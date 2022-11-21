Prospects for Development of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived CAR-Targeted Immunotherapies

Allogeneic therapies generated from healthy donor-derived immune cells have attracted great interest in this regard. The advent of genome editing technologies means that it is now possible to disable many barriers to safe infusion of allogeneic T cells, such as elimination of αβ TCR expression, thereby obviating risk of graft versus host disease (GvHD). Although at an early stage of development, recent clinical data has confirmed the promise of this approach in patients with B-ALL (Benjamin et al.). Nonetheless, only small numbers of contaminating cells that retain αβ TCR expression can mediate GvHD (Qasim et al.). Alternatively, cells that lack an αβ TCR such as NK cells, γδ T cells or invariant NKT cells may be used as universal CAR hosts (Halim et al.; Klichinsky et al.; Liu et al.; Rotolo et al.). Moreover, virus-specific T cells offer an alternative off the shelf solution with significant capacity for scalable manufacture and minimal GvHD risk (Aftab et al.).

One strategy that may help to address this forthcoming bottleneck entails the development of universally applicable CAR therapies that can be manufactured at scale. When compared to bespoke patient-derived products, “off-the-peg” CAR-engineered effector cells afford the opportunity to treat multiple patients using a single batch of drug. A further advantage is the fact that dosing units would be available for patients at the time of need.

A further major obstacle in the clinical application of CAR-based immunotherapy is lack of efficacy in patients with solid tumours, a finding that is attributable to multiple factors (Hull and Maher). First, there is a dearth of tumour-selective antigens that can be safely targeted. Second, in contrast to blood cancers, success requires that the cells can locate and infiltrate within solid tumour deposits. Third, the microenvironment established by solid tumours is highly immunosuppressive owing to nutrient deprivation, hypoxia and infiltration of a range of immunosuppressive leukocytes and mesenchymal stromal cells. A summary of clinical trial activity in the solid tumour arena has recently been published (Adami and Maher). Increasing efforts are being applied to address relevant obstacles in this quest, including target heterogeneity and lack of cancer selectivity, inadequate homing to and penetration of CAR-engineered cells within malignant lesions and the profoundly immunosuppressive nature of the tumour microenvironment (Glover et al.; Hull and Maher). These efforts are likely to make an impact in the near future, as evidenced by recent successes in selected solid tumour types (Glover et al.; Hull and Maher). Given that over 90% of human cancers are solid tumours, the development of an effective CAR-based solution that can impact in this arena will prove profoundly disruptive, but will also impose an substantial drug delivery challenge which autologous solutions are unlikely to overcome.

All CAR T-cell drugs currently marketed are patient-derived autologous products, meaning that a single batch of drug treats only one patient. Such an approach leads to high cost, poor scalability, inadequate standardisation, heightened risk of sub-optimal product quality and delay in patient treatment imposed by the time required for product manufacture (Fiorenza et al.; Lyman et al.). Emphasising this, a number of US studies have assessed the cost-effectiveness of Tisa-cel for B-acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (B-ALL) (Lin et al.; Sarkar et al.; Whittington et al.) and both Tisa-cel (Lin et al.) and Axi-cel for large-B cell lymphoma (Roth et al.; Whittington et al.). All raised serious concerns over the value and affordability of CAR T-cell immunotherapy.

Immunotherapy using patient-derived CAR T cells has achieved major impact in the treatment of selected haematological cancers. To date, five CAR T-cell products have been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of relapsed refractory B-cell malignancy or multiple myeloma. These comprise the CD19-specific products Tisagenlecleucel (Tisa-cel; Kymriah, Novartis), Axicabtagene ciloleucel (Axi-cel; Yescarta; Kite, Gilead), Brexucabtagene autoleucel (Brex-cel; Tecartus, Kite Pharma/Gilead), Lisocabtagene maraleucel (Liso-cel; Breyanzi, Juno Therapeutics) and a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-specific product called Idecabtagene vicleucel (Ide-cel; Abecma, Bristol Myers Squibb). Many of these drugs have been approved by other international regulatory agencies including the European Medicines Agency, the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moreover, a sixth CD19-directed product designated ARI-001 has recently been approved by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (, accessed 11 May 2021).

