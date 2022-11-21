Rho Kinases in Embryonic Development and Stem Cell Research

Along with quickly growing research interest, many dissecting tools became available, comprising of chemical inhibitors, expression vectors, siRNA, transgenic mice, systemic and cell type-specific knockout animals. Consequently, ROCK research has widely covered almost all biological systems and extensively involved in human diseases including cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic disorders, ocular diseases, and cancers, etc. which are fascinating subjects of many recent reviews (Dai et al.; Feng et al.; Landry et al.; Narumiya and Thumkeo; Saadeldin et al.; Shahbazi et al.; Shi and Wei; Shimokawa; Surma et al.; Wei et al.; Yu et al.). Here, we focus on the current status of ROCK research in development.

Together, the significant involvement of ROCKs in vertebrate developmental processes is to promote actin cytoskeletal organization, actin fiber formation, actomyosin contraction and actin dynamics through intra- and inter-cellular spatial–temporal regulation of ROCKs/MYPT/MLC and ROCKs/LIMK/Cofilin pathways. These pathways are critical for cytokinesis, asymmetric cell division, formation of adherens junctions, apical-basal polarity of epithelial cells, tight junction permeability, cell proliferation, compaction, migration, differentiation and survival (Narumiya and Thumkeo; Saadeldin et al.), showing how ROCK exerts its actions to fit different biological functions. Similar roles of ROCK in tissue morphogenesis, particularly in planar cell polarity, were also observed in drosophila, caenorhabditis elegans, xenopus and zebrafish, all having a single ROCK ortholog, namely ROCK2 (Iida et al.; Kim and Han; Sidor et al.; Tsankova et al.; Wu and Herman). With the advance in our understanding on ROCK signaling during developmental processes, we selected several specific areas using knockout, knockin, and conditional knockout in mice as approaches to provide a detailed review of their current status.

Numerous studies, using ROCK knockout mice, or transgenic mice of tissue-specific expressing of ROCK dominant negative mutants (inhibiting kinase activity of both isoforms), or mouse and chick treated with ROCK pan-inhibitors (Y27632), and so on, have demonstrated that ROCK activity plays critical roles in early developmental stages including oocyte maturation, blastocyst formation and implantation (Alarcon and Marikawa; Kawagishi et al.; Kono et al.; Laeno et al.; Marikawa and Alarcon; Saadeldin et al.). A recent review has provided detailed description on the localization of ROCKs and their functions in oocytes and preimplantation embryos in different species (Saadeldin et al.). ROCK activity is also critical for embryonic stem cell (ESC) aggregation and differentiation (see below for more details), which are required for normal tissue morphogenesis including gastrulation and neurulation (Narumiya and Thumkeo; Nishimura et al.; Nishimura and Takeichi; Wei et al.), and cardiac morphogenesis including the movement of second heart field cells, cardiomyocyte proliferation, endocardial cell differentiation and migration, and development of cardiac conduction system (Ellawindy et al.; Hildreth et al.; Vicente-Steijn et al.; Wei et al.; Zhao and Rivkees). Moreover, ROCKs critical roles in development have been reported in vascular remodeling in the yolk sac (Kamijo et al.), lung morphogenesis (McMurtry et al.), brain morphogenesis and development of motor neurons (Kobayashi et al.; Lin et al.; Zhou et al.), placental development (Thumkeo et al.), eyelid closure and body wall closure (Duess et al.; Shimizu et al.; Thumkeo et al.).

