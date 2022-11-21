Bisphenol A: Potential Factor of Miscarriage in Women in the Context of the Phenomenon of Neutrophil Extracellular Traps

Given the multifactorial origin of miscarriage, it is necessary to identify the potential factors that trigger genetic, immune, endocrine, morphological and anatomical, infectious, and iatrogenic lesions, which can be observed in women with this type of obstetric failure (Zejnullahu et al.). Bisphenol A (BPA), a xenoestrogen, has been gaining increasing interest due to its unfavorable multidirectional effects (Sekizawa). BPA interacts not only with the hormone system but also with the immune system, and the effect of this xenoestrogen may manifest even after years of exposure or as a result of its accumulation in the body. The expanding global presence of BPA in many forms, ranging from food containers to toys, medical devices, and others, may be a secondary cause for disturbances that eventually result in miscarriage in women (Elobeid and Allison; Keri et al.; Kharrazian; Lathi et al.; Richter et al.; Rutkowska and Rachon; Soto et al.).

To better understand the role of immune mechanisms in the formation of NETs and the processes related to the generation of free radicals during miscarriage, we decided to expand our study by assessing the concentrations of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate oxidase 1 (NOX1), which is one of the isoforms of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate hydrogen (NADPH), and that of NCF2 (neutrophil cytosolic factor 2, NOXA2), which is an integral protein of the NADPH oxidase (Chocry and Leloup). To determine the intensity of inflammation that promotes the formation and long-term persistence of NETs (Oliveira de Sousa et al.) in the placenta, we estimated the levels of tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α and monocyte chemoattractant protein (MCP)-1, which are key proinflammatory proteins synthesized by cells, including neutrophils, and also exert an autocrine effect on these cells (Suzuki et al.).

GC–mass spectrometry analysis was performed using the Pegasus 4DGC × GC–TOFMS system (LECO Corporation, St. Joseph, MO, USA). Briefly, the samples were separated on a 30 m × 0.25 mm, 25-μm thick-film capillary column (SGE Analytical Science Ringwood, Australia). The column temperature was increased from 130 °C to 300 °C at a rate of 10 °C/min. The mobile phase used was ultrapure helium, and its flow rate was maintained at 1.0 mL/min, with an in-built filter for oxygen and humidity. A derivatized sample of 1-μL volume was injected in the splitless mode. The temperature of the injector and that of the mass spectrometry ion source were maintained at 250 °C. The solvent delay was set at 480 s, and the extraction coefficient at 10 spectra/s.

The study included a total of 78 females (aged 18–44 years) who miscarried up to 24 weeks of gestation. The patients were hospitalized at the Clinic of Obstetrics and Perinatology of the University Clinical Hospital in Bialystok and at the Maternity Ward with Pregnancy Pathology of the Jędrzej Śniadecki Regional Hospital Complex in Bialystok. These women did not have other diseases. Women diagnosed with antiphospholipid antibody syndrome, vein thrombosis, inflammation, or genetic diseases were excluded. The women in the study group were not receiving any treatment. All the recruited women were from the same geographic region.

The findings of our previous study encouraged us to analyze the potential causes of miscarriage in two different groups of women who had this obstetric condition (Omeljaniuk et al.). The first group included women with miscarriage who did not have NET structures in the placental tissue and were referred to as “NETs-negative” (= 48). The second group included women with miscarriage who had NETs identified within the placental tissue and were referred to as “NETs-positive” (= 30). Because the experimental hypotheses and study results were a continuation of our previous project, data analysis was also performed based on this division.