Despite several successes, many cancers confer poor prognosis and impose a high burden for healthcare systems across the globe (Bray et al.). Nonetheless, optimism has been ignited by the advent of clinically effective immunotherapies for some refractory malignancies over the past two decades (Finck et al.). Despite significant challenges linked to complexity and scalability of manufacture, lack of availability at the time of patient need, high cost and substantial toxicity, cell-based therapy has become the largest area of drug development within the immuno-oncology sector (Xin et al.). This transition has been energised by the expanding toolbox of genetic modification approaches that are now available, leading to new opportunities for precision cancer medicine. One prominent strategy entails the engineering of immune cells to express a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). These synthetic fusion receptors enable immune cells such as T cells, natural killer (NK) cells or macrophages to bind specifically to a native cancer cell surface marker, triggering multiple cellular effector activities. Prototypic CAR designs were described more than 30 years ago and first entailed the substitution of variable domains of an antigen-specific T-cell receptor (TCR) with the corresponding domains derived from the heavy and light chains of a monoclonal antibody (Kuwana et al.). Eshhar et al. () simplified this design through the introduction of a single chain antibody fragment (scFv) as a targeting moiety to confer antigen specificity. In addition to a targeting moiety, CARs contain a hinge/spacer domain, a transmembrane domain and a bespoke intracellular signalling domain (Fig.). The most clinically effective designs are so-called second generation constructs in which the CAR endodomain contains a fused activating and co-stimulatory domain. Activation is generally delivered by CD3ζ, while co-stimulation is most commonly provided by either CD28 (Finney et al.) or 4-1BB (Finney et al.; Imai et al.) (Fig.).

Generations of chimeric antigen receptors. First generation CARs are composed of an antigen-binding domain, a hinge, a transmembrane domain and an intracellular activation domain. Most commonly, the antigen-binding domain consists of an antibody-derived single-chain variable fragment (scFv—shown in blue). The intracellular activation domain usually contains the CD3ζ chain (brown) which contains three immunoreceptor tyrosine activation motives (ITAMs, fuchsia). Second generation CARs contain one additional co-stimulatory domain, most commonly derived from either of CD28 (dark brown) or 4-1BB (beige), while third generation CARs combine two distinct co-stimulatory domains

Given that pluripotent stem cells can be reprogrammed from terminally differentiated hematopoietic cells, nuclear reprogramming of mature lymphocytes into iPSCs has attracted significant interest from the perspective of development of off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies. This has been accomplished for murine B cells (Hanna et al.), followed quickly thereafter by murine T cells (Watarai et al.) and human T cells (T-iPSCs) (Brown et al.; Loh et al.). Induced pluripotent stem cells derived from hematopoietic cells offer a number of attractive translational opportunities. First, they retain an epigenetic memory of their tissue of origin that can be used to influence differentiation propensity (Kim et al.). Consequently, they are more likely to differentiate to a specific tissue fate such as myeloid and lymphoid lineages when cultured in an appropriate cytokine cocktail (Kim et al.). Second, iPSCs are easier to source than embryonic stem cells and are potentially available from a wider range of donors. This may facilitate better immunological matching of products with patients, for example through improved human leukocyte antigen (HLA) recipient matching and killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) (mis)matching (Staerk et al.) where required. Third, iPSCs are amenable to multiple genetic modification events which may be used to confer desirable properties upon derived cell products, such as tumour targeting specificity, resistance to immune rejection or susceptibility to elimination via suicide gene systems. Moreover, genetic engineering can be conducted in a single setting, rather than the current requirement for individualised gene modification for each autologous product. This opportunity also eliminates batch to batch variability that may arise due to genetic editing. Fourth, iPSC cell banks are amenable to extensive characterisation to ensure safety and suitability for clinical use (Sadeqi Nezhad et al.) (Fig.). Fifth, several advanced feeder-free culture systems that entail the use of chemically defined components have been developed in recent years to facilitate the reproducible propagation and expansion of iPSCs. Such systems are more compatible with automated closed cell culture systems, simplifying production in compliance with current good manufacturing process (cGMP) regulations (Arias et al.; Fan et al.; Paccola Mesquita et al.). Therefore, due to their flexibility of expansion and versatility, iPSC lines derived from peripheral blood cells could provide an unlimited source of pluripotent cells capable of differentiating into functional tumour-specific T cells, NK cells and macrophages in vitro (Huang et al.).

