 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

13.04.2022 | main topic

Sarcopenia—a geriatric pandemic

A narrative review

Autor: Marcus Köller

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

With growing life expectancy, the prevalence of frailty and sarcopenia will continuously increase during the next decades. Geographical differences have been described, and depending on the population studied, sarcopenia is evident in 10% of community-dwelling people, increasing up to 40 to 50% among those living in nursing homes. Sarcopenia is a complex age-related process of multifactorial pathogenesis, influenced by lifestyle, nutrition, biological processes during aging, and also immunological and endocrine mechanisms. For diagnostic criteria, physical parameters (muscle mass measurement) and functional aspects (muscle strength, gait speed, physical performance) are required. In routine clinical care, screening patients using the SARC‑F questionnaire is recommended by recent guidelines of the European Workgroup for Sarcopenia.
Literatur
1.
Fried LP, Tangen CM, Walston J, et al. Frailty in older adults: evidence for a phenotype. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci. 2001;56:M146–M56. CrossRef
2.
Bruyère O, Beaudart C, Ethgen O, Reginster JY, Locquet M. The health economics burden of sarcopenia: a systematic review. Maturitas. 2019;119:61–9. CrossRef
3.
Cesari M, Calvani R, Marzetti E. Frailty in Older Persons. Clin Geriatr Med. 2017;33:293–303. CrossRef
4.
Proietti M, Cesari M. Frailty: What Is It? Adv Exp Med Biol. 2020;1216:1–7. CrossRef
5.
Tzankoff SP, Norris AH. Effect of muscle mass decrease on age-related BMR changes. J Appl Physiol Respir Environ Exerc Physiol. 1977;43:1001–6.
6.
Chumlea WC, Guo SS, Vellas B, Guigoz Y. Techniques of assessing muscle mass and function (sarcopenia) for epidemiological studies of the elderly. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci. 1995;50(Spec No):45–51.
7.
Rosenberg IH. Sarcopenia: origins and clinical relevance. J Nutr. 1997;127:990s–1s. CrossRef
8.
Cruz-Jentoft AJ, Sayer AA. Sarcopenia. Lancet. 2019;393:2636–46. CrossRef
9.
Cao L, Morley JE. Sarcopenia is recognized as an independent condition by an international classification of disease, tenth revision, clinical modification (ICD-10-CM) code. J Am Med Dir Assoc. 2016;17:675–7. CrossRef
10.
Falcon LJ, Harris-Love MO. Sarcopenia and the new ICD-10-CM code: screening, staging, and diagnosis considerations. Fed Pract. 2017;34:24–32.
11.
Dhillon RJ, Hasni S. Pathogenesis and management of Sarcopenia. Clin Geriatr Med. 2017;33:17–26. CrossRef
12.
Jang EH, Han YJ, Jang SE, Lee S. Association between diet quality and Sarcopenia in older adults: systematic review of prospective cohort studies. Life. 2021;11(8):811–28. CrossRef
13.
Englund DA, Zhang X, Aversa Z, LeBrasseur NK. Skeletal muscle aging, cellular senescence, and senotherapeutics: current knowledge and future directions. Mech Ageing Dev. 2021;200:111595. CrossRef
14.
15.
Yin L, Li N, Jia W, et al. Skeletal muscle atrophy: from mechanisms to treatments. Pharmacol Res. 2021;172:105807. CrossRef
16.
Volpi E, Campbell WW, Dwyer JT, et al. Is the optimal level of protein intake for older adults greater than the recommended dietary allowance? J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci. 2013;68:677–81. CrossRef
17.
18.
McKendry J, Thomas ACQ, Phillips SM. Muscle mass loss in the older critically ill population: potential therapeutic strategies. Nutr Clin Pract. 2020;35:607–16. CrossRef
19.
Giudice J, Taylor JM. Muscle as a paracrine and endocrine organ. Curr Opin Pharmacol. 2017;34:49–55. CrossRef
20.
Severinsen MCK, Pedersen BK. Muscle-organ crosstalk: the emerging roles of Myokines. Endocr Rev. 2020;41:594–609. CrossRef
21.