RhoA has important roles in many developmental processes and most of our knowledge of RhoA signaling function in mammalian development is from studies in cell type-specific RhoA knockout mice (Duquette and Lamarche-Vane; Narumiya and Thumkeo; Pedersen and Brakebusch; Zhou and Zheng). ROCK1 and ROCK2 are major RhoA downstream effectors, mediating RhoA action on actomyosin bundle formation during development (Narumiya and Thumkeo). Both ROCK1 and ROCK2 are ubiquitously expressed in mouse embryos at every developmental stages (Duan et al.; Kawagishi et al.; Laeno et al.; Saadeldin et al.; Shimizu et al.; Thumkeo et al.; Wei et al.). However, they have evidently distinct preferential expression patterns. We observed that ROCK1 is highly enriched in developing hearts and ROCK2 is ubiquitously expressed at stages E7.5–9.5 (Wei et al.). Inembryos which contain a knockinreporter gene, LacZ staining was detected in many locations throughout the embryo (E13.5–15.5), including the skin, heart, aorta, umbilical blood vessels, and dorsal root ganglia (Shimizu et al.). Inembryos with a knockinreporter gene, LacZ staining was also observed in many locations throughout the embryo (E13.5), including the heart, liver, umbilical blood vessels, dorsal root ganglions, and the labyrinth layer of the placenta (Thumkeo et al.).

Due to the high degree of penetrance, the viability ofandmice in C57BL/6 background is extremely low. The shared perinatal EOB and omphalocele phenotypes in these mice suggest that they act functionally redundant in these closure processes through ROCKs/MYPT/MLC pathway regulating the assembly of actin bundles essential for closure of eyelid and ventricular body wall in mouse embryos (Shimizu et al.). Remarkably, deletion of LIMK2, a key downstream effector of ROCKs, also caused the EOB phenotype due to inhibition of keratinocyte migration during eyelid formation (Rice et al.), supporting the contribution of ROCKs/LIMK2/Cofilin pathway to this developmental process. On the other hand, the shared partial embryonic lethality ofandin FVB background also points that ROCK1 and ROCK2 have shared functions. A shared characteristic inandmice, regardless of their genetic background, is that they seem to develop normally, healthy and fertile after surviving their intrauterine and perinatal period (Rikitake et al.; Shimizu et al.; Thumkeo et al.; Zhang et al.), suggesting that each isoform is able to functionally compensate in vivo for the loss of the other during the remaining developmental processes. In addition, there is no compensatory up-regulation of the ROCK1 expression inmice and vice versa. Together, these genetic studies usingandmice provide significant insights into the biological functions of ROCK1 and ROCK2 isoforms which appear to be largely redundant during development.

The developmental phenotypes ofmice also depend on the genetic background (Table).mice in a mixed genetic background between 129/SvJ and C57BL/6 demonstrate embryonic lethality due to placental dysfunction from thrombus formation in the labyrinth layer of the placenta, and have intrauterine growth retardation and the majority of embryos (~ 80%) die from E13.5–E18.5 (Thumkeo et al.). When thesemice were backcrossed into a C57BL/6 genetic background, they exhibit not only the placental phenotype but also perinatal EOB and omphalocele phenotype (Thumkeo et al.), indicating that genetic background affects the EOB and omphalocele phenotype inmice.

Data from our laboratory and others revealed that the genetic background affects the developmental phenotypes and survival rate ofembryos (Rikitake et al.; Shimizu et al.; Zhang et al.) (Table).mice in C57BL/6 genetic background were born at expected Mendelian ratios, but exhibited eyelids open at birth (EOB) and an omphalocele phenotype due to disorganization of actin filaments in the epithelial cells of the eyelids and in the umbilical ring (Shimizu et al.). The majority ofmice (> 90%) die soon after birth due to organs protruding through an omphalocele, such as the liver and gut through the peritoneal cavity. In contrast, the mice in FVB background exhibit a different embryonic phenotype: EOB and omphalocele were absent, nevertheless, the ratio ofmice was sub-Mendelian since 60% died in utero before E9.5 (Shi et al.; Zhang et al.). The 40% survival rate was maintained inmice from E9.5 to adult stages suggesting that ROCK1 acts on an early stage of embryonic development prior to organogenesis in FVB background. The reason that genetic background (C57BL/6 vs. FVB) influences the perinatal and early embryonic phenotypes is unknown. In fact,andembryos in FVB background also presented partial premature lethality with 29.1% and 33.8% penetrance, respectively (Table). The developmental stages whereandembryos died remain to be identified.