Overview of the production of iPSC-derived CAR T and NK cells. Somatic cells (commonly derived from peripheral blood) are engineered by the introduction of pluripotency-associated genes to generate an iPSC line which is then used to generate a carefully characterized iPSC master cell bank. This can then be subjected to genetic modification enabling the introduction of exogenous genes (e.g., that encoding for a CAR) and/or genome editing (e.g., to reduce immunogenicity of the cells). Subsequently, the gene-edited clone is expanded to develop a master cell bank. These cells may be differentiated to generate CD34 + haematopoietic stem cells which in turn can be further differentiated to generate mature functional T cells or NK cells

While allogeneic cell products are already demonstrating clinical promise, these strategies remain subject to donor variability, leading to batch to batch heterogeneity. To address this, it is desirable to utilise a single renewable cell source to standardise the manufacture and quality of these novel pharmaceuticals. One approach that has the potential to achieve true consistency and unlimited scalability involves the development of CAR-engineered induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) (Nianias and Themeli). The potential for iPSC-related technology in regenerative medicine is widely appreciated owing to the unique capacity of these cells to undergo unlimited self-renewal and to differentiate into all adult tissue types (Yamanaka and Blau). Almost all somatic cell types have been successfully re-programmed to achieve pluripotency through the introduction of specific sets of reprogramming factors. These comprise the co-expression of OCT3/4, SOX2, KLF4 and c-MYC (Takahashi et al.) or OCT4, SOX2, NANOG, and LIN28, a combination that is believed to be less tumorigenic (Sadeqi Nezhad et al.; Yu et al.). Delivery of reprogramming factors may be achieved using traditional integrating viral vectors (e.g., retrovirus or lentivirus) or non-integrating systems (e.g., episomal, minicircle or transposon-based vectors, Sendai virus, plasmids, mRNA or microRNAs) that minimise risk of insertional mutagenesis (Sadeqi Nezhad et al.). Successful generation of iPSCs can be confirmed by the detection of a panel of cell surface and intracellular markers associated with pluripotency (Sadeqi Nezhad et al.).

