What Has Immunology Brought to Periodontal Disease in Recent Years?
Abstract
Recent decades have shed a new light on the pathomechanism of periodontal inflammation. While classic periodontology concentrates on biofilm control, oral hygiene improvement, professional tooth cleaning and surgical correction of damaged periodontal tissues, new aspects of the destruction mechanisms are being raised. Among them, the greatest attention is paid to the influence of host response on the clinical manifestations of the disease. Numerous studies have proved that the shift from gingivitis to periodontitis is not a simple progress of the disease, but an event occurring only in susceptible individuals. Susceptibility may result from appearance of local factors facilitating biofilm accumulation and/or maturation, or from systemic features, among which over-reaction and prolonged agitation of non-specific component of inflammatory response is crucial. The present paper summarizes the association between periodontology and immunology and updates the knowledge accrued mostly in the recent years. After a brief explanation of advances in understanding of the disease aetiology, the most studied and potentially viable immunological markers of periodontal disease are presented. Possible new therapeutic strategies, exploiting knowledge about the nature of host response—immunomodulation and reduction of chronic oxidative stress—are also presented.
KeywordsPeriodontal diseases Immunology Biomarkers Immunomodulation Oxidative stress
Introduction
The twenty-first century has brought a shift of paradigm in approach to the aetiology of periodontal inflammation and its treatment. Since 1960s the association between bacteria and the gingivitis—the superficial form of the disease, affecting gums only—has been proven and established. It was shown that deterioration or lack of oral hygiene leads to enhanced colonization of the gingival sulcus (Löe et al.1965). Following maturation and diversification of bacteria leads—together with the mineralization of extracellular matrix, clinically manifesting as calculus—to chronic gingival inflammation (Trombelli and Farina 2013). It was not clear, however, how gingivitis transits into periodontitis. A simple progress of the disease was denied by classical studies in the 1970s and 1980s, conducted on the population of Sri Lankan tea laborers, individuals deprived not only of dental service, but also oral hygiene. Although all of them manifested gingivitis, there was a significant percentage of subjects not suffering from periodontitis. In their case gingivitis became a stable inflammatory condition and stopped its progress (Löe et al.1986). It became clear that bacteria are necessary, but not sufficient, to initiate periodontitis. That led to description of the so-called “susceptible host”—an individual, that due to some features of his phenotype is prone to develop periodontal inflammation (Hajishengallis 2014). Several local and systemic factors have been identified that increase the risk of initiation or more severe and rapid progress of periodontitis (Van Dyke and Sheilesh 2005). Almost all of them are connected—directly or indirectly—with immune response. The present etiological model of the disease states that periodontal conditions may be stable or unstable. Health is characterised by equilibrium between bacterial load and immune response. An imbalance on the scales leads to progress of periodontal disease. Since such disequilibrium may be caused by either an increase of quality/quantity of microbiota, or a disruption of host defence mechanisms, the new concept of periodontitis involves an immunoinfective etiological model (Loos and van Dyke 2020). It acknowledges what was already obvious from observations—it is unlikely that infection of a pocket would directly lead to destruction of periodontal tissues, because microbiota are natural cohabitants of the oral cavity. In the oral cavity there are 50–100 billion bacteria, over 700 bacterial species in the mouth are identified (Krishnan et al. 2017)—sterilization of the mouth is not only impossible, but potentially harmful. Therefore, attention has been paid to the other weighing pan. Numerous reports have shown that the non-specific component of the immune response, induced by bacteria, is responsible for destruction of periodontal tissues (Van Dyke 2008). Moreover, it has been clearly shown that this exact mechanism is much more important—in terms of pathogenicity and harm for periodontal tissues—than direct toxicity of bacterial enzymes or metabolites (Cekici et al. 2014; Hajishengallis 2014; Van Dyke 2008). Bacteria, apart from secreting numerous enzymes, metabolites and proteins disturbing homeostasis, induce response from neutrophils and macrophages. Since non-specific component relies on the release of reactive oxygen species and degrading enzymes, damage is done both to the microbiota and periodontal tissues. Moreover, lipopolysaccharide fragments of the destroyed bacteria are the strong inducers of the inflammatory response, which further aggravate the damage. Hence, a kind of over-reactive response occurs, which is more significant due to the chronic character of the process and constant supply of the bacteria (Jiao et al. 2014). Referring to the previously mentioned balance status in health and susceptible host concept, some bacteria—regarded as eubiotic microbiota—cause such reaction in a small amount, that results in a clinically unnoticeable immune reaction. Others, however—specifically in the presence of local predisposing factors or systemic features of the host organism—can form a dysbiotic biofilm and may initiate and develop over-reactive and prolonged response of the immune system, that will lead to a periodontal breakdown, clinically manifesting as periodontitis.
