Sarcopenia—a geriatric pandemic

Summary

With growing life expectancy, the prevalence of frailty and sarcopenia will continuously increase during the next decades. Geographical differences have been described, and depending on the population studied, sarcopenia is evident in 10% of community-dwelling people, increasing up to 40 to 50% among those living in nursing homes. Sarcopenia is a complex age-related process of multifactorial pathogenesis, influenced by lifestyle, nutrition, biological processes during aging, and also immunological and endocrine mechanisms. For diagnostic criteria, physical parameters (muscle mass measurement) and functional aspects (muscle strength, gait speed, physical performance) are required. In routine clinical care, screening patients using the SARC‑F questionnaire is recommended by recent guidelines of the European Workgroup for Sarcopenia.