To summarize the genetic validation of the KD alleles in comparison with the null alleles, two main points reveal potential context-dependent KD allele functions: (1) KD-allele is functional identical to the null-allele that is supported by the fact thatmice reproduce perinatal lethal phenotypes ofmice in C57BL/6 background through suppressing ROCKs/MYPT/MLC and ROCKs/LIMK/Cofilin pathways in eye lid and umbilical ring epithelial cells (Fg.I); (2) KD-allele produces dominant negative effects to wild-type alleles, which is supported by the fact that, in comparison amongandmice of FVB background,andmice all showed increased embryonic mortality rates (Table).

The high premature mortality rates in both knockout and KD mice of C57BL/6 background make it difficult to evaluate if KD alleles have dominant negative effects compared to the knockout allele. However, the partial lethality of(60%),(29.1%), and(33.8%) mice in FVB background have provided a well-defined system for further evaluating the impact of KD mutation in ROCK1 or ROCK2 endogenous gene (Table). Following both ROCK1-KD and ROCK2-KD alleles were backcrossed into the FVB background (> 10 generations),mice show significantly increased mortality compared tomice (100% vs. 60%), suggesting that two copies of ROCK1-KD allele inmice produce dominant negative effects over the two preserved ROCK2 alleles during early embryogenesis. In addition,andmice showed increased embryonic mortality rates compared to(54.5% vs. 29.1%) andmice (65% vs33.8%), suggesting that one copy of ROCK1-KD or ROCK2-KD allele inormice produce dominant negative effects over the preserved ROCK1 and ROCK2 alleles, further supporting the notion that the KD allele acts as a dominant negative during early embryogenesis in FVB background.

ROCK isoform deletion removes both kinase-dependent and independent functions of the ROCK protein. To compare the effects of genetic deletion to those of genetic inactivation, we have analyzed the developmental phenotypes of ROCK isoform kinase-dead (KD) point-mutation knockin mice (Shi and Wei, unpublished results) (Fig.); mice were generated in the C57BL/6 background by Merck Research Laboratories (available through Taconic; Rock1—Model 12904—PM; Rock2—Model 12979—PM). Since the inactivated ROCK isoforms are still able to interact with their regulators such as RhoA and with downstream substrates, they can competitively inhibit other RhoA effectors behaving as dominant negatives. Viewed in this way, KD knockin mutation may not be functionally identical to null mutation. Molecular analyses indicate that the KD mutation in each isoform inactivates kinase activity, but has no detectable changes in protein expression (Wei et al.) (Fig.H). However, when the heterozygousmice were intercrossed, no viablemouse at birth was obtained. Similarly, no viablemouse at birth was obtained when the heterozygousmice were intercrossed (Table). The high premature death rate ofandmice (~ 100%) in C57BL/6 background is similar to that ofandmice (95–100%), suggest that ROCK isoform kinase inactivation in mice may recapitulate major developmental phenotypes of ROCK isoform deficient mice. To answer whethermice reproduce the developmental phenotypes reported inmice such as EOB and omphalocele, we analyzed the genotype distribution at birth. Findings showed that the number of theneonates (12 out of 51; 23.5%) is close to the expected Mendelian ratio (25%), but they all presented with EOB and omphalocele perinatal phenotype (Fig.B) and died within few hours after birth. These results support the notion that ROCK1-KD allele can phenocopy the perinatal phenotype of ROCK1-null allele in C57BL/6 background.

Characterization of ROCK1 or ROCK2 KD knockin mice. A Molecular structure of ROCK1 and ROCK2. Lysine (Lys or K) 105 in ROCK1 catalytic kinase domain or Lysine121 in ROCK2, required for ATP binding, is exchanged for Alanine (Ala or A) in ROCK1 or ROCK2 KD knockin mice. PH pleckstrin-homology. B – G ROCK1 KD/KD mice reproduce the perinatal phenotype of ROCK1 –/– mice in C57BL/6 background. B Left side view of a dead ROCK1 –/– neonate, with left eye open ( C ) and umbilical region open ( D ). E Right side view of a live ROCK1 KD/KD neonate, with right eye open ( F ) and umbilical region open ( G ). H Representative image of Western blot performed with ROCK1 +/KD and ROCK2 +/KD MEFs. One ROCK1-KD allele achieves reduction of p-MLC level, but has no inhibitory effect on ROCK2 activity monitored by p-ROCK2(Ser1366). One ROCK2-KD allele achieves reduction of p-ROCK2 and p-MLC. * p < 0.05 vs. WT cells under same condition. I Simplified scheme depicting the actions of ROCKs in eye lid and umbilical ring epithelial cells

What Can We Learn from the Deletion of Both ROCK1 and ROCK2 Isoforms in Various Mouse Developmental Stages?

