81, CD5L were high expressed in AS group compared to healthy subject group. Cell test results showed that protein levels of CD63, CD81, CD5L in AS group were much higher than that in normal group. Immunofluorescence showed that the expression level of IL-17RA in cell membrane was the highest in the AS model group, and the expression of IL-17RA was decreased in GW4869 group and CD5L group. Expression of inflammatory factors in AS was much higher than that in GW4869 group and CD5L group. The exosomal protein CD5L secreted by macrophage promotes the development of atherosclerosis based on lipid metabolism-induced inflammatory damage of vascular smooth muscle cells.
Vorheriger Artikel Recombinant Human Lactoferrin Reduces Inflammation and Increases Fluoroquinolone Penetration to Primary Granulomas During Mycobacterial Infection of C57Bl/6 Mice
Nächster Artikel New Treatment Options in Lupus Nephritis
Literatur
Abels ER, Breakefield XO (2016) Introduction to extracellular vesi-cles: biogenesis, RNA cargo selection, content, release, and uptake. Cell Mol Neurobiol 36:301–312 CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Arai S, Shelton JM, Chen M et al (2005) A role for the apoptosis inhibitory factor AIM/Spalpha/Api6 in atherosclerosis development. Cell Metab 1:201–213 CrossRefPubMed
Arai S, Maehara N, Iwamura Y et al (2013) Obesity-associated autoantibody production requires AIM to retain the immunoglobulin M immune complex on follicular dendritic cells. Cell Rep 3:1187–1198 CrossRefPubMed
Basatemur GL, Jorgensen HF, Clarke MCH et al (2019) Vascular smooth muscle cells in atherosclerosis. Nat Rev Cardiol 16:727–744 CrossRefPubMed
Chistiakov DA, Orekhov AN, Bobryshev YV (2015) Vascular smooth muscle cell in atherosclerosis. Acta Physiol 214:33–50 CrossRef
Cui L, Ma Di, Chen Y et al (2020) Advances in the treatment of atherosclerosis targeting lipid metabolism and oxidative stress. Chin J Stroke 15:910–915
Erozenci LA, Koetsier J, Feenstra F et al (2020) 304-The prostate cancer urinary exosome protein biomarker landscape. European Urology Open Science 19:517–518 CrossRef
Kosmala W, Marwick TH (2017) Reply: effect of aldosterone antagonismon exercise tolerance in heart failure with preserved ejection frac-tion. J Am Coll Cardiol 69:2352–2353 CrossRefPubMed
Kurokawa J, Arai S, Nakashima K et al (2010) Macrophage-derived AIM is endocytosed into adipocytes and decreases lipid droplets via inhibition of fatty acid synthase activity. Cell Metab 11:479–492 CrossRefPubMed
Kuwata K, Watanabe H, Jiang SY et al (2003) AIM inhibits apoptosis of T cells and NKT cells in Corynebacterium-induced granuloma formation in mice. Am J Pathol 162:837–847 CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Lai XF, Xiang Y, Zou L et al (2018) Elevation of serum CD5L concentration is correlated with disease activity in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. Int Immunopharmacol 63:311–316 CrossRefPubMed
Miyazaki T, Hirokami Y, Matsuhashi N et al (1999) Increased susceptibility of thymocytes to apoptosis in mice lacking AIM, a novel murine macrophage-derived soluble factor belonging to the scavenger receptor cysteine-rich domain superfamily. J Exp Med 189:413–422 CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Villasante A, Marturano-Kruik A, Ambati SR et al (2016) Recapitula-ting the sizeand cargo of tumor exosomes in a tissue-engineered model. Theranostics 6:1119–1130 CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Wang YF, Ding WX, Li T (2018) Cholesterol and bile acid-mediated regulation of autophagy in fatty liver diseases and atherosclerosis. Biochim Biophys Acta Mol Cell Biol Lipids 1863:726–733 CrossRefPubMed
Wang YN, Xie Y, Zhang A et al (2019) Exosomes: an emerging factor in atherosclerosis. Biomed Pharmacother 115:108951 CrossRefPubMed
Yang M, Liu JW, Zhang YT et al (2021) The role of renal macrophage, AIM, and TGF-β1 expression in renal fibrosis progression in IgAN Patients. Front Immunol 12:646650 CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Zhu L, Zang J, Liu B et al (2020) Oxidative stress-induced RAC autophagy can improve the HUVEC functions by releasing exosomes. J Cell Physiol 235:7392–7409 CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Metadaten
Titel
CD5L Secreted by Macrophage on Atherosclerosis Progression Based on Lipid Metabolism Induced Inflammatory Damage
verfasst von
Liang Wang
Lijuan Liu
Wei Qian
Zeqi Zheng
Publikationsdatum
01.12.2022
Verlag
Springer International Publishing
Erschienen in
Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis / Ausgabe 1/2022
Print ISSN: 0004-069X
Elektronische ISSN: 1661-4917
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00005-022-00643-y

Weitere Artikel der Ausgabe 1/2022

Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis 1/2022 Zur Ausgabe

Original Article

Angiotensin II Type 1 Receptor Antibodies Are Higher in Lupus Nephritis and Vasculitis than Other Glomerulonephritis Patients

Review

Prospects for Development of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived CAR-Targeted Immunotherapies

Review

Rho Kinases in Embryonic Development and Stem Cell Research

Review

Transcriptome Studies in Lupus Nephritis

Original Article

Long-Term Biodistribution and Safety of Human Dystrophin Expressing Chimeric Cell Therapy After Systemic-Intraosseous Administration to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Model

Review

New Treatment Options in Lupus Nephritis