What Has Immunology Brought to Periodontal Disease in Recent Years?

Understanding the importance of non-specific inflammatory reaction in the pathogenesis of periodontal inflammation resulted in a shift of therapeutic strategies. The standard approach is aimed at improvement of oral hygiene procedures and professional tooth cleaning (which should result in elimination the biofilm and continuous control of bacterial colonization). Recently, periodontologists have also turned their attention to immunomodulation (Preshaw 2018). As described before, lack of hygiene—and following bacterial colonization of gingival pockets—always results in gingivitis (Löe et al. 1965), and not in all individuals, gingivitis progresses into periodontitis (Löe et al. 1986). It was assumed that in the subpopulation of “susceptible individuals” either local factors facilitate bacterial infection, or systemic factors impair immune response, resulting in “hypersensitivity” of the non-specific inflammatory component. The former may be relatively easily managed by dental personnel. The latter requires medications suppressing over-reaction of neutrophils and macrophages, and neutralization of their activity. The so-called “host modulation therapy” includes usage of a wide variety of anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating medications, which will be described below.

MMP’s take a part in degradation of connective tissues. MMP inhibitors were, therefore, regarded as a convenient therapy for modulation of non-specific inflammatory reaction. Doxycycline turned out to be effective in this field. Despite of its antibacterial properties, it also supresses the activity of neutrophil collagenase. This function is also active in smaller doses of doxycycline (20 vs 100 mg used in antimicrobial therapy). Moreover, doxycycline was much more effective in supressing MMP-8 and MMP-9 (secreted by neutrophils) than MMP-1 (secreted by fibroblasts). It led to the assumption that doxycycline is much more specific in modulating inflammation-derived degradation of collagen than physiological turnover of tissues. This stood behind the introduction of subantimicrobial dose doxycycline (SDD) in periodontal therapy (Preshaw et al. 2004). The 20 mg doxycycline (Periostat) for 20 years has been used in the therapy. A review of three studies (92 patients total) showed SDD to be effective in reduction of major clinical periodontal parameters, though the authors reported a high risk of bias and concluded with a call for further, more thorough evaluation (Sgolastra et al. 2011). The panel report of the American Dental Association published four years later confirmed the efficacy of SDD among other adjunctive therapies of periodontal inflammation (Smiley et al. 2015). The most recent analysis was published in 2020, and evaluated SDD together with other adjunctive periodontal therapies (Donos et al. 2020). SDD was evaluated basing on seven studies, five of which were included into the meta-analysis. The authors concluded that SDD was effective in reducing clinical periodontal parameters. In moderate forms of the disease (stage I and II of periodontitis), the achieved progress, however, still statistically significant, was relatively small. The authors stated that the risk of developing drug resistance and treatment costs do not justify its usage in mild forms of periodontitis (stages I and II) and recommend its introduction as an adjunctive agent in stages III and IV of periodontal inflammation (Donos et al. 2020). In another study Trombelli et al. (2020) compared SDD with photodynamic therapy—local release of reactive oxygen species after treating the applied photosentisizer with specific light frequency. The authors did not find any differences between those two additional methods of non-surgical periodontal treatment (Trombelli et al. 2020). Soon after the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP) published its recommendation for treatment of stages I–III of periodontitis. Its workgroups also evaluated host-modulation agents proposed as supportive periodontal therapeutics. EFP suggested not to use SDD as an adjunct to mechanical instrumentation due to a reported risk of liver enzymes’ elevation, unavailability of SDD in several European countries, and the abovementioned risk of triggering bacterial immunity (Sanz et al. 2020). Nevertheless, EFP acknowledged that SDD is particularly effective in severe conditions (where pocket depths reach 7 mm or more) (Sanz et al. 2020).

Non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) constitute another group of immunomodulating medications, widely used in multiple medicine disciplines not only used as anti-inflammatory substances, but also as analgesics or antipyretics. The rationale standing behind the use of NSAIDs in periodontology was their ability to inhibit prostaglandins, which are known to mediate bone resorption. Yet in the 1980s, cross-sectional studies revealed that patients suffering from musculoskeletal disorders and due to this, taking NSAIDs for the prolonged time had better periodontal status than generally healthy individuals (Waite et al. 1981). NSAIDs were used in treatment of periodontitis with relatively good results for periodontal tissues. However, also multiple adverse effects characteristic for NSAIDs were noted, including gastrointestinal problems, tendency for prolonged bleeding, reduced renal perfusion with subsequent fluid retention, and allergic reactions. The abovementioned panel of EFP experts recommending treatment protocols for stages I–III of periodontitis (Sanz et al. 2020) also evaluated the efficacy of NSAIDs, both used systemically and locally. For both local and systemic usage, two randomized-controlled trials were evaluated (Flemmig et al. 1995; Heasman et al. 1993; Oduncuoglu et al. 2018; Yen et al. 2008). All source studies reported improvement of periodontal parameters (namely pocket depth) after NSAIDs usage, no meta-analysis was performed though, due to heterogeneity. A high risk of bias was also reported, as none of the studies provide information on sample size calculation or were underpowered, all of them also declared industry funding (Sanz et al. 2020). The EFP workgroup recommended not to use NSAIDs in the therapy, due to relatively small benefits reported in the studies with high burden of bias, which together with a high risk of drug side effects does not validate recommending them in periodontal therapy (Sanz et al. 2020).