To determine the impact of the complete removal of ROCK activity on the mouse development, we generated double ROCK deletion mice via a series of cell type-specific Cre mice (Shi and Wei, unpublished results) (Table). Our first endeavor was to generate α-myosin heavy chain (MHC)-Cre/mice characterized by cardiomyocyte-specific ROCK knockout via MHC-Cre (Agah et al.) which shows a developmental stage-specific expression of endogenous MHC: before birth it is expressed in the developing heart from E8.0 and largely restricted to the atrium; 2 days after birth, the expression is markedly up-regulated in the atrium and ventricle (Ng et al.; Subramaniam et al.). Both MHC-Cre/and MHC-Cre/mice retaining one wild-type allele, either ROCK1 or ROCK2 gene, were viable up to 12 months of age, but no viable MHC-Cre/mouse was obtained in postnatal pups through crossing MHC-Cre/or MHC-Cre/mice withmice. These results indicate that complete removal of both ROCK1 and ROCK2 in cardiomyocytes leads to embryonic lethality, at least one copy of ROCK isoform genes is required in this cell type during cardiac development. Surprisingly, mice with MHC-Cre-mediated cardiomyocyte-specific deletion of RhoA, the shared activator of ROCKs, can survive to adulthood without basal pathological phenotype (Lauriol et al.). Two probable explanations can help to understand the absence of requirement for RhoA in cardiomyocytes during development: (1) ROCKs can also be activated by other Rho family members, for instance RhoB and RhoC (Fujisawa et al.), therefor ROCK activity is not completely abolished in the RhoA knockout cardiomyocytes; (2) since only one out of four copies of ROCK isoform genes is required for normal cardiac morphogenesis, RhoA deletion is not sufficient to reduce ROCK activity below the threshold.

In addition, we generated Periostin (Peri)-Cre/mice to make constitutive fibroblast-specific knockout via Peri-Cre (Table). Periostin, a matricellular protein, is initially detected in cardiac fibroblasts at E10.0 as well as the nascent endocardial cushions, and is robustly induced in activated fibroblasts (myofibroblasts) in response to stress in adult hearts (Kaur et al.; Oka et al.; Snider et al.). Both Peri-Cre/and Peri-Cre/mice retaining one wild-type allele, either ROCK1 or ROCK2 gene, were viable up to 12 months of age, but no viable Peri-Cre/mouse was obtained in postnatal pups through crossing Peri-Cre/or Peri-Cre/mice withmice. The results indicate that removal of both ROCK1 and ROCK2 in periostin expressing cells during development will result in embryonic lethality as we observed in MHC expressing cells, therefore indicating one copy of ROCK isoform genes is required in this cell type during development.