iPSC-Derived CAR T Cells

2019 ). Systems may involve the production of CD34+ haematopoietic stem cells from so-called embryoid bodies, spontaneous aggregates which form when iPSCs are cultured in suspension without feeder cells. Alternatively, CD34+ differentiation may be prompted by culture of iPSCs on stromal cells (e.g., OP9 or lines derived from the aorta-gonad-mesonephros region) in the presence of morphogens that favour mesoderm specification followed by hemogenic endothelial specification. The resultant CD34+ cells are then replated on monolayers that provide supportive factors such as interleukin (IL)-7 and stem cell factor in addition to Notch signalling via Delta-like ligands (DLL) 1 or 4, thereby promoting T-cell differentiation (e.g., OP9-DLL1 or DLL4). Alternatively, artificial thymic organoid cultures (ATOC) may be generated to achieve this step. This involves the culture of iPSC-derived embryonic mesodermal progenitors with stromal cells (e.g., MS5) that have been engineered to express human DLL1 or DLL4. Importantly, iPSC-derived re-differentiated human T cells are highly proliferative naïve cells with increased telomere length and maintained effector function (Nishimura et al. 2013 ). Nonetheless, in many cases these cells are not truly identical to primary human T cells. For example, they may lack molecules such as CD2, CD5 and CD28, while exhibiting atypical expression of CD56 or γδ T-cell features (Minagawa et al. 2018 ; Nishimura et al. 2013 ; Themeli et al. 2013 , 2015 ; Vizcardo et al. 2013 ). Interestingly, previous studies in transgenic murine models have proposed that T-cell differentiation depends on thymic signals via Notch and TCR and thus a skew development between αβ versus γδ can be explained by differences in Notch signal strength (Garbe et al. 2006 ; Vizcardo et al. 2019 ). Recently, methods have been described to generate early memory phenotype iPSC-derived CD8+ T cells (Kawai et al. 2021 ). One described an alternative approach to rejuvenate T cells entails electroporation of effector cells with mRNA encoding for eight selected transcription factors (LEF1, KLF7, ID3, EOMES, BCL6, TCF7, FOXP1, and FOXO1), promoting reverse differentiation of these cells (Lu et al. 2020 ). Yet the generation of T lymphocytes from iPSC is a multi-step differentiation process which is variably efficient and thus, makes challenging clinical applications (Nishimura et al. 2013 ; Themeli et al. 2013 ; Vizcardo et al. 2013 ). In seeking to integrate CAR and iPSC technologies, it was logical to first attempt to generate iPSC-derived CAR T cells. Despite considerable efforts, in vitro generation of T cells from many human pluripotent stem cells proved challenging, prompting efforts to re-program T cells themselves to become iPSCs (T-iPSCs) (Montel-Hagen and Crooks). Systems may involve the production of CD34haematopoietic stem cells from so-called embryoid bodies, spontaneous aggregates which form when iPSCs are cultured in suspension without feeder cells. Alternatively, CD34differentiation may be prompted by culture of iPSCs on stromal cells (e.g., OP9 or lines derived from the aorta-gonad-mesonephros region) in the presence of morphogens that favour mesoderm specification followed by hemogenic endothelial specification. The resultant CD34cells are then replated on monolayers that provide supportive factors such as interleukin (IL)-7 and stem cell factor in addition to Notch signalling via Delta-like ligands (DLL) 1 or 4, thereby promoting T-cell differentiation (e.g., OP9-DLL1 or DLL4). Alternatively, artificial thymic organoid cultures (ATOC) may be generated to achieve this step. This involves the culture of iPSC-derived embryonic mesodermal progenitors with stromal cells (e.g., MS5) that have been engineered to express human DLL1 or DLL4. Importantly, iPSC-derived re-differentiated human T cells are highly proliferative naïve cells with increased telomere length and maintained effector function (Nishimura et al.). Nonetheless, in many cases these cells are not truly identical to primary human T cells. For example, they may lack molecules such as CD2, CD5 and CD28, while exhibiting atypical expression of CD56 or γδ T-cell features (Minagawa et al.; Nishimura et al.; Themeli et al.; Vizcardo et al.). Interestingly, previous studies in transgenic murine models have proposed that T-cell differentiation depends on thymic signals via Notch and TCR and thus a skew development between αβ versus γδ can be explained by differences in Notch signal strength (Garbe et al.; Vizcardo et al.). Recently, methods have been described to generate early memory phenotype iPSC-derived CD8T cells (Kawai et al.). One described an alternative approach to rejuvenate T cells entails electroporation of effector cells with mRNA encoding for eight selected transcription factors (LEF1, KLF7, ID3, EOMES, BCL6, TCF7, FOXP1, and FOXO1), promoting reverse differentiation of these cells (Lu et al.). Yet the generation of T lymphocytes from iPSC is a multi-step differentiation process which is variably efficient and thus, makes challenging clinical applications (Nishimura et al.; Themeli et al.; Vizcardo et al.).