Laurens C, Bergouignan A, Moro C. Exercise-released Myokines in the control of energy metabolism. Front Physiol. 2020;11:91. CrossRef
22.
23.
24.
Wiedmer P, Jung T, Castro JP, et al. Sarcopenia—molecular mechanisms and open questions. Ageing Res Rev. 2021;65:101200. CrossRef
25.
Riuzzi F, Sorci G, Arcuri C, et al. Cellular and molecular mechanisms of sarcopenia: the S100B perspective. J Cachexia Sarcopenia Muscle. 2018;9:1255–68. CrossRef
26.
Vicenti G, Bortone I, Bizzoca D, et al. Bridging the gap between serum biomarkers and biomechanical tests in musculoskeletal ageing. J Biol Regul Homeost Agents. 2020;34:263–74. Congress of the Italian Orthopaedic Research Society.
27.
Bischoff-Ferrari HA. Vitamin D in geriatric patients. Internist. 2020;61:535–40. CrossRef
28.
29.
Bulgakova SV, Treneva EV, Zakharova NO. Hypovitaminosis D in the elderly: relationship with sarcopenia and dementia (review of literature). Klin Lab Diagn. 2021;66:5–9. CrossRef
30.
31.
32.
Abiri B, Vafa M. Vitamin D and muscle Sarcopenia in aging. Methods Mol Biol. 2020;2138:29–47. CrossRef
33.
Montenegro KR, Cruzat V, Carlessi R, Newsholme P. Mechanisms of vitamin D action in skeletal muscle. Nutr Res Rev. 2019;32:192–204. CrossRef
34.
Malmstrom TK, Morley JE. SARC-F: a simple questionnaire to rapidly diagnose sarcopenia. J Am Med Dir Assoc. 2013;14:531–2. CrossRef
35.
Drey M, Ferrari U, Schraml M, et al. German version of SARC-F: translation, adaption, and validation. J Am Med Dir Assoc. 2020;21:747–751.e1. CrossRef
36.
Shardell M, Semba RD, Kalyani RR, Hicks GE, Bandinelli S, Ferrucci L. Serum 25-Hydroxyvitamin D, plasma Klotho, and lower-extremity physical performance among older adults: findings from the inCHIANTI study. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci. 2015;70:1156–62. CrossRef
37.
Shardell M, Cappola AR, Guralnik JM, et al. Sex-specific 25-hydroxyvitamin D threshold concentrations for functional outcomes in older adults: PRoject on Optimal VItamin D in Older adults (PROVIDO). Am J Clin Nutr. 2021;114:16–28. CrossRef
38.
39.
40.
41.
42.
Sendama W. The effect of ageing on the resolution of inflammation. Ageing Res Rev. 2020;57:101000. CrossRef
43.
Wilson D, Jackson T, Sapey E, Lord JM. Frailty and sarcopenia: the potential role of an aged immune system. Ageing Res Rev. 2017;36:1–10. CrossRef
44.
Pan L, Xie W, Fu X, et al. Inflammation and sarcopenia: a focus on circulating inflammatory cytokines. Exp Gerontol. 2021;154:111544. CrossRef
45.
Nelke C, Dziewas R, Minnerup J, Meuth SG, Ruck T. Skeletal muscle as potential central link between sarcopenia and immune senescence. EBioMedicine. 2019;49:381–8. CrossRef
46.
Larsson L, Degens H, Li M, et al. Sarcopenia: aging-related loss of muscle mass and function. Physiol Rev. 2019;99:427–511. CrossRef
47.
48.
Santos-Eggimann B, Cuénoud P, Spagnoli J, Junod J. Prevalence of frailty in middle-aged and older community-dwelling Europeans living in 10 countries. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci. 2009;64:675–81. CrossRef
49.
Reiss J, Iglseder B, Alzner R, et al. Consequences of applying the new EWGSOP2 guideline instead of the former EWGSOP guideline for sarcopenia case finding in older patients. Age Ageing. 2019;48:719–24. CrossRef
50.
Mayhew AJ, Amog K, Phillips S, et al. The prevalence of sarcopenia in community-dwelling older adults, an exploration of differences between studies and within definitions: a systematic review and meta-analyses. Age Ageing. 2019;48:48–56. CrossRef
51.
Papadopoulou SK, Tsintavis P, Potsaki P, Papandreou D. Differences in the prevalence of Sarcopenia in community-dwelling, nursing home and hospitalized individuals. A systematic review and meta-analysis. J Nutr Health Aging. 2020;24:83–90. CrossRef
52.
Lauretani F, Russo CR, Bandinelli S, et al. Age-associated changes in skeletal muscles and their effect on mobility: an operational diagnosis of sarcopenia. J Appl Physiol. 2003;95:1851–60. CrossRef
