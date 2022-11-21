 Skip to main content
Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis 1/2022

01.12.2022 | Original Article

Elevated Levels of Soluble CD147 are Associated with Hyperinflammation and Disease Severity in COVID-19: A Proof-of-Concept Clinical Study

verfasst von: Rashidi Springall, Julieta González-Flores, Carlos García-Ávila, Yaneli Juárez-Vicuña, Adrián Hernández-Diazcouder, Ricardo Márquez-Velasco, Sergio Cásares-Alvarado, Fausto Sánchez-Muñoz, Edna Basilio-Gálvez, Mauricio Castillo-Salazar, Martha A. Ballinas-Verdugo, Malinalli Brianza-Padilla, José L. Sánchez-Gloria, Claudia Tavera-Alonso, Julio Sandoval, Héctor González-Pacheco, Luis M. Amezcua-Guerra

Erschienen in: Archivum Immunologiae et Therapiae Experimentalis | Ausgabe 1/2022

Abstract

To evaluate soluble CD147 levels in COVID-19 and identify whether these are associated with hyperinflammation and disease severity. One-hundred and nine COVID-19 patients and 72 healthy blood donors were studied. Levels of CD147, matrix metalloproteases (MMP) and inflammatory markers were measured on hospital arrival, while the need for mechanical ventilation and the occurrence of death during hospitalization were recorded. CD147 levels were higher in COVID-19 (1.6, 1.0–2.3 vs 1.3, 1.0–1.6 ng/ml; P = 0.003) than controls. MMP-2 (9.2, 4.5–12.9 vs 4.2, 3.7–4.6 ng/ml; P < 0.001), MMP-3 (1.1, 0.9–1.3 vs 0.9, 0.7–1.0 ng/ml; P < 0.001) and MMP-9 (0.9, 0.5–1.2 vs 0.4, 0.2–0.6 ng/ml; P < 0.001) were also higher in COVID-19, while MMP-1 (0.6, 0–1.4 vs 0.6, 0.3–0.7 ng/ml; P = 0.711) was not different. Significant correlations were found between CD147 and MMP-2 (ρ = 0.34), MMP-3 (ρ = 0.21), interleukin 6 (ρ = 0.21), and the neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio (ρ = 0.26). Furthermore, CD147 levels were higher in patients who required mechanical ventilation (1.8, 1.4–2.4 vs 1.2, 0.8–1.9 ng/ml; P < 0.001) and in those who ultimately died (1.9, 1.4–2.7 vs 1.4, 0.9–1.9 ng/ml; P = 0.009). CD147 is elevated in COVID-19 and appears to contribute to hyperinflammation and disease severity.
The Effect of Inhaled Air Particulate Matter SRM 1648a on the Development of Mild Collagen-Induced Arthritis in DBA/J Mice
Immunotherapy in Ovarian Cancer