Markers of the Disease
Chosen biomarkers for periodontal inflammation, their main function, measured clinical periodontal parameters and the referring articles mentioned in the text
Abbreviation
Full name
Main function
Results
References
MMP-8
Matrix metalloproteinase-8
Degradation of the type I, II and III collagen fibers in the connective tissue
SMD for MMP 1.195 (95% CI 0.72, 1.67)
Meta-analysis Zhang et al. (2018b)
SMD for MMP 35.90 (95% CI − 31.52, 103.33)
Meta-analysis Kim and Kim (2020)
N/A (61 studies reviewed)
Systematic review Al-Majid et al. (2018)
N/A (6 studies reviewed)
Systematic review de Morais et al. (2018)
MMP-9
Matrix metalloproteinase-9
Degradation of the type IV and V collagen fibers in the connective tissue
Salivary levels in ng/mL 283.5 vs 52.6 (periodontitis vs health), p < 0.0001
Cross-sectional study Ebersole et al. (2013)
IL-1
Interleukin 1
Stimulation of the non-specific component of the inflammatory response, induced by the Nfkappaβ
Salivary levels in ng/ml 370.7 vs 191.9 (periodontitis vs health), p = 0.001, after adjustment for risk factors of periodontitis 16.7 vs 12.5 (respectively), p = 0.016
Cross-sectional study Kim et al. (2020)
Mean difference (diabetics with periodontitis vs nondiabetics with periodontitis) 0.90 (95% CI 0.39, 1.41)
Meta-analysis Atieh et al. (2014)
IL-1 raised in GCF of periodontal patients (SMD 1.43; 95% CI 0.93, 1.92)
Meta-analysis Stadler et al. (2016)
IL-1β raised in peri-implant mucositis (SMD 1.94; 95% CI 0.87, 3.35) and peri-implantitis (SMD 2.21; 95% CI 1.32, 3.11)
Meta-analysis Ghassib et al. (2018)
IL-1β mRNA raised in gingival tissue (mean difference 3.62; 95%CI: 3.43, 3.81), IL-1β raised in GCF (mean difference 95.94; 95% CI 81.96, 109.92)
Meta-analysis Caldeira et al. (2021)
IL-6
Interleukin 6
Promotion of the osteoclasts’ formation
Salivary levels in ng/mL 90.9 vs 7.2 (periodontitis vs health), p < 0.0001
Cross-sectional study Ebersole et al. (2013)
No significant difference for diabetics with periodontitis vs nondiabetics with periodontitis: 0.70 (95% CI − 0.70, 1.41)
Meta-analysis Atieh et al. (2014)
IL-6 raised in GCF of periodontal patients (SMD 1.64; 95% CI 0.66, 2.63)
Meta-analysis Stadler et al. (2016)
IL-6 raised in peri-implant mucositis (SMD 1.17; 95% CI 0.16, 3.19) and peri-implantitis (SMD 1.72; 95% CI 0.56, 2.87)
Meta-analysis Ghassib et al. (2018)
IL-6 mRNA raised in gingival tissue (mean difference 5.42; 95% CI 5.15, 5.68), IL-6 raised in GCF (mean difference 3.63; 95% CI 3.03, 4.23)
Meta-analysis Caldeira et al. (2021)
TNF-α
Tumor necrosis factor alpha
Stimulation of the non-specific component of the inflammatory response, strong chemoattractant
Salivary levels in ng/mL 35.6 vs 3.3 (periodontitis vs health), p < 0.0001
Cross-sectional study Ebersole et al. (2013)
No significant difference for diabetics with periodontitis vs nondiabetics with periodontitis: 0.33 (95% CI − 0.19, 0.86)
Meta-analysis Atieh et al. (2014)
TNF-α raised in peri-implant mucositis (SMD 3.91; 95% CI 1.13, 6.70) and peri-implantitis (SMD 3.78; 95% CI 1.67, 5.89)
Meta-analysis Ghassib et al. (2018)
PGE2
Prostaglandin E2
Stimulation of osteoclast activity
Salivary levels in ng/mL 5.4 vs 1.9 (periodontitis vs health), p = 0.07
Cross-sectional study Ebersole et al. (2013)
RANKL
Receptor Activator of Nuclear factor Kappa-B Ligand
Stimulation of osteoclast activity
