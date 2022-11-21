New Treatment Options in Lupus Nephritis

Abstract

The aim of this study is to report major recent progresses in the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN). Results of controlled randomized trials are discussed in view of the unmet needs in the field. Current treatments of LN are not satisfactory, with a disappointing proportion of 20–30% of patients achieving complete renal response within 6–12 months, and 5–20% developing end-stage kidney disease within ten years. Two drugs (belimumab and voclosporin) have been officially registered by the medical agencies as add on treatment of LN, a first-in-history success after decades of use of non-registered drugs and trial failures. Other targeted therapies (obinutuzumab and anifrolumab) are currently tested in Phase III trials, after interesting results in Phase II studies. Unanswered questions related to the use of these new drugs are discussed. Recent trials have opened new avenues for the treatment of LN which will hopefully reduce the rate of chronic kidney disease.