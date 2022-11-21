 Skip to main content
Special Issue: Novel Diagnostic and Therapeutic Approach Options in Lupus Nephritis

New Treatment Options in Lupus Nephritis

verfasst von: Pauline M. Montigny, Frédéric A. Houssiau

Abstract

The aim of this study is to report major recent progresses in the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN). Results of controlled randomized trials are discussed in view of the unmet needs in the field. Current treatments of LN are not satisfactory, with a disappointing proportion of 20–30% of patients achieving complete renal response within 6–12 months, and 5–20% developing end-stage kidney disease within ten years. Two drugs (belimumab and voclosporin) have been officially registered by the medical agencies as add on treatment of LN, a first-in-history success after decades of use of non-registered drugs and trial failures. Other targeted therapies (obinutuzumab and anifrolumab) are currently tested in Phase III trials, after interesting results in Phase II studies. Unanswered questions related to the use of these new drugs are discussed. Recent trials have opened new avenues for the treatment of LN which will hopefully reduce the rate of chronic kidney disease.
Literatur
Gladman DD, Urowitz MB, Rahman P et al (2003) Accrual of organ damage over time in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. J Rheumatol 30:1955–1959 PubMed
Metadaten
Titel
New Treatment Options in Lupus Nephritis
verfasst von
Pauline M. Montigny
Frédéric A. Houssiau
Publikationsdatum
01.12.2022
Verlag
Springer International Publishing
Erschienen in
Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis / Ausgabe 1/2022
Print ISSN: 0004-069X
Elektronische ISSN: 1661-4917
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00005-022-00647-8