Salivary levels in ng/mL 226.1 vs 180 (periodontitis vs health), p = 0.91
Cross-sectional study Ebersole et al. (2013)
N/A (11 studies reviewed)
Systematic review Belibasakis and Bostanci (2012)
Elevation of RANKL in GCF in periodontitis vs health (mean difference 0.32; 95% CI 0.20, 0.43)
Meta-analysis Caldeira et al. (2021)
OPG
Osteoprotegerin
Blocker of RANK
Levels in pg/ml measured at periodontitis and healthy sites 95.5 vs 56.5, respectively, p < 0.001. After treatment 68.9 vs 60.6, difference statistically non-significant
Longitudinal study Lopez Roldan et al. (2020)
N/A (11 studies reviewed)
Systematic review Belibasakis and Bostanci (2012)
MDA
Malondialdehyde
Product of the peroxidation of polyunsaturated fatty acids
Levels in pg/ml measured at periodontitis and healthy sites 3.1 vs 7.0, respectively, p < 0.001. After treatment 6.6 vs 6.7, difference statistically non-significant
Longitudinal study Lopez Roldan et al. (2020)
SMD for salivary MDA 1.74 (95% CI), SMD for MDA in GCF 2.86 (95% CI)
Meta-analysis Chen et al. (2019)
The role of immune response in periodontal disease process was even more recognized with the classifications of periodontal diseases basing directly on antibodies’ levels. In 2007, Prof. Offenbacher conducted a research on 6700 elderly patients and grouped them according to seral immunoglobulins against eight periopathogens. It was found that patients could be grouped due to clusters of the antibodies’ levels, which then correlate with selected clinical periodontal parameters, specifically pocket depth (distance from gingival margin to the base of the pocket formed by gingiva surrounding a given tooth) and bleeding on probing (provoked exudation of blood from the pocket measured by a blunt periodontal probe). The classification, although finally not implemented in general use, was—to the authors’ knowledge—the first attempt to describe periodontal disease severity not solely by parameters measured in the mouth, but also by strength of the immune response (Offenbacher et al. 2007).
Immunomodulation
Understanding the importance of non-specific inflammatory reaction in the pathogenesis of periodontal inflammation resulted in a shift of therapeutic strategies. The standard approach is aimed at improvement of oral hygiene procedures and professional tooth cleaning (which should result in elimination the biofilm and continuous control of bacterial colonization). Recently, periodontologists have also turned their attention to immunomodulation (Preshaw 2018). As described before, lack of hygiene—and following bacterial colonization of gingival pockets—always results in gingivitis (Löe et al. 1965), and not in all individuals, gingivitis progresses into periodontitis (Löe et al. 1986). It was assumed that in the subpopulation of “susceptible individuals” either local factors facilitate bacterial infection, or systemic factors impair immune response, resulting in “hypersensitivity” of the non-specific inflammatory component. The former may be relatively easily managed by dental personnel. The latter requires medications suppressing over-reaction of neutrophils and macrophages, and neutralization of their activity. The so-called “host modulation therapy” includes usage of a wide variety of anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating medications, which will be described below.
