Immunotherapy in Ovarian Cancer

Immunological checkpoint inhibitors are the most promising prospective therapy for incurable tumors, including ovarian cancer.

When an effector T-cell binds a specific ligand on a tumor cell, immune checkpoints (co-signaling pathways that modify T-cell receptor (TCR) signaling) may enhance or suppress the immune response. Immune checkpoints act as a negative feedback mechanism, modulating effector cell response to protect the host against autoimmunity and maintain self-tolerance. These pathways play an important role during tumorigenesis, as they are the main mechanism of tumor cell immune resistance. The best-known and widely used checkpoints include T-cell surface molecules, such as cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA-4) and programmed death 1 (PD-1) (Friese et al. 2020; Hamanishi et al. 2015; Robert et al. 2014; Wieser et al. 2018).

The tumor-specific immune response is activated after the recognition of cancer cell-specific antigens. Antigen-presenting cells (APCs), similarly to dendritic cells, migrate to the lymph nodes and present antigens to T cells, which in turn are responsible for attacking cancer via TCRs (Chen and Flies 2013).

Immune checkpoints modify T-cell response, suppressing or stimulating immunity during antigen presentation. For example, the interaction between CD28 on T cells and B7 protein on APC cells is responsible for the initiation of the immune response. In turn, CTLA-4 negatively regulates the early phase of T-cell activation (Chen and Flies 2013; Hamanishi et al. 2016).

These immune mechanisms are also present in the local environment of cancer. The interaction of PD-1 protein on T cells and programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) protein on cancer cells causes attenuation of T-cell action. In patients with ovarian cancer, PD-L1 expression is associated with a worse prognosis and is correlated with the suppression of local immune response (Zamarin et al. 2020).

The mechanism of immunotherapy is based on blocking natural immune response inhibitor pathways, enabling T cells to remain active and eliminate cancer cells.

The response to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD-1/PD-L1, depends on the heterogeneity of the tumor microenvironment, which may be characterized as cold (noninflamed) or hot (inflamed). Hot tumors show higher T-cell infiltration and activity level than cold tumors, resulting in a better response to immunotherapy. Researchers are investigating whether combined therapies and stimulation of the tumor’s immune system can enhance the response to immunotherapy (Duan et al. 2020).

CTLA-4 Inhibitors—IPILIMUMAB CTLA-4 inhibitors are immune checkpoint blockers stimulating the immune response. Ipilimumab, the anti-CTLA-4 antibody, is mostly used in treatment of malignant melanoma (Hodi et al. 2010). However, dose-dependent side effects often develop within the first few weeks to months after treatment, affecting the skin, gastrointestinal tract, liver, and endocrine system. The immune toxicity appears more frequently and more severely during administration of ipilimumab compared to PDL-1 inhibitors (Fecher et al. 2013).

Antibodies Against PD-1/PD-L1 Antibodies against PD-1/PD-L1 are successfully used in treatment of malignant melanoma, non-small-cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer. The blockade of the PD-1 inhibitor pathway is being clinically explored and has shown less immunotoxicity than ipilimumab. The side effects are similar, but occur less frequently and are less severe. The only exception is a higher risk of pneumonitis. However, monotherapy with nivolumab presented a low tumor response in ovarian cancer (Hamanishi et al. 2015). Pembrolizumab administered as a single agent was effective only in a small fraction of patients with recurrent ovarian cancer (Matulonis et al. 2019). The overall response rate ranged 7–9%, depending on the number of previous platinum regimens (Matulonis et al. 2019).