+ T cells retain the endogenous rearranged αβ TCR (Nishimura et al. 2013 ; Vizcardo et al. 2013 ). Accordingly, T-cell clones with specificity for a variety of tumour antigens have been converted to T-iPSC, and thereafter differentiated to generate cytotoxic T cells that retained original target reactivity (Maeda et al. 2016 ; Minagawa et al. 2018 ; Vizcardo et al. 2013 ). Alternatively, clinical grade non T-cell derived iPSCs may be used as starting material following transduction to express a TCR of appropriate specificity (Iriguchi et al. 2021 ). This approach benefits also from the fact that de novo iPSC generation is not required. Nonetheless, there remains a possibility that further TCR re-arrangements could occur during differentiation (Minagawa et al. 2018 ; Themeli et al. 2015 ), a risk that has been attenuated through inactivation of a RAG recombinase gene in the iPSCs (Minagawa et al. 2018 ). Alternatively, genome editing approaches such as deletion within the TCRA gene (encodes TCRα) or insertion of a CAR gene at that locus also offer the potential to circumvent risk of toxicity mediated by the endogenous TCR (Eyquem et al. 2017 ). A further challenge imposed by the generation of iPSC-derived CAR T cells relates to the occurrence of random TCR rearrangements during iPSC to lymphoid differentiation, giving rise to cells with unpredictable potential for alloreactivity. Use of T cells of defined specificity as starting material helps to circumvent this issue since derived T-iPSCs and single positive CD8T cells retain the endogenous rearranged αβ TCR (Nishimura et al.; Vizcardo et al.). Accordingly, T-cell clones with specificity for a variety of tumour antigens have been converted to T-iPSC, and thereafter differentiated to generate cytotoxic T cells that retained original target reactivity (Maeda et al.; Minagawa et al.; Vizcardo et al.). Alternatively, clinical grade non T-cell derived iPSCs may be used as starting material following transduction to express a TCR of appropriate specificity (Iriguchi et al.). This approach benefits also from the fact that de novo iPSC generation is not required. Nonetheless, there remains a possibility that further TCR re-arrangements could occur during differentiation (Minagawa et al.; Themeli et al.), a risk that has been attenuated through inactivation of arecombinase gene in the iPSCs (Minagawa et al.). Alternatively, genome editing approaches such as deletion within thegene (encodes TCRα) or insertion of a CAR gene at that locus also offer the potential to circumvent risk of toxicity mediated by the endogenous TCR (Eyquem et al.).

2012 ). In consideration of the highly polymorphic nature of the HLA system, Nakatsuji et al. ( 2008 )estimated that an iPSC bank with 50 HLA-homozygous iPSC lines would provide a match for approximately 73% of the Japanese population. Similarly, Taylor et al. ( 2012 ) suggested that 93% of the UK population would find a fully matched donor in a bank containing 150 HLA-homozygous lines. However, requirements for comprehensive population matching in some ancestries such as African Americans are likely to be considerably higher. As an alternative to the use of HLA homozygous iPSC, genome-editing technologies may be used to simplify requirements for donor histocompatibility (Xu et al. 2019 ). Using a strategy that combined biallelic depletion of HLA-A and HLA-B with retention of a single HLA-C haplotype, they estimated that most of the world’s population would find a match within a bank of 12 iPSC master cell lines. HLA-C allotypes fall into two groups (C1 and C2), both of which serve as important ligands for inhibitory and activating KIRs found on NK cells. Moreover, to further reduce risk of immune rejection, this approach could be linked with HLA-class II depletion by inactivation of the class II major histocompatibility complex transactivator gene, CIITA (Xu et al. 2019 ). However, one difficulty that may arise with this solution is the potential for homozygous C1 or C2 cells to be recognised and killed by NK cells that are heterozygous for C1/ C2 (Ichise et al. 2017 ). In an alternative approach, “invisible iPSC-derived T cells” were recently generated through deletion of β 2 -microglobulin, CIITA and the NK cell–ligand poliovirus receptor CD155, accompanied by expression of the NK cell-inhibitory ligand HLA-E, thereby minimising recognition by recipient cytotoxic T cells and NK cells (Wang et al. 2021 ). An additional constraint to the development of a bank of clinical grade iPSC lines is the potential immune rejection of these allogeneic products. For this reason, selection of HLA homozygous donors may be preferred to simplify the process of recipient matching. To determine the number of donors required to construct a bank of HLA-haplotype-matched iPSCs in discrete populations, probabilistic models have been developed (Gourraud et al.). In consideration of the highly polymorphic nature of the HLA system, Nakatsuji et al. ()estimated that an iPSC bank with 50 HLA-homozygous iPSC lines would provide a match for approximately 73% of the Japanese population. Similarly, Taylor et al. () suggested that 93% of the UK population would find a fully matched donor in a bank containing 150 HLA-homozygous lines. However, requirements for comprehensive population matching in some ancestries such as African Americans are likely to be considerably higher. As an alternative to the use of HLA homozygous iPSC, genome-editing technologies may be used to simplify requirements for donor histocompatibility (Xu et al.). Using a strategy that combined biallelic depletion of HLA-A and HLA-B with retention of a single HLA-C haplotype, they estimated that most of the world’s population would find a match within a bank of 12 iPSC master cell lines. HLA-C allotypes fall into two groups (C1 and C2), both of which serve as important ligands for inhibitory and activating KIRs found on NK cells. Moreover, to further reduce risk of immune rejection, this approach could be linked with HLA-class II depletion by inactivation of the class II major histocompatibility complex transactivator gene,(Xu et al.). However, one difficulty that may arise with this solution is the potential for homozygous C1 or C2 cells to be recognised and killed by NK cells that are heterozygous for C1/ C2 (Ichise et al.). In an alternative approach, “invisible iPSC-derived T cells” were recently generated through deletion of β-microglobulin,and the NK cell–ligand poliovirus receptor CD155, accompanied by expression of the NK cell-inhibitory ligand HLA-E, thereby minimising recognition by recipient cytotoxic T cells and NK cells (Wang et al.).