MMP’s take a part in degradation of connective tissues. MMP inhibitors were, therefore, regarded as a convenient therapy for modulation of non-specific inflammatory reaction. Doxycycline turned out to be effective in this field. Despite of its antibacterial properties, it also supresses the activity of neutrophil collagenase. This function is also active in smaller doses of doxycycline (20 vs 100 mg used in antimicrobial therapy). Moreover, doxycycline was much more effective in supressing MMP-8 and MMP-9 (secreted by neutrophils) than MMP-1 (secreted by fibroblasts). It led to the assumption that doxycycline is much more specific in modulating inflammation-derived degradation of collagen than physiological turnover of tissues. This stood behind the introduction of subantimicrobial dose doxycycline (SDD) in periodontal therapy (Preshaw et al. 2004). The 20 mg doxycycline (Periostat) for 20 years has been used in the therapy. A review of three studies (92 patients total) showed SDD to be effective in reduction of major clinical periodontal parameters, though the authors reported a high risk of bias and concluded with a call for further, more thorough evaluation (Sgolastra et al. 2011). The panel report of the American Dental Association published four years later confirmed the efficacy of SDD among other adjunctive therapies of periodontal inflammation (Smiley et al. 2015). The most recent analysis was published in 2020, and evaluated SDD together with other adjunctive periodontal therapies (Donos et al. 2020). SDD was evaluated basing on seven studies, five of which were included into the meta-analysis. The authors concluded that SDD was effective in reducing clinical periodontal parameters. In moderate forms of the disease (stage I and II of periodontitis), the achieved progress, however, still statistically significant, was relatively small. The authors stated that the risk of developing drug resistance and treatment costs do not justify its usage in mild forms of periodontitis (stages I and II) and recommend its introduction as an adjunctive agent in stages III and IV of periodontal inflammation (Donos et al. 2020). In another study Trombelli et al. (2020) compared SDD with photodynamic therapy—local release of reactive oxygen species after treating the applied photosentisizer with specific light frequency. The authors did not find any differences between those two additional methods of non-surgical periodontal treatment (Trombelli et al. 2020). Soon after the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP) published its recommendation for treatment of stages I–III of periodontitis. Its workgroups also evaluated host-modulation agents proposed as supportive periodontal therapeutics. EFP suggested not to use SDD as an adjunct to mechanical instrumentation due to a reported risk of liver enzymes’ elevation, unavailability of SDD in several European countries, and the abovementioned risk of triggering bacterial immunity (Sanz et al. 2020). Nevertheless, EFP acknowledged that SDD is particularly effective in severe conditions (where pocket depths reach 7 mm or more) (Sanz et al. 2020).
Non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) constitute another group of immunomodulating medications, widely used in multiple medicine disciplines not only used as anti-inflammatory substances, but also as analgesics or antipyretics. The rationale standing behind the use of NSAIDs in periodontology was their ability to inhibit prostaglandins, which are known to mediate bone resorption. Yet in the 1980s, cross-sectional studies revealed that patients suffering from musculoskeletal disorders and due to this, taking NSAIDs for the prolonged time had better periodontal status than generally healthy individuals (Waite et al. 1981). NSAIDs were used in treatment of periodontitis with relatively good results for periodontal tissues. However, also multiple adverse effects characteristic for NSAIDs were noted, including gastrointestinal problems, tendency for prolonged bleeding, reduced renal perfusion with subsequent fluid retention, and allergic reactions. The abovementioned panel of EFP experts recommending treatment protocols for stages I–III of periodontitis (Sanz et al. 2020) also evaluated the efficacy of NSAIDs, both used systemically and locally. For both local and systemic usage, two randomized-controlled trials were evaluated (Flemmig et al. 1995; Heasman et al. 1993; Oduncuoglu et al. 2018; Yen et al. 2008). All source studies reported improvement of periodontal parameters (namely pocket depth) after NSAIDs usage, no meta-analysis was performed though, due to heterogeneity. A high risk of bias was also reported, as none of the studies provide information on sample size calculation or were underpowered, all of them also declared industry funding (Sanz et al. 2020). The EFP workgroup recommended not to use NSAIDs in the therapy, due to relatively small benefits reported in the studies with high burden of bias, which together with a high risk of drug side effects does not validate recommending them in periodontal therapy (Sanz et al. 2020).