Discussion

This study showed high concentrations of NADPH oxidase subunits in the serum of women with miscarriage who had high levels of NET biomarkers in their placental tissue, as observed in our previous study, which confirmed that NETs play a role in the premature termination of gestation (Omeljaniuk et al.). Elevated concentrations of NOX1 and NCF2 in "NETs-positive" women with miscarriage seem to indicate the increased activity of NADPH oxidase, a key enzyme involved in the initiation of NET formation (Leung et al.). The present study also showed a correlation between the levels of NOX1 and NCF2 in "NETs-positive" patients, which suggests that these proteins could potentially take part in the formation of NETs. The lack of statistical significance between the NOX1 and NCF2 results in the control group compared to the "NETs-positive" group is probably due to the number of study participants. The results were at the borderline of statistical significance, with a clear upward trend in "NET-positive" patients. Another reason for the lack of clear differences may be the ability of neutrophils to respond locally, to form NETs in the placenta, and to manifestless peripheral symptoms of NETosis. On the other hand, lower values of the tested proteins in the group of "NET-negative" patients indicate non-immunological causes of miscarriage.

Increased activation of oxidase leads to excessive generation of NETs through reactive oxygen species (ROS)/NET reaction cascade. High concentrations of NOX1 and NCF2 can disrupt oxidative–antioxidative balance, leading to the release of reactive oxygen and nitrogen species outside of the cell along with NETs. A study by Cui et al. () demonstrated that overexpression of NOX1 correlated with elevated oxidative stress in the placenta of women who had preeclampsia. In turn, Troiano et al. () observed that enhanced ROS production involving NOX oxidases resulted in endothelial dysfunction in pregnant rats with hypertension. Gomes et al. () found that activated trophoblast cells produced ROS involving NADPH oxidase in mice. As there are no studies focusing on NOX1 and NCF2 in pregnant women or women with miscarriage in the literature, we could not compare the results obtained in this study. However, an earlier study confirmed that oxidative–antioxidative balance was disturbed in women with miscarriage (Omeljaniuk et al.). A healthy pregnancy is characterized by an equilibrium between the activity of pro-oxidative factors, such as free radicals, and the efficiency of the antioxidant system. Several elements including Zn, Se, and Mn are components of the enzymes that participate in the first phase of the free radical scavenging process. In addition, trace elements form the prosthetic groups of some of these enzymes. Selenium is found in the active center of glutathione peroxidise (GSH-Px) and is responsible for the inactivation of free radicals in cells. The elements Zn, Cu, and Mn present in Cu Zn superoxide dismutase and Mn superoxide dismutase play a key role in the conversion of superoxide anion radicals to less harmful H(dihydrogen dioxide) (Gałecka et al.). Advanced and irreversible stage of miscarriage is marked by a significant increase in the systemic markers of oxidative stress, but this change cannot be found during a mild disturbance in a healthy pregnancy. Oxidative stress within the placenta causes disturbances in fetal development (Al-Kunani et al.; Gupta et al.; Paszkowski and Łagód). In our previous study, we showed that the total antioxidant status and serum Cu concentration were significantly lower in women who had miscarriage in the first trimester of pregnancy, while Mn level was higher compared to women with a normal pregnancy. The levels of Se, Cu, and Mn were found to be significantly higher in the tissue of patients after miscarriage, whereas the level of Zn was lower compared to pregnant women who had normal birth (Omeljaniuk et al.).

In the present study, the extracellular presence of NETs was accompanied by inflammation in "NETs-positive" women, which may be related to the high serum levels of MCP-1 and TNF-α. In a study on women in the first trimester of pregnancy, Matta et al. () observed that the expression of MCP-1 protein was regulated by thrombin in the decidua cells. In another study on a group of women with preeclampsia, Lockwood et al. () found that TNF-α enhanced the chemotactic effect of this protein in the decidua cells during the early phase of the first trimester. Excessive macrophage recruitment can result in impaired trophoblast invasion, which is a primary placental defect associated with preeclampsia (Lockwood et al.). Chaiworapongsa et al. () observed elevated MCP-1 concentrations in women who had miscarriage due to amniocentesis during the first trimester, which highlights that the loss of pregnancy may have a direct relationship with the procedure performed. However, the results of these authors are inconsistent with those of Whitcomb et al. (), who did not observe any relationship between the risk of miscarriage and MCP-1 levels in the serum samples collected from patients at least ten days prior to miscarriage. The high level of MCP-1 in the serum collected from patients immediately after miscarriage and the lack of changes a few days before miscarriage suggest the involvement of this protein in the final stage of miscarriage, as indicated by the results of our study.