2013 ). Healthy donor peripheral blood T cells were engineered by retroviral transduction to express KLF4, SOX2, OCT-4 and C-MYC, after which multiple T-iPSC clones were isolated. One clone was engineered to express a CD19-specific CAR by lentiviral transduction and then induced to undergo embryoid body formation followed by T-cell differentiation using Notch-expressing feeder cells and appropriate cytokine combinations. Function of iPSC-derived CAR T cells was demonstrated in vitro and in tumour xenograft models. Using gene expression analysis, they showed similarity of the cells to γδ T cells, although they maintained expression of the endogenous αβ TCR. The first application of iPSC technology for the generation of CAR T cells was described by the group of Michel Sadelain (Themeli et al.). Healthy donor peripheral blood T cells were engineered by retroviral transduction to express KLF4, SOX2, OCT-4 and C-MYC, after which multiple T-iPSC clones were isolated. One clone was engineered to express a CD19-specific CAR by lentiviral transduction and then induced to undergo embryoid body formation followed by T-cell differentiation using Notch-expressing feeder cells and appropriate cytokine combinations. Function of iPSC-derived CAR T cells was demonstrated in vitro and in tumour xenograft models. Using gene expression analysis, they showed similarity of the cells to γδ T cells, although they maintained expression of the endogenous αβ TCR.