Chosen immunomodulators utilized in periodontal therapy, mechanism of action, measured clinical periodontal parameters and the referring articles mentioned in the text
Name
Action
Results
References
Doxycycline
Inhibition of MMP-8 and MMP-9 in subantimicrobial dose (20 mg)
MD for use of doxycycline 0.88 mm for CAL (95% CI), 0.64 mm for PD (95% CI)
Meta-analysis Sgolastra et al. (2011)
MD for use of doxycycline and PD reduction 0.30 mm for moderate pockets (95% CI) and 0.62 mm for deep pockets (95% CI)
Meta-analysis Donos et al. (2020)
No difference in CAL, PD or BoP between SDD and PDT
Meta-analysis Trombelli et al. (2020)
NSAIDs
Inhibition of prostaglandins
PD for individuals taking NSAIDs vs controls: 1.68 vs 1.95 mms, p < 0.01
Cross-sectional study Waite et al. (1981)
1% flurbiprofren toothpaste twice daily vs placebo: significant greater proportion of sites with bone gain (8.0 vs 3.3%), no differences in sites with bone loss or no change
Randomized-controlled trial Heasman et al. (1993)
0.3% acetylsalicylic acid topically: significant reduction of PD (median 0.26 mm) compared to controls. No significant difference for BoP
Randomized -controlled trial Flemmig et al. (1995)
Celecoxib 200 mg daily: significant reduction of PD and CAL in moderate and deep pockets, compared to controls (3.84 vs 2.06 and 3.74 vs 1.43 mms, respectively)
Randomized -controlled trial Yen et al. (2008)
Diclofenac 50 mg twice daily: significant reduction of PD and attachment gain compared to controls (2.69 vs 2.11 and 2.35 vs 2.12 mms, respectively). Significant reduction of prostaglandin E2 in the GCF (0.06 in logarithmic scale vs no change in controls)
Randomized-controlled trial Oduncuoglu et al. (2018)
Resolvins
Reducing activation of neutrophils
N/A
Systematic review
Advances in Immunomodulation Therapy in Periodontitis
The described medications and substances do not exhaust the topic of potential modulation of inflammatory response. Each month brings new research on this matter, and each of studied topics has a potential to change periodontal therapy and bring it to a new level. A recent review by Chinese authors concerns the use of exosomes. Those vesicles containing any possible particles or substances play the role of intercellular mediators, and may act as a specific and precise regulator of the level of inflammatory response (Lin et al. 2022). Similar data are presented in the study of Kang et al. (2022), who studied the effect of TNF-α on mesenchymal stem cells, in particular the composition of mRNA in exosomes. The results of the study show that treating stem cells with TNF-α enhances immunomodulatory properties of mRNA contained in extracellular vesicles (Kang et al. 2022). A recent study reveals that a subtype of those cells, conditioned with curcumin, may significantly alter immune response. Curcumin, via pathways of extracellular signal-regulated kinase and mTOR (mammalian target of rapamycin), can upregulate cell activity and block prostaglandin E2 activation (Arora et al. 2022). Refined usage of specific stem cells or bacteria can locally change immunological conditions and help specifically design tissue rebuilding and healing processes in the periodontal compartment (Yang et al. 2021). Potential usage of vectoring viruses and gene modification in immunomodulation is, at this moment, problematic due to distortion of immune response by vectors themselves (Evans 2012).