53.
Goodpaster BH, Park SW, Harris TB, et al. The loss of skeletal muscle strength, mass, and quality in older adults: the health, aging and body composition study. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci. 2006;61:1059–64. CrossRef
54.
Baumgartner RN, Koehler KM, Gallagher D, et al. Epidemiology of sarcopenia among the elderly in New Mexico. Am Epidemiol Rev. 1998;147:755–63. CrossRef
55.
Cruz-Jentoft AJ, Baeyens JP, Bauer JM, et al. Sarcopenia: European consensus on definition and diagnosis: report of the European Working Group on Sarcopenia in Older People. Age Ageing. 2010;39:412–23. CrossRef
56.
Janssen I, Heymsfield SB, Ross R. Low relative skeletal muscle mass (sarcopenia) in older persons is associated with functional impairment and physical disability. J Am Geriatr Soc 2002;50:889–96 CrossRef
57.
Muscaritoli M, Anker SD, Argilés J, et al. Consensus definition of sarcopenia, cachexia and pre-cachexia: joint document elaborated by Special Interest Groups (SIG) “cachexia-anorexia in chronic wasting diseases” and “”nutrition in geriatrics“. Clin Nutr. 2010;29:154–9. CrossRef
58.
Cesari M, Pahor M, Lauretani F, et al. Skeletal muscle and mortality results from the InCHIANTI Study. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci. 2009;64:377–84. CrossRef
59.
Xia L, Zhao R, Wan Q, et al. Sarcopenia and adverse health-related outcomes: an umbrella review of meta-analyses of observational studies. Cancer Med. 2020;9:7964–78. CrossRef
60.
Cruz-Jentoft AJ, Bahat G, Bauer J, et al. Sarcopenia: revised European consensus on definition and diagnosis. Age Ageing. 2019;48:16–31. CrossRef
61.
Buckinx F, Landi F, Cesari M, et al. Pitfalls in the measurement of muscle mass: a need for a reference standard. J cachexia sarcopenia muscle. 2018;9:269–78. CrossRef
62.
Chen LK, Liu LK, Woo J, et al. Sarcopenia in Asia: consensus report of the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia. J Am Med Dir Assoc. 2014;15:95–101. CrossRef
63.
Chen LK, Woo J, Assantachai P, et al. Asian working group for Sarcopenia: 2019 consensus update on Sarcopenia diagnosis and treatment. J Am Med Dir Assoc. 2020;21:300–307.e2. CrossRef
64.
Beaudart C, McCloskey E, Bruyère O, et al. Sarcopenia in daily practice: assessment and management. BMC Geriatr. 2016;16:170. CrossRef
65.
Cruz-Jentoft AJ, Kiesswetter E, Drey M, Sieber CC. Nutrition, frailty, and sarcopenia. Aging Clin Exp Res. 2017;29:43–8. CrossRef
66.
Dent E, Morley JE, Cruz-Jentoft AJ, et al. International clinical practice guidelines for Sarcopenia (ICFSR): screening, diagnosis and management. J Nutr Health Aging. 2018;22:1148–61. CrossRef
67.
Bauer J, Biolo G, Cederholm T, et al. Evidence-based recommendations for optimal dietary protein intake in older people: a position paper from the PROT-AGE Study Group. J Am Med Dir Assoc. 2013;14:542–59. CrossRef
68.
Bischoff-Ferrari HA, Dawson-Hughes B, Staehelin HB, et al. Fall prevention with supplemental and active forms of vitamin D: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials. BMJ. 2009;339:b3692. CrossRef
69.
Beaudart C, Buckinx F, Rabenda V, et al. The effects of vitamin D on skeletal muscle strength, muscle mass, and muscle power: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2014;99:4336–45. CrossRef
70.
Shin MJ, Jeon YK, Kim IJ. Testosterone and Sarcopenia. World J Mens Health. 2018;36:192–8. CrossRef
71.
Kim JW, Kim R, Choi H, Lee SJ, Bae GU. Understanding of sarcopenia: from definition to therapeutic strategies. Arch Pharm Res. 2021;44:876–89. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Sarcopenia—a geriatric pandemic
A narrative review
Autor
Marcus Köller
Publikationsdatum
13.04.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-022-00927-0

Version: 0.1887.0