2021 ). Starting material used in this method was either a T-cell clone or an iPSC that had been engineered to express a defined TCR. Notably, introduction of a TCR into an iPSC of non T-cell origin also enhanced T-cell commitment compared to unmodified iPSC. T-cell differentiation was facilitated by the inclusion of CXCL12 and a p38 MAPK kinase inhibitor in the culture. Functionality of CD19 CAR-expressing cells was demonstrated using this system. However, the culture process required 4 months for completion, a drawback that the authors suggest can be circumvented by the generation of a cell bank which is used later for downstream modification such as CAR engineering. Moreover, anti-tumour activity of these iPSC derived CAR T cells was less convincing than that of primary T cells engineered to express the same CAR. This may reflect the fact that CD4+ T cells were not present in the iPSC derived cultures (Iriguchi et al. 2021 ). Given these findings, there has been interest in the development of technologies that permit the generation of single positive CD4+ T cells from iPSCs, for example using ATOC systems (Yano et al. 2019 ). Traditional methods used to generate iPSC-derived T cells have employed a range of feeder cell lines, as summarised above. However, this imposes significant obstacles to the design of cGMP compliant manufacturing processes. Recently, a feeder-free method has been described with potential to allow efficient and scalable T-cell generation from iPSCs (Iriguchi et al.). Starting material used in this method was either a T-cell clone or an iPSC that had been engineered to express a defined TCR. Notably, introduction of a TCR into an iPSC of non T-cell origin also enhanced T-cell commitment compared to unmodified iPSC. T-cell differentiation was facilitated by the inclusion of CXCL12 and a p38 MAPK kinase inhibitor in the culture. Functionality of CD19 CAR-expressing cells was demonstrated using this system. However, the culture process required 4 months for completion, a drawback that the authors suggest can be circumvented by the generation of a cell bank which is used later for downstream modification such as CAR engineering. Moreover, anti-tumour activity of these iPSC derived CAR T cells was less convincing than that of primary T cells engineered to express the same CAR. This may reflect the fact that CD4T cells were not present in the iPSC derived cultures (Iriguchi et al.). Given these findings, there has been interest in the development of technologies that permit the generation of single positive CD4T cells from iPSCs, for example using ATOC systems (Yano et al.).

2013 ). Currently, Fate Therapeutics has developed FT819 in which a CD19 CAR gene has been inserted into the TCRα ( TRAC ) locus to achieve more regulated CAR expression and abrogating risk of GvHD. The CAR endodomain contains an attenuated CD3ζ sequence in which only the membrane proximal immunoreceptor tyrosine-based activation motif (ITAM) retains functionality, a modification that reduces exhaustion of engineered primary T cells (Feucht et al. 2019 ). In in vitro functional studies, FT819 showed antigen-dependent mechanisms including cytokine release and cytotoxicity activity, while, in in vivo xenograft models of disseminated lymphoblastic leukaemia, this product demonstrated enhanced tumour burden control and extended survival rate compared to primary CAR19 T cells (Chang et al. 2019 ). A multicentre phase 1 study (NCT04629729) has been designed for patients with relapsed refractory B-cell lymphomas, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and pre-B ALL (Park et al. 2020 ). Treatment of the first ALL patient in this study was announced recently ( https://​ir.​fatetherapeutics​.​com/​news-releases/​news-release-details/​fate-therapeutics-announces-treatment-first-patient-landmark , accessed 13 September 2021). Other companies with advancing plans for clinical translation of related technologies include Takeda/ Kyoto University, Mesoblast/Cartherics and Notch/Allogene. Clinical translation of iPSC-derived CAR T cells is being led by a number of companies worldwide. To date, Fate Therapeutics is uniquely capable of generating large quantities of uniformly multi-edited off-the-shelf CAR T-cell products. The company developed its own iPSC-product platform and stage-specific T-cell differentiation protocol without the need for feeder cells or serum. Consequently, it can generate fully characterized clonal iPSC lines that can be expanded and achieve > 100,000-fold expansion in a highly scalable manufacturing process (Knorr et al.). Currently, Fate Therapeutics has developed FT819 in which a CD19 CAR gene has been inserted into the TCRα () locus to achieve more regulated CAR expression and abrogating risk of GvHD. The CAR endodomain contains an attenuated CD3ζ sequence in which only the membrane proximal immunoreceptor tyrosine-based activation motif (ITAM) retains functionality, a modification that reduces exhaustion of engineered primary T cells (Feucht et al.). In in vitro functional studies, FT819 showed antigen-dependent mechanisms including cytokine release and cytotoxicity activity, while, in in vivo xenograft models of disseminated lymphoblastic leukaemia, this product demonstrated enhanced tumour burden control and extended survival rate compared to primary CAR19 T cells (Chang et al.). A multicentre phase 1 study (NCT04629729) has been designed for patients with relapsed refractory B-cell lymphomas, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and pre-B ALL (Park et al.). Treatment of the first ALL patient in this study was announced recently (accessed 13 September 2021). Other companies with advancing plans for clinical translation of related technologies include Takeda/ Kyoto University, Mesoblast/Cartherics and Notch/Allogene.