Chronic Oxidative Stress Reductors
On the molecular level, non-specific inflammatory response leads to release of reactive oxygen species (ROS). Generally, ROS play the role of protectors against bacterial invasion, as they cause death of microorganisms. In the process of periodontal disease, neutrophils release oxygen radicals in an excessive and prolonged manner. This is partially the result of the constant presence of bacterial biofilm, on the other hand—of its composition as maturating biofilm contains dysbiotic bacteria, which have the ability to strongly induce non-specific component of the inflammatory response (Chapple et al. 2007). A prolonged and sustained release of ROS results in chronic oxidative stress—inability of an organism to neutralise ROS arising from an imbalance between antioxidants and oxygen free radical (Chapple et al. 2007). This leads eventually to degradation of surrounding tissues, clinically manifesting as progressing periodontal disease. Reducing chronic oxidative stress in modern periodontology can be conducted both in therapy, as a support for the classical instrumentation, or in the maintenance phase, with proper dietary habits preventing periodontal disease relapse. The candidate substance is resveratrol—a polyphenol naturally present in the skin of dark grapes, cranberries and red wine. It was shown to promote fibroblast activity and inhibit bone resorption in a rat model (Bhattarai et al. 2016). Studies in vitro have shown the ability of resveratrol to neutralize pathological properties of Porphyromonas gingivalis, one of the major periopathogens. Resveratrol inhibited formation of biofilm, reduced adherence of bacteria to protein matrix, attenuated induction of the NF-κB pathway and inhibited P. gingivalis protease activity (Ben Lagha et al. 2019). Another potential antioxidant is curcumin—a dietary spice. An animal model has shown curcumin to decrease osteoclastic activity marked by RANKL/OPG ratio (Xiao et al. 2018).
The abovementioned findings were also implemented in so-called “healthy periodontal diet”, low in carbohydrates, but rich in PUFA and antioxidants. A randomized controlled study reported beneficial influence of such nutrients on the clinical periodontal parameters (Woelber et al. 2016). Also, kiwi, fruit very rich in vitamin C, was reported in another randomized trial as able to reduce gingival inflammation index when eaten in the amount of two pieces per day for five months (Graziani et al. 2018). Those results suggest that low-sugar food, rich in omega-3 acids and antioxidants would prove beneficial not only for periodontal tissues, but also for the general well-being (Woelber et al. 2016).
Concluding Remarks
It is worth mentioning that understanding periodontology as an immunological disorder has recently contributed to understanding the connection between periodontitis and systemic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, preterm low birth weight, Alzheimer disease and others. In several of the mentioned conditions, periodontitis is considered as an established risk factor, there is a possibility of discovering new connections in the near future. Those associations are strictly related to immunological reaction, like in diabetes mellitus, where chronic oxidative stress cumulates and is believed to stand behind the aggravation of one disease by another one (Polak and Shapira 2018). In other conditions, like cardiac events or birth complications, the nature of the connection is not yet proven, but chronic inflammation and circulating immunomediators are commonly regarded as bridging factors (Fischer et al. 2021). The gastrointestinal pathway serves as a relatively easy transit route and may link periodontitis with a spectrum of bowel and liver diseases (Rinčić et al. 2022). The last 25 years have brought the paradigm shift from periodontitis regarded as an infection of the pocket to a hyper-reactive response of the immune system to such infection. Further advances in both periodontology and immunology will surely enhance possibilities in the field of prophylaxis, treatment and maintenance of the patients. Modulation of inflammatory response has an even more significant aim. Recent publications of American authors point at the patient’s affinity to develop periodontal disease as the symptom of fast path to chronic diseases, in opposition to smooth aging curve (Kornman and Giannobile 2017). Fast path patients tend to overload their immune system early with unhealthy habits, such as fatty and sugar-rich diet leading to obesity or smoking, which soon lead to development of diseases connected with disturbance of the immune system. The goal of each patient and physician should be to keep the patients on smooth aging curve, so that—according to the studies—they can reach old age in good physical and mental condition (Kornman and Giannobile 2017).