Beyond MHC-Cre and Peri-Cre, we endeavored to generate Tie2-Cre/, Nkx2.5-Cre/, and Wnt1-Cre/mice through the same breeding strategy as described above (Table). In Tie2-Cre mice, Tie2 promoter drives Cre expression specifically in endothelial cells from E7.5 throughout development to adulthood (Kisanuki et al.). Nkx2.5-Cre provides Cre-mediated recombination initially in the cardiac progenitor cells that form the cardiac crescent at E7.5, and continues throughout development in cardiomyocytes (Moses et al.). Wnt1-Cre is active from E8.0 in the neural plate prior to the emigration of the neural crest, which contributes to a variety of developmental processes including craniofacial structure and cardiac outflow tract formation (Jiang et al.). In brief, no viable double ROCK deficient mouse was obtained from these crossings, indicating that complete removal of both ROCK1 and ROCK2 in these Tie2, Nkx2.5, and Wnt1 expressing cells will lead to embryonic lethality. It is worthy to note, compared to MHC-Cre- and Peri-Cre-mediated removal of ROCK1 and ROCK2, in Tie2-Cre, Nkx2.5-Cre, and Wnt1-Cre involved breeders, no viable homo-heterozygousormouse was obtained in postnatal pups, indicating that two copies of ROCK isoform genes are required in the Tie2, Nkx2.5, and Wnt1 expressing cells during development. The early embryonic lethality caused by homo-heterozygous ROCK deficiency in endothelial cells in Tie2-Cre/and Tie2-Cremice is consistent with the previous observations showing that the homo-heterozygousormice die in utero during E9.5–12.5 due to defective vascular remodeling in the yolk sac, and that both ROCK isoforms are expressed in endothelial cells in the yolk sac at E9.5 (Kamijo et al.). In addition, the early embryonic lethality caused by homo-heterozygous ROCK deficiency in neural crest cells in Wnt1-Cre/and Wnt1-Cremice is consistent with an early study reporting that Wnt1-Cre mediated expression of a ROCK dominant negative mutant caused severe craniofacial malformation and severe cardiac outflow malformation in mouse embryos (Phillips et al.).

The findings from above described studies on five constitutive deletion of both ROCK1 and ROCK2 by cell type-specific expressed Cre have shown that either removal of four copies of ROCK isoform genes in all these cell types or three out of four copies in some of these cell types will lead to embryonic lethality. These observations support an essential role of ROCK activity after the onset of Cre expression from E7.5 (Tie2, Nkx2.5), E8.0 (Wnt1, MHC), and E10.0 (Peri) in these specific cell types during development. The early embryonic lethality of cell type-specific double ROCK knockout mice, together with the embryonic and perinatal phenotypes of systemic single or double ROCK1 and ROCK2 knockout mice, support the notion that the copy number requirement of ROCK isoform genes is dependent on the cell type, genetic background and developmental stage (Table). Moreover, homo-homozygousmice die in utero from E3.5 to E9.5 (Kamijo et al.) supporting the notion that global ROCK activity critically contributes to embryogenesis from E3.5, earlier than the cell type-specific ROCK activity. To bypass the critical developmental stages while achieving global or cell type-specific double ROCK deletion, the inducible approach via inducible Cre recombinase, e.g. through tamoxifen or interferon, is an appropriate approach for double ROCK knockout. We have achieved double ROCK isoform deletion in cardiomyocytes (Shi et al.) using tamoxifen-inducible MHC-Cre (Sohal et al.), in stress-activated fibroblasts using tamoxifen-inducible Peri-Cre (Kanisicak et al.; Khalil et al.) and in blood cells using interferon-inducible Mx-Cre (Kuhn et al.). These mice are viable after inducible deletion of double ROCK isoforms (Shi et al., unpublished results).

In addition to bypassing the embryonic development stages where at least one or two copies of ROCK isoform genes in specific cell types is required, the approach through inducible Cre-mediated deletion of double ROCK isoforms is useful for precisely delineating the roles of ROCKs in postnatal tissue development and in the initiation and progression of diseases. Regarding postnatal heart development, data from our laboratory and others have revealed that there is a functionally intact caspase-dependent death machinery in neonatal hearts that is rapidly silenced within the first 3 weeks of postnatal time window (Madden et al.; Shi et al.), indicating that neonatal hearts are more susceptible to cardiotoxicity induced by chemotherapeutic agents or to genetically induced cardiomyopathy. ROCK1 deficiency exhibited cardio-protection in various injury models (Chang et al.; Shi et al.; Yue et al.; Zhang et al.) including those neonatal hearts affected by genetic cardiomyopathy due to the robust upregulation of MHC promoter-mediated transgene expression (Shi et al.; Yang et al.). It will be of interest to assess the impact of double ROCK isoform deletion on postnatal heart maturation window and on cardiac apoptosis induced by chemotherapeutic agents in immature hearts.