Fig. 1 Scanning electron microscopy of exosomes. Left: NC group. Right: AS group, the exosome was shown in white arrow

Fig. 4 Scanning electron microscopy of exosomes. A NC group. B AS group, C GW4869 group; D CD5L group. The exosome was showed in white arrow

Authors would like to correct the error in figures of 1 and 4. The correct version of figures updated here. The original article has been corrected.