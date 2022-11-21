Sex Differences in Innate Immune Response of Peripheral Blood Leukocytes of Alzheimer’s Disease Patients

Abstract

Neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), are associated with a disruption of normal immune function that could potentially impact the brain. In AD sex and gender have been noted as relevant to disease prevalence or clinical manifestation. It is suggested that disease progression could vary as a result of the different inflammation state among males and females. The objective was to investigate sex-dependent difference in innate immunity of AD patients and healthy, age-matched controls. The level of innate immunity was measured with test based on peripheral blood leukocytes (PBLs) resistance to viral infection (vesicular stomatitis virus, VSV) ex vivo. Cytokine: TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-1β, IL-10 production by uninfected and VSV-infected PBLs ex vivo with enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay were examined. In contrast to controls, women with AD exhibit lower average level of innate immunity than AD men. The mean level of TNF-α, IL-10 and IL-1β was higher in AD men than in AD women whereas such changes were not observed among controls. The level of IFN-γ was higher in AD than in controls. PBLs from AD did not increase IFN-γ production after viral infection in contrast to controls. Leukocytes from women with AD exhibited a weaker response to viral infection and much less cytokine production compared to men with AD. It is important to consider sex as a biological variable in AD as it shows promises to advance our understanding of mechanisms of AD pathology and may be the basis for future treatment of AD.