Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis 1/2022

01.12.2022 | Original Article

Monitoring of Soluble Forms of BAFF System (BAFF, APRIL, sR-BAFF, sTACI and sBCMA) in Kidney Transplantation

verfasst von: Rafael Alfaro, Santiago Llorente, Pedro Martinez, Víctor Jimenez-Coll, Helios Martínez-Banaclocha, José Antonio Galián, Carmen Botella, María Rosa Moya-Quiles, Jesús de la Peña-Moral, Alfredo Minguela, Isabel Legaz, Manuel Muro

Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis | Ausgabe 1/2022

Abstract

BAFF system plays an essential role in B cells homeostasis and tolerance, although it has widely not been tested in transplantation with doubtful results. The main purpose was to study the BAFF soluble forms and their correlation with acute rejection (AR) and donor-specific antibodies production. Serum levels of BAFF, APRIL, and soluble forms of their receptors were analyzed in renal recipients with and without acute rejection (AR/NAR) appearance. All molecules were evaluated at pre- and post-transplantation. sTACI showed a significant correlation with BAFF and sR-BAFF levels, and sBCMA also showed a positive correlation with sAPRIL levels. A significant increase in sAPRIL levels in patients suffering AR was also found, and ROC curves analysis showed an AUC = 0.724, a concentration of 6.05 ng/ml (sensitivity: 66.7%; specificity: 73.3%), the best cutoff point for predicting AR. In the post-transplant dynamics of sAPRIL levels in the longitudinal cohort, we observed a significant decrease at 3 and 6 month post-transplantation compared to pretransplantation status. We also observed that recipients with high pre-transplant levels of sAPRIL generated antibodies earlier than those with lower sAPRIL levels, although their long-term post-transplantation was not different. Our results show that elevated serum levels of APRIL may be helpful as a biomarker for the diagnosis of AR, although the longitudinal study shows that it is not helpful as a prognostic